SALISBURY, Md. — Seven different Towanda wrestlers earned medals with four bringing home gold from the MAWA Eastern Nationals Tournament in Maryland last weekend.
Cameron Allis and JC Allis, who are brother and sister, and Jazick Brown and Mason Higley all won championships.
Cameron Allis went 3-0 in the Boys Intermediate 220-pound bracket. He finished with two decisions and a pin on his way to the title.
JC Allis finished 3-0 with a win by decision and a pair of pins in the School Girls 115-pound division.
Higley went 3-0 with two wins by decision and a technical fall victory in the Advanced 189-pound division.
Brown took first in the Boys Intermediate 120-pound division. He would go 4-0 with a pin and a pair of major decisions.
Riley Vanderpool took second in the Elite 160-pound division, while Hunter Watson was third in the Junior 98-pound bracket and Wyatt Stranger finished seventh in the Elite 125-pound division.
Canton’s Parker Hoover came home with a fifth-place medal in the Midget Girls 61-pounds bracket.
Northeast Bradford’s Mason Alexander took seventh in the Advanced boys 100-pound division.
There were over 7,000 wrestlers at the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.