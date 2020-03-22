The biggest thing for high school athletes at this time is the uncertainty.
Will they get to have a spring sports season? Will they get to be back with their teammates, and return to school? And, if so, when?
For high school athletes, the uncertainty can be tough. The thought of losing spring sports, especially for seniors, is scary.
Things are looking bleak with all college sports calling off their spring schedules, and pro leagues looking at possible May, or even June, returns.
Over the next couple weeks we will talk with high school athletes and let their words be heard on what this entire situation is like for them.
It was supposed to be a new, exciting experience for Canton grad Corey Fromile.
He is a first-year track and field coach in Santa Cruz, California at Harbor High School, a program that just got its first full track and field team.
Things started out well for the former Warriors standout.
The athletes were just starting to buy in. They have a new track. They were just starting to gain some confidence, and now uncertainty hits.
Right now, the county is in a ordered shelter in place and all schools are closed until mid-April. As it gets to that date, further decisions could have to be made.
“We didn’t even have our first track meet,” Fromile said. “We had like a relay event with six other schools. The kids weren’t confident going into that. They could see everyone was more experienced. But, at the end of the event we brought home 10 medals and you could see the change. Practices were changing, they were trying harder. If we cancel, if the whole season ends up canceled, I have to do that confidence building up all over again.”
All of this for a program that is really just getting started in the sport.
“Last year was the first year,” Fromile said. “This was the first year they were serious and went out and got coaches. They had a track team before, but barely anyone was there because they didn’t have an actual track. This was a full 50-plus kid roster for the first time.”
There was already a lot of things to adjust to this year.
New roster, new coaches, new season, and now, complete uncertainty.
“The season was tough, we had no returning coaches,” Fromile said. “It was a whole new team of coaches and barely any of the kids are returning because this is the first year they had a brand new track. Everything was kind of new and it seemed like we were just figuring things out.
“My biggest fear is just as I figured things out, the kids figured things out, and they started to buy into the system and practice and now I have to start all over with a new group next year. Perhaps if we complete the season it would spread through the high school that the coaches are good and the system is working. We didn’t really have our first real track meet.”
Right now, the hope is the same as many high school athletes and coaches in the country have, that maybe there can be some type of season.
“If everything went perfect, we could have half a track season,” Fromile said.
And, even if that happens, Fromile knows there will be adjustments, as kids have been away from the sport, and some may not return.
“I think we are going to see if it does come back, people hesitant to come back and a lot of rebuilding of relay teams and maybe getting kids coached up in other events because of kids that can’t make it and people that don’t want to show up in practice anymore.
“That’s what we were doing with new coaches and new athletes and if kids don’t show up, it’s back to the drawing board. The runners can go out and run on their own to stay in shape. High jump and long jump and triple jump, there is going to be a regression and even throwers there is going to be a regression. But, that’s not a huge deal because everyone we are competing with is in the same boat.”
One of the big challenges right now is that sports means a lot to coaches and athletes, and now they don’t have that part of their day.
“It’s kind of got me lost,” Fromile said. “My whole day revolved around going to work and going to track practice and I know that’s probably a huge part in a lot of athletes to. I know when I was in track and field and high school sports in general, that’s what you looked forward to. You went to school so you could go to practice and have fun with your friends. That’s my biggest worry, I still have things I can do and resources for myself, but for some of them it is everything they have.”
In high school injuries cost Fromile a lot of time in track and field his senior year, and he hopes that this doesn’t cost too much time for seniors, that they can’t get back.
“I had missed a lot of my senior year of track and field with an injury and I always really missed the opportunities to compete,” Fromile said.
