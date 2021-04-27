WYSOX — Thailey Franklin threw a two-hitter and Northeast Bradford scored four runs in the fifth on their way to a 6-1 victory over Towanda on Monday.
Franklin struck out 13 in the win, the third time in the past two weeks where she has struck out 10 or more in a game.
Franklin struck out the side in the second inning and the only two hits were Overpeck’s first inning home run and a third-inning one-out single by Saige Greenland.
The sophomore didn’t walk a batter and retired the final 14 hitters of the game.
Brea Overpeck hit a solo home run in the first inning for Towanda, and for four innings that stood as the only score in the game.
The Panthers got a one-out double by Mikayla Post in the fifth and Melanie Shumway reached on a fielder’s choice.
Kayleigh Thoman then followed with an RBI single and after a walk to Franklin, Emily Susanj had a two-RBI single, before Maisie Neuber brought home a run on a sacrifice bunt.
The Panthers added a pair of runs in the seventh inning to seal the win as Kayleigh Thoman had a one-out single and after a two-out walk by Susanj, the Panthers got a two-run single by Neuber to make it 6-1.
Thoman had two hits and scored two runs and Susanj had two hits, two RBI and a run scored.
Neuber had a hit and three RBI and Julia Brown had two hits, with a double.
Post had a double and a run scored and Shumway scored a run.
Maddie Maynard struck out six for Towanda.
Canton 15, NP-Liberty 5
The Warriors offense stayed red hot in the win.
Canton has scored at least 15 runs in five of their past six games.
They have scored 78 runs in the past four games and 106 runs in the past six.
Molly Ward, Keri Wesneski and Marissa Ostrander all had three hits in the game.
Ward had a double, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored and Wesneski had a double and scored two runs, while driving in three.
Ostrander had a double, two RBI and three runs scored.
Emmi Ward and Katie Shay each had two hits.
Ward had an RBI and scored three runs and Shay had four RBI and scored a run.
Jillian Shay had a hit and Allyson Butcher had a hit, a run scored and an RBI, while Alexis Baldwin had a hit and scored two runs.
Megan Spohn and Peyton Chapel each had two hits, with a double for NP-Liberty. Chapel scored a run.
Mollie Hall scored a run for NP-Liberty and Hayley Ridge had a hit and scored a run.
McKenzi tice had a hit and Saige Lehman had two hits.
Audrey Griess had a hit and scored a run.
Wellsboro 16, Sayre 1, 3 innings
The Hornets hit a pair of home runs in the win on Monday.
Jena Boyce and Chelsie English each hit home runs in the victory.
Boyce had two hits, a triple, a home runs and three RBI with two runs scored and English had two RBI and a run scored.
Kerrah Clymer had two hits, with a double, two runs and an RBI and Maddi Bordas had two doubles, with two runs and two RBI.
Olivia Crocco had two hits, with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Emma Coolidge had two hits with two runs scored.
Jordyn Abernathy had two hits and two runs scored.
Olivia Servatius and Rylie Boyce each had a hit and scored a run and Jessa Lohr had an RBI and a run scored and Abbye Cavanaugh scored a run.
Boyce struck out four.
Madison Smith had a double for Sayre and Maddie Garrison and Sara Harbst each had hits in the game.
