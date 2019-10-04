This week features four homecomings — Towanda, Troy, Canton and CV — as there are quite a few big games on the docket.
SAYRE AT CANTON, 7 P.M.
The undefeated Warriors (6-0) will host the almost unbeaten Redskins (5-1) in a game that has big playoff implications for Class A in District IV.
These two are 1-2 right now in the standings and Sayre knows with a win they will move into the driver’s seat for the top seed.
“The kids are feeling good,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said. “They know it’s an important week and they should be ready to go.”
Canton isn’t undefeated by accident, though, and Gorman knows they will need to be at their best tonight.
“I think they are a well coached team and they can do a lot of different things on both sides of the ball,” he remarked.
Warrior quarterback Uriah Baillie has been on a tear the past couple of weeks running the ball, putting him on the cusp of surpassing 1,000 yards for the season already.
And wide receiver Ben Knapp leads the area in yards.
“It is important to contain both of them,” said Gorman. “They both can hurt you in many different ways. You have to know where they both are at all times.”
For Canton this might be their toughest challenge yet, though they’ve had tough outings the last two weeks.
“The team is feeling good,” said coach Tyler Sechrist. “We are glad to be 6-0 but we are not satisfied where we are at and have high expectations for ourselves. We are excited to put ourselves in position to play a important game at home.”
Sechrist sees a very dangerous team that is hungry for success.
“Sayre is a very good football team,” he said. “They are well coached and have athletes all over the field. They may have the best depth at wide receiver in all of District IV and their QB throws the ball well.”
Not giving up the big play and making Sayre drive it will be key to slowing them down.
“We need to play discipline football and know and execute the game play to slow their offense down,” Sechrist said.
Its Canton’s homecoming, too, adding even more intrigue to the night.
“They are looking forward to playing back at home after two weeks on the road,” said Sechrist. “We always get great support from are fans especially at home.”
ATHENS AT TOWANDA, 7 P.M.
A match-up of two teams looking to find some traction as Athens (1-5) is coming off a loss to Wellsboro while Towanda (0-6) returns home after falling to Tunkhannock last week.
Despite the current records, Dawsey thinks that Athens’ play is better than one might think.
“The players are very excited about the game with Athens,” stated Dawsey. “It is always a good game with plenty of good plays that could be the difference in the game. Athens is a much better team than their record indicates. They could be on the plus side of things if they had a couple of breaks go there way during the year.”
This year poses another chance for Dawsey to match up against an old friend and former schoolmate.
“It is always fun to compete against Coach Young,” he said. “We go back a long way in our past. We were taught a lot of football by the same man. Coach Young is a little bit more hands on than I am but the result is the same. His high school football coach and mine would often say, ‘I’d like to think we coach more than just football.’ I am sure Coach Young would agree that there is not a day goes by that we are not forever grateful for our high school football coach and the impact he had on us as men. I pray that we have that impact as well.”
The Wildcats having battling against the wind the past couple weeks.
“Our kids are hanging in there tough,” said coach Jack Young. “We have had a rough few weeks. We have done some good stuff, we have done some bad stuff but they are hanging in there and playing hard.”
Young sees this as a rivalry game.
“Probably as close as two teams can go together other than our Rusty Rail game with Sayre,” said Young. “Always great crowds, I’m sure great atmosphere. It’s Towanda’s homecoming and our kids know that. We talk about atmosphere. We had a good week of practice, now it’s our opportunity to put it together.”
The Wildcats will have to contend with Towanda quarterback Tanner Kunkle.
“Tanner, he’s a kid no matter what you say about him,” said Young. “He’s a tremendous young man, he’s played a lot of football. He’s been in some great battles, he’s a gamer. Our guys know that and we have to do a great job of tackling. We have to play within ourselves and do the things we can control.”
Young and Dawsey got back to high school, a relationship they continue to this day.
“Craig and I joke a lot of times, we have known each other pretty much our whole lives,” said Young. “It’s a lot of fun, we have a lot of fun with it. We laugh and joke about it. There is one night a year we want to beat each other up. Maybe we’ll have an arm wrestling match before the game.”
WYALUSING AT TROY, 7 P.M.
The Trojans (5-1) look to keep things rolling as they ride a 5-game win streak into their homecoming. Wyalusing (2-4) will be looking to get back into the win column after losses that last two weeks.
Despite their record one of their biggest concerns at this point of the season is health.
“We are continuing to work hard and build depth,” said coach Jim Smith. “We got a lot of experience last week for some of our younger guys. It’s an important thing for guys to get varsity experience as the season wears on. Building depth is crucial for small high schools with limited numbers. We are just trying to improve in some way every week and building depth is one way to do so.”
