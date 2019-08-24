WYSOX - Four teams are tied for the lead after round one of the Towanda Country Club Invitational.
Tim Rose and Mike Dalton; Eric Aeppli and Ryan Knolles; Bryant Dunn and Brian Leljedal and Dan Kaminsky and Aaron Welles are all tied for the lead at 65.
Bob Taylor and Adam Schumacher and Andrew Hill and Mike Stokes are both tied at 66.
Jim Breck and John Mulhern; Cody Taylor and Andrew Bradley; Christian Fulda and Dan Chernosky; Zach Place and Danny Edwards; Matt Bedosky and Keith Chesk and Nick Innocenzo and Nick Place are all tied at 67.
Jay Vasil and Jack Vasil; Mike Jaros and John Benware; Jeff Slavonec and Matthew Wiater and John Smith and Austin Smith are all tied at 68.
Jason Sladish and Craig Mabee; Lou Judson III and David Sickler; Michael Johnson and Ned Baumbach and Reed and Nick Vanderlyke are all tied at 69.
Brian Harmon and Randy White; Jordan Wollenberg and Troy Gordon; Scott Bradley and A.J. Montanarella; Santo LaFoca and Sam Lewis and George Heskell and Matt Lee are all tied at 70.
J.B. Sullivan and Jeff Williams; Rich Garrison and Mike Lazevnick and Alan and Rich Brown are all at 71.
Chris Denesha and Bruce Mackenzie; Curtis Hicks and Tim Salsman; John Birchall and Dave Snyder; Dave Oliver and George Yenchak and Barry and Cole Wheaton are all tied at 72.
Jason Moore and Chris Wade; Nick Percival and Mike Gathany and T.J. Ciccotti and Don Crouch are all tied at 73.
