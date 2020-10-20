In high school Garrett Bickhart was a star for the North Penn-Mansfield football team.
He had nearly 1,400 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his final two seasons and was a two-time first-team all-NTL receiver.
It seemed like Bickhart was exactly what colleges would want.
He was productive, and had the physical traits at 6-feet, 5-inches tall.
But, the college offers never really rolled in.
While Bickhart was like many athletes, dreaming big-time college dreams, the offers he had were mostly small schools.
With a father that went to Penn State, Bickhart and his family would watch Penn State games and he just thought Power 5 conference schools were such a huge stage to play on and he always dreamed of playing Division 1 football.
Now, just a couple years later, Bickhart himself is playing on that kind of stage.
The former NTL star walked on at Pittsburgh, and in week one he found himself on the field for a nationally ranked Pitt team, making a pair of catches for 16 yards in a win over Austin Peay.
“You know how our area is, I was always a Penn State guy honestly, and my dad went there, and was a big Penn State fan,” Bickhart said. “I always thought that was such a huge stage. Being an athlete everyone thinks they want to go to the highest level. It seemed like a dream. Coming out of high school I didn’t have many offers. Some D3, a D2. I was going to Pitt anyways for school and when they told me I could play it sank in how big of a stage I was going to be on.”
For Bickhart, just getting on the field week one was a dream come true.
As a walk-on, Bickhart knew he wasn’t going to walk in and start for a program like Pitt.
But, he wanted to work hard, and be able to try and earn a chance to contribute when he can.
“I am a walk-on, I am not someone they are looking to start or play early on,” Bickhart said. “It’s definitely a transition. In the beginning I was just happy to be here. It’s a huge stage. I’m not upset (when he doesn’t play), it’s not like when is it my time. I am here to try and learn as much as I can and try and get better.
“I think that (getting into a game) was definitely something I wanted to do. Coming out of high school just getting here was special. I just always wanted to get here. No matter what it took I knew I had a ways to go. Early on I knew how I matched up with everybody, and I feel like recently I am progressing quite a bit. I am getting closer. I wanted to at least get on the field, get some catches, and I am glad I got that done sooner than later.”
Week one everything just kind of broke right and Bickhart found himself on the field.
“It’s super exciting,” he said. “I think everything kind of worked out that week, worked out in my favor,” Bickhart said. “Preparation wise everything worked out. It’s something I wanted for a while. It’s exciting, it’s good to be able to play football again.”
And, it is special to be part of a strong team.
Pitt started the year 3-0. They have lost three straight, but two of those were heart-breaking one-point losses, one in overtime.
After an offseason when no one knew if football would be played this year, Bickhart was happy to just be on the field this fall.
“Just making it to game day was special,” Bickhart said. “All the preparation put in, they extended camp time. It was good for all of us to see the end result and be able to get to the game.”
Getting a chance to play in a game this early in his career helps Bickhart know that if called upon he could contribute for the Panthers.
“It definitely gives me a little confidence,” he said. “It eases a little nerves going into the future. This season I think my role, I may not go in that much if any down the road. There is a lot of talent in the receiver room. It worked out first game and gave me an opportunity to play. It’s good to know if I do get in I will know what I am doing and I can compete.”
For Bickhart, it is still crazy to think he went from a school like Liberty, to playing at a school like Pitt.
“It is kind of crazy, sometimes I will think about it,” Bickhart said. “Liberty, I looked it up the other day and it was like a half a square mile. It is kind of crazy to go from that to this.
“I still have a lot of friends at home and I am still close to the coaching staff at North Penn. My thing was I didn’t think this was a possibility. I wanted to give it a shot, the worst thing that could happen was they would say no. I wasn’t 100% sure I’d be given the opportunity. Hopefully they (future athletes from Liberty and Mansfield) see this and think they can do it to.”
Going from playing in the NTL to playing in the ACC is not an easy transition.
For Bickhart, one of the biggest things that helped him make the transition was the coaches at Pitt, especially receivers coach Chris Beatty.
“My receivers coach, I have to give him a lot of props,” Bickhart said. “He knows so much about the game and I’m doing the best I can to learn from him. To learn the game of football and what I can do. With coach he always tells us we have to learn the ABCs of football and once you get that down learn the XYZ. I think that’s my thing right now, use my knowledge I have been taught that if I do have to go in the offense doesn’t have to slow down.”
Right now, Bickhart is working hard, learning and trying to get better each day.
If the opportunity arises for more opportunities one day, Bickhart plans to be ready.
“The goal is always to maybe get a bigger contributing role,” Bickhart said. “Now it’s more if people go down, I can go in and do what I need to do. Hopefully down the road I can have a bigger role, that’s the goal.”
Right now, Bickhart is just happy to be able to say he is a Pitt football player.
Getting his Penn State alumni father to convert from Penn State to Pitt fandom, that’s something Bickhart keeps working on.
“I’m trying to convert him a little bit,” Bickhart said. “I’ll go to his house and there will be a statue (of Penn State) by the grill, and for a joke gift for his birthday or Christmas I will buy him a Pitt thing to put where he had a Penn State thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.