HERSHEY — Four Northern Tier League wrestlers kept their state championship dreams alive with wins in the opening round of the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships on Thursday.
Athens senior Gavin Bradley, Canton junior Riley Parker, Wyalusing senior Nick Woodruff and Williamson senior Kade Sottolano all advanced to the quarterfinals with wins at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Bradley, the top seed at 113 pounds, built a 6-2 lead after the opening period against Susquenita’s Mason McLendon. The Athens senior scored three takedowns while letting his opponent up twice in the first.
The Athens standout added a pair of takedowns in the second period and took a 10-4 lead into the third.
The third period saw McLendon throw the double boots in and ride Bradley for the majority of the frame. While he wasn’t close to turning the Wildcat, he stayed in the top position --and got a stalling point — before Bradley escaped with time winding down.
Bradley, who is a three-time state medalist, would score a quick takedown and took McLendon to his back for three near-fall to make it a 16-5 major decision.
Athens assistant coach Jay White said Bradley wrestled a good bout except for two 20-second stretches.
“(McLendon’s) a little strange, he’s funky, he does a lot of throws, a lot of big moves and he’s a junker so you’ve got to be careful with those matches. (Gavin) wrestled a smart match except for the one little 20-second spurt at the end of the second period where we told him to cut him and he didn’t close the gap and get (another) takedown,” White said. “Then the first 20 seconds of the third period where he let the kid get the legs in. Other than that he wrestled a good bout, he wrestled a smart bout to stay away from the big moves and he just dominated the (rest of the) bout.”
Bradley, who is now 36-1 on the year, will face Jack Kazalas (39-5) of Quakertown in the quarterfinals.
White believes if Bradley stays focused and wrestles his style he will find himself on top of the podium this weekend.
“If he wrestles well, he wins this thing. If he wrestles well no one here is going to beat him. It’s just a matter of not getting caught in something,” White said of Bradley, who was the runner-up at 113 pounds last year.
Parker took on Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Garrett Tettemer in his 172-pound first round match on Thursday.
After a scoreless first period, Tettemer escaped with 1:48 left in the second. Neither was close to a takedown until Parker hit a double leg on the edge and nearly got the two. The official said they were out of bounds and the Canton junior was down 1-0 heading to the third.
Parker chose neutral to start the third and was able to score the match-winning takedown with 43 seconds left. The Warrior 172-pounder was able to ride Tettemer out the rest of the way to advance to the quarterfinals.
“We know (the matches) are all tight down here. We had scouted him and he’s really tough on top,” said Canton coach Lyle Wesneski. “We had choice with it 1-0 them and that’s why we decided to go on our feet. We were pushing the pace and it looked like he was starting to run from us a little bit.”
A blood timeout would give both wrestlers an extended break, but it seemed to really favor Tettemer who looked gassed before that stoppage.
“We told Riley after the blood time with a minute to go, ‘It’s a one-minute sprint. Let’s go,’” Wesneski said. “And he went after it, got into position where he had to clear a tie and then he went and got a great takedown ... then most important, (he) came back to center with 26 seconds left and rode him really tough.”
Parker was confident that he could get the winning takedown, especially after the earlier double leg attempt that would have been two if it was inbounds.
“I knew if I could push the pace on my feet I could get a couple shots in. I had that one double there that (was) just barely out of bounds. I knew if I could get into a similar position there in the center of the mat I could score,” Parker said.
For Parker, it was a special moment to get his first state win but it also means he’s in good position to bring home some hardware from Hershey.
“It feels really good. I knew being able to get a win that first match gets you into the quarters and it’s way easier to get to the medal round from there,” said Parker.
Parker believes the Warriors’ regular season schedule helped prepare him for the big stage in Hershey.
“Obviously being here for the first time it’s somewhat new having never been down on the floor competing, but at the end of the day you’ve just got to go out there and do what you do every week,” he said. “We’ve gone to big tournaments, tough competition throughout the year so this really isn’t anything new. Obviously it’s the state tournament so you’ve got a lot of people out there watching you but you’ve kind of been there before.”
Parker (33-10) will take on Caleb Close of Bald Eagle in the quarterfinals today.
“We’ve got to go get rested up today, get a game plan ready and come back and get another one tomorrow,” Wesneski said.
Woodruff found himself in a 2-0 hole early in his 215-pound state opener, but giving up a quick takedown to Northern Lehigh’s Matt Frame seemed to wake the Wyalusing senior up.
“That was more my fault than anything he did. I just got sloppy with it and I think it was a little bit of the nerves, but after that happened the nerves went away,” Woodruff said of giving up that early takedown.
The Ram standout scored a reversal in the first period before allowing an escape to make it 3-2 heading to the second.
Woodruff chose down to begin the second and would get a reversal and a tilt for two near-fall to give himself a 6-3 lead.
“I thought I was riding well, I got that cheap tilt there and he was starting to break a little bit,” Woodruff said.
A locking hands call against the Ram would make it 6-4 going into the third.
Frame chose bottom to start the third and that’s where he would end up as Woodruff would get a turn and the fall in 4:51 to advance to the quarterfinals.
“I felt him going and then he kind of rolled over himself and just laid there. I really didn’t have to do much,” Woodruff said of the pin.
Woodruff will face Bryce Rafferty of Brookville in the quarterfinals this morning.
“The first win, get the nerves out of the way and get a nice warmup match, it’s good. I’ll be ready to go for tomorrow morning,” said Woodruff. “I’m just focused on wrestling my match, don’t let them dictate it and keep up my intensity.”
Sottolano improved to 36-2 on the year as he scored a 3-0 decision over Gunner Singleton of Huntingdon in his opening round match.
The Williamson senior will face Northwest Regional champ Xavier Reyda of Corry in the quarterfinals today.
Wrestling will continue at 9 a.m. today at the Giant Center with the quarterfinals and second round consolations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.