Smith knows the kids will be excited for homecoming.
“Homecoming games are great for the community,” he remarked. “The festivities brings out the alumni which is great. The kids thrive off of our fan base, band and cheer. It’s important to enjoy it all, but not to get caught up with everything that is going on. It’s important to stay focused on the task at hand and let the fans have fun with everything else. This is another big game and we cannot afford to overlook anybody. We hope to see a packed house and as usual we will do our best to defend it.”
They’ve had some close battles with the Rams the past few years.
“Wyalusing always is a great game for us over the past several years,” he said. “They always have tough kids and are always physical. They have had both successes and struggles typical of all small high school football teams. Catch them on the wrong Friday night and your sure to be in a war. They have shown they are capable of scoring points in a hurry. They have some good athletes that can hurt you in space. We are going to have to tackle well and get after the quarterback without sacrificing pass coverage to have defensive success. As usual our O-line needs to dominate so we can control the clock with our run game. Our philosophy requires us to limit our opponents offensive touches. That’s how we handle these spread offensive attacks. We can’t give them the ball as much as they are used to.”
He’s hoping for another big turnout tonight.
“Trojan faithful, Lets pack the park.”
BUCKTAIL AT CV, 7 P.M.
The Indians (1-5) host the Bucks (1-4) for their home coming.
CV lost to Troy last week while Bucktail picked up their first win of the season, 22-12 over Ott-Eldred.
“The kids feel fine this week,” said coach Mike Schmitt. “I believe they know what we need to work on and where we need to go with the program. They are excited to have another game to play this week and to be home for two weeks in a row.”
The Bucks had a rough start to the year but have played well the past two weeks, something Schmitt has noticed.
“Bucktail has a great RB who is physical and quick,” he said. “I have been able to watch them on film and they play hard, they battle in every film I have watched of them.”
CV, though, has improved as well and looks ready to finish the year strong.
“It is nice to have Seth our QB back to full strength and always nice to have a home stint,” said Schmitt.
OWEGO AT WAVERLY, 7 P.M.
The Wolverines (2-2) had another big divisional tilt on their hands as they welcome Owego (3-1).
Owego rolled past Oneonta last week while Waverly fell in a close one to Chenango Valley.
“Owego is a physical team,” said coach Jason Miller. “They have a big fullback and a big quarterback with a very live arm that can sling it.”
Last week Waverly was in a winnable game against CV but came up short. In a division as tough as Class B in Section IV those games can make or break a season.
“I continue to be happy with our effort but we need to eliminate the mental mistakes that are preventing us from winning,” Miller remarked. “We need to play a game that is 48 minutes as opposed to the 45 minute games we have been playing.”
Miller has been happy with the play of eighth grade quarterback Joey Tomasso.
“Joe continues to develop,” Miller said. “Every week we are starting to see different schemes in the secondary to confuse him a bit and he has handled it well. Owego is renowned for masking coverage and giving multiple looks that would confuse seasoned veterans. We will see how he handles it this week.”
NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD AT PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA, 7 P.M.
After last week’s win the Panthers were able to crawl back to 3-3 and coach Tom Dickinson believes they are ready to make a strong finish.
“We are feeling good about being 500,” he said. “Had a difficult beginning schedule but hopefully that will pay off in the end.”
They will see a team the NTL doesn’t have much experience with in the Mountaineers (1-5).
“A long trip and a AAA opponent, we need to play an error free game,” Dickinson said. “Good skill but low on numbers, we will try to wear them down.”
This marks the end of their road regular season, something Dickinson is glad to put behind them.
“Last away game and the three at home, looking forward to that.”
WELLSBORO AT MILTON, 7 P.M.
The Hornets (5-1) look to keep things going as they travel to the winless (0-6) Panthers.
“They’re happy with what they’ve done,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “Every week is a new week and presents new challenges and this wee does as well. We have a long bus ride and I think it’s their homecoming so we have to come out ready to play.”
Milton may be winless but Wellsboro isn’t taking that into consideration as they prepare.
“They’re a very aggressive team,” said Hildebrand. “They’re similar to Hughesville in that regard. They play some good competition down there in the South and we have to be ready to play. They’re very hungry for a win and we don’t want to be that first one.”
Last season Wellsboro had a bad habit of starting slow. They appeared to remedy that this year but the last two weeks have given Hildebrand some flashbacks to a year ago.
“We’ve talked about those and addressed those,” said Hildebrand. “We need to get off the bus ready to play from the first snap.”
