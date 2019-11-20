Four Waverly girls signed letters of intent to continue their sports careers at the college level on Tuesday night.
Melina Ortiz, Sheridan Talada and Cora Smith are all headed to the Division I level, while Megan Lee will play college softball.
Ortiz signed with Siena for soccer; Talada and Smith are each doing track and field, Talada at Binghamton and Smith at James Madison, while Lee is going to Finger Lakes Community College.
ORTIZ
A key player for the Wolverines since eighth grade in soccer, Ortiz has known for a while that Siena was the place for her.
For Ortiz it was nice to have a day like Tuesday where she could celebrate that decision.
“I have been basically narrowing down colleges since I started high school,” Ortiz said. “So, it’s good to know where I am going and be confident in where I am going and have all my family and friends supporting my decision.
“It’s really good. I have known for a little while I am going to Siena. But, I haven’t been able to celebrate it because it seemed so far away. But, it’s creeping up on me now. It’s nice to have everyone here to make it official.”
For Ortiz right from the time she visited Siena, she knew it was where she wanted to go.
“Siena, as soon as I stepped on the campus I knew it was what I wanted,” Ortiz said. “I didn’t want to narrow my options down that quick, so I visited other colleges and it seemed like every college I went to it was like, but Siena this, and Siena that, and after a while I could tell if I’m going to compare everything to Siena, I should probably go to Siena. So that made the decision easier. Siena was always the college I wanted to go to, no matter what college I visited.”
There was just something special about Siena for the Waverly star.
It’s almost hard to explain,” Ortiz said. “It was just the feeling I got when I was there. It was a beautiful day. The students were on the quad. I talked to some of the players there and they were going to a baseball game after. So just spending the day there and seeing what a normal day would look like for me, I just fell in love with it and realized this is what I want to do and after that the rest is kind of history.”
The soccer program seemed like the right fit for Ortiz at Siena.
“The head soccer coach, I was in contact with him for a while now,” Ortiz said. “He was always adamant about watching me play. Just making sure he came to any game I invited him to. He was just eager to watch me and see what I was doing. It was encouraging to see a coach put that kind of time and interest into me. The assistant coaches, there have been a few different ones over my search, but if he wasn’t there, they were there. At every camp I went to they were giving me the most feedback they could. They were always trying to make me better. That’s what I was looking for, because I don’t plan to stop improving.”
And, the school was the perfect fit for Ortiz academically.
“It actually ended up being perfect academically, because I want to go eventually to law school and they have this program called the 4-3 program. If you go for four years at Siena, with over I believe a 3.5 GPA, you get immediately accepted into certain law schools. There is Pace University School f Law and Albany School of Law and Western New England School of Law. Just some different law schools, so what could be better than knowing I’m already getting accepted into law school and taking that weight off my shoulder as long as I keep up with my studies and work hard at Siena.”
CORA SMITH
For Smith the toughest decision when it came to colleges was which sport did she want to play.
She had been back and forth between track and field/cross country and soccer.
In the end it was track and cross country that won out as she choose James Madison to run at.
“I am very excited,” Smith said. “It took me a while. Toward the end of the summer, early September, I really decided it was the best choice for me to be running.”
It had been a really difficult choice to give up soccer, but Smith knows there will always be a love of the sport there.
“It was really hard,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever truly give up soccer. I think I will still try and play it when I can. Just here, and there. Club things and stuff. It’s been a big part of my life and I hope it stays there.”
When she visited James Madison, Smith knew it was the right fit.
“I went down this summer for an overnight visit and spent some time with the team and I just compared it to some of the other schools I looked at and I really liked it the best.”
It’s been soccer and running for Smith in high school, so she’s excited to what she can do when she just focuses on one sport.
“I am really excited to see my future,” Smith said. “I have always done two sports at once. It will be really fun to focus on one sport.
“I am excited for this indoor season. I haven’t been training for indoor (in the past). Having this good indoor season will set me up for a good outdoor season, so I’m excited.”
She knows things will be a bit different running in college.
“The coaching staff is different, everything is going to be different,” Smith said. “It will be new, but exciting.
“For cross country you do like a 6K. For indoor I think it will be a 3K, for outdoor there is a possibility of a 5K and 10K.”
Longer distances will be a little different for Smith, but she is excited.
“The training will prepare me when I get down there,” she said. “It will be ok, but I’m a little nervous.”
For Smith academically James Madison was the perfect fit.
“The major is intelligence analysis, it’s like cyber security,” she said. “The location to like internships and opportunities around the area is very good at James Madison.”
Having made her college choice, Smith can now enjoy her senior year.
It takes a lot of pressure off, now I can focus on having my fun senior year and enjoying all the memories,” Smith said.
SHERIDAN TALADA
Going into the fall Talada knew she wanted to run in college, she just wasn’t sure where.
This fall things changed as Talada ran faster and faster times.
The Wolverines senior became one of the best in the state, placing 15th at the state meet, and dropping her times by leaps and bounds from a year ago.
The increase in speed meant an increase in college opportunities, and in the end she wound up picking a Division I program in Binghamton.
“I really liked the atmosphere there, and I really liked the team and the campus,” Talada said.
This fall was when Binghamton really popped onto Talada’s radar.
“I didn’t really start looking at them until this fall and once I started looking at them, I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Everything with recruiting really picked up this fall for the Waverly senior.
“I thought I had improved over the summer,” she said. “I wanted to maintain and get back to states, but I was happy with my times.
“I knew I wanted to run in college. I didn’t really care what division it was. Once Binghamton offered, I knew I wanted to go there.”
Getting a chance to run D1, and be pretty close to home is special for Talada.
“It was definitely exciting,” she said. “I know my dad loves coming to see me run, and my mom to, so that’s definitely convenient.”
Talada had worried that maybe Binghamton was a little too close, but in the end she knew it was the right fit.
“I knew I didn’t want to be too far from home,” she said. “Binghamton, I was a little worried it would be too close, but it didn’t seem too close when I was there. It’s perfect.”
And, it was a perfect fit academically for Talada.
“I want to major in chemistry and physics, with hopes of being a high school teacher one day,” Talada said.
Those are majors that Binghamton has good programs with, and academics was a big part of the choice for the Waverly senior.
“It was a pretty big role,” she said.
MEGAN LEE
When Lee started looking at schools, she could tell Finger Lakes Community College would be a good fit for her.
“I really liked the college,” she said. “It’s a small school for me. I think it will be a perfect fit for me, not too big.”
Right when she started looking at schools it was pretty clear to Lee that she knew where she wanted to go.
She didn’t really have a lot of schools on her list of schools she was considering, she had it down to just a few pretty quick.
“Not many,” she said. “I just narrowed down to it very quickly and knew it was the school I wanted to go to.”
And, the softball program had an interest in Lee and she is excited to get to play at the college level.
“They figured I would be good for their team,” Lee said. “The softball coach was very welcoming.”
Lee plans to major in nursing in college, and Finger Lakes Community College was a good fit for that.
For Lee, the nursing program played a big part in her choice.
“It was important,” she said.
