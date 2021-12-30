The Canton Warriors were well represented on the Pa. Football Writers’ Class A All-State team after their magical run to the state semifinals.
Running back Riley Parker, offensive tackle Caiden Williams, linebacker Hayden Ward and linebacker Weston Bellows all made the Class A All-State team. Bellows made the team as an “athlete” on the defensive side of the ball.
The Warriors were not the only local team to see a player make the All-State team as Troy senior Mason Imbt was named to the Class AA team as a defensive lineman.
Around the NTL, Montgomery quarterback Logan Almeida made the Class A team along with Red Raiders wide receiver Coltin Hans and Muncy offensive lineman Isaac Harris.
On the defensive side of the ball, Muncy’s Bailey Hadzinikolov and Montgomery’s Weston Pick were both named Class A All-State linebackers, while Muncy’s Ross Eyer made the team as a defensive back.
