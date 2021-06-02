In an era of softball power pitching seemingly on every ESPN station these days, Northeast Bradford’s Thailey Franklin is an outlier. The Panther sophomore is 5’3 and of very slight build. But what she lacks in pure size, she more than makes up with a right arm that defies that small stature. Franklin threw a gem Tuesday against fourth-seeded Canton as Northeast advanced to the District 4 Class A Championship game, beating the Warriors 5-0 at Elm Park.
Franklin did not allow multiple baserunners in an inning until the 7th and final frame. She struck out six and allowed four hits, with three of them bloop singles, walked none, and dazzled all day long as the Panthers clinched a berth in the state playoffs, regardless of their result in Thursday’s championship game. Even more impressive, Canton had seen Franklin twice previously this season. It simply did not matter. The righty had a feel for her entire arsenal, keeping the Warriors off-balance for 21 outs.
“I definitely knew (Canton seeing her for the third time) that was going to be a challenge, because I knew they’d know what to look for, but I was able to handle that,” she said. “It was the second inning when they started missing a lot, fouling some off, that I knew (her variety of pitches) was working.”
Northeast Bradford coach Tilden Franklin was pleased with his hurler’s effort.
“One good thing about Thai is that she has a large bag of pitches, so if one isn’t working, we can go to others,” Coach Franklin said. “We don’t normally bring the changeup out of the bag, but third time we saw them, we had to today.”
The entire arsenal was working for Franklin Tuesday, but that could be used to describe the entire Panther effort. The Panthers scored a run in five of the six innings they came to the plate and consistently put pressure on the Warriors defense as the lineup hit all through the order.
The defense shined too, as Franklin pitched to soft contact and the defense consistently made plays and neutralized a potent offense.
“Our team plays very well together. They help each other out & it’s not just 1 or 2 players, it’s the whole team. Pitching needs a defense, and the teams needs a pitcher. Offense needs to score runs for the team. These pieces fit perfectly in a puzzle.”
The Panthers got the scoring started early as Maisie Neuber hit a two-out double into the left-center field gap to score Kayleight Thoman in the bottom of the first.
After a scoreless 2nd inning, the Panthers went back to work in the third as Thoman would score again on a Canton error.
In the fourth, Julia Brown led off with a double, one of her two hits on the afternoon. She’d come around and score on a crucial wild pitch on a 3-2, 2 out pitch and the score went to 3-0.
In the fifth, Franklin hit a scorcher deep into the right field gap on the first pitch of the frame for a triple, and Emily Susanj singled her home to make it 4-0.
Finally, in the sixth, Julianna Susanj singled on a line drive to left field and came around to score on a passed ball.
Thoman, Brown and Julianna Susanj all had two hits, Brown and Neuber had doubles. Thoman, Brown and Susanj all scored runs and Neuber had an RBI.
Franklin had a triple and scored a run and Emily Susanj had a hit and an RBI, while Malina Ramires scored a run.
Allyson Butcher had two hits for Canton and Emmi Ward and Mae Kinner had hits. Jillian Shay struck out two in the game for the Warriors.
The Panthers will take on second-seeded Montgomery on Thursday at Elm Park at 4:30 in a much-anticipated district final between two teams who have their sights set on state gold in Happy Valley in just a few short weeks.
