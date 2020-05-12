Harrisburg, Pa. — Four fatalites were among the 26 hunting-related shooting incidents that occurred in 2019, according to Pennsylvania Game Commission statistics.
It marked the seventh straight year with fewer than 30 hunting-related shooting incidents (HRSIs) in the state, although the four fatalities was sharply above 2018, when one death occurred.
There were 27 HRSIs in 2018, statistics showed.
“Hunter safety has been at the forefront of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s thinking for decades upon decades, and through effective requirements and programs to educate our hunters, incredible improvements have been made over the years,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Hunting in Pennsylvania is as safe as it’s ever been. But at the same time, we continue to work toward an even better safety record.”
There were no hunting-related shooting incidents during the 2019 spring gobbler season or the fall turkey season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the perfect performance our spring turkey hunters turned in last year,” Burhans said ahead of the 2020 spring gobbler season.
Pennsylvania has compiled data on HRSIs since 1915. In its annual reports on the incidents, the Game Commission establishes an incident rate by computing the number of accidents per 100,000 participants.
The 3.06 incident rate per 100,000 hunters in 2019 was a decrease from the 2018 incident rate of 3.16.
Fifty-eight percent, of incidents reported in 2019 were inflicted by others, and the primary cause of HRSIs, 42 percent, was a victim being in the line of fire. The second most common cause was the unintended discharge of a firearm.
HRSIs in Pennsylvania have declined by nearly 80 percent since hunter education training began in 1959.
In 2019, 30,821 students – 22,526 traditional course students and 8,295 online students – received their Basic Hunter-Trapper Education certification in Pennsylvania. The educational effort is spearheaded by 1,828 volunteer instructors teaching Pennsylvania’s hunters basic safety and advanced hunting skills.
To view the Game Commission’s 2019 HRSI report, visit www.pgc.pa.gov and click the Hunting-Related Shooting Incidents link on the Hunter-Trapper Education page.
