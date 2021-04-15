ROME — Sophomore pitcher Thailey Franklin struck out a career-high 12 batters, and three NEB players homered as the Panthers picked up a 11-3 win over Sayre on Wednesday to stay unbeaten.
Franklin allowed four hits and three runs, two earned, striking out 12 and walking just one in the win.
Julia Brown, Maisie Neuber and Julianna Susanj all hit home runs for NEB in the game.
Neuber had two hits, with the home run, two RBI and three runs scored and Brown had the home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Susanj was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Franklin had two hits, with a triple, and two runs scored and Ciana Frisbie had two hits, with a double, and two runs scored.
Kayleigh Thoman had a hit and scored a run and Emily Susanj had an RBI.
Madison Smith, Haley McCaig, Allyssa Murrelle and Brelin VanDuzer had hits for Sayre.
McCaig, Gabriella Shaw and Murrelle had RBI and Murrelle, Meghan Flynn and Smith scored runs.
Murrelle struck out four on the mound.
Troy 11, NP-Liberty 3
Troy hit three home runs in the victory on Wednesday.
Troy scored two runs in each the first and second innings to take an early lead.
NP-Liberty had two runs in the third to get within 4-2, but Troy scored two in the fourth, four in the fifth and a run in the sixth to get the win.
Caitlyn Knapp, Arian Wilcox and Rachel Kingsley all had home runs for Troy in the game.
Kingsley had three hits, two RBI and scored a run and Wilcox had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored, while Knapp had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
Lexi Steele had three hits, with a double, and scored a run, while driving in three.
Abigail Wrisley had three hits and scored a run and Tyra Williams had a hit and scored two runs.
Olivia Tate and Madison Vargas each had hits in the game. Tate had an RBI and scored two runs and Vargas had an RBI.
Steele threw the complete game, striking out seven.
NP-Liberty got two hits each from Molly Hall and Alexa Kshir. Kshir had a double and an RBI and Hayley Ridge had a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
McKenzi Tice, Megan Spohn and Kiersten Mitstifer all had hits for NP-Liberty in the game. Tice had an RBI and Spohn scored a run.
Saige Lehman scored a run for NP-Liberty.
Jenna McMullen and Tice pitched for NP-Liberty. McMullen struck out three in two innings and Tice struck out eight in four innings.
Wellsboro 9, Towanda 6
The Hornets scored five runs in the third inning to rally for the win.
Towanda got a run in the second and three in the third to go ahead 4-0, before the Hornets fought back.
Wellsboro went up 7-4 after five, but Towanda got two in the six to get within a run. Wellsboro scored two in the bottom of the sixth to seal the win.
One day after having a walk-off hit against Athens, Jordyn Abernathy had two doubles and scored two runs in the game.
Maddie Bordas had two hits, with a double, two RBI and a run scored and Kerrah Clymer had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Rylie Boyce had two hits, an RBI and a run scored and Emma Coolidge and Jena Boyce each had hits, RBI and a run scored and Chelsie English and Abbye Cavanaugh scored runs in the game.
Athena Chacona and Maddie Maynard each hit home runs to lead the Towanda offense.
Chacona had two hits, with the home run, two RBI and a run scored in the victory.
Maynard had two hits, with a pair of RBI and the home run and two runs scored.
Jocelyn Bennett had a hit and scored a run and Lizzy Matera scored a run.
Brea Overpeck had a hit and Saige Greenland had a hit and scored a run.
Canton 22, South Williamsport 18
The Warriors scored 12 runs in the fifth inning on their way to the victory.
Alexis Baldwin hit for the cycle in the victory.
Baldwin had a home run, a triple, a double and a single, scoring two runs in the victory.
Keri Wesneski had a home run and she scored four runs.
Katie Shay had a hit and scored two runs and Jillian Shay had two hits and scored three runs.
Molly Ward had two doubles and scored two runs and Emmi Ward had three hits and scored three runs in the game.
Allyson Butcher had a hit and scored three runs and Sara Saar had two hits and scored two runs.
Jillaney Hartford had a hit and Rachel Martin scored a run.
CV 21, Galeton 0
The Indians got a home run from Megan Hyde in the win.
Hyde had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI in the game and Makayla Vargeson had two hits, three RBI and a run scoered.
Madison Hoopes had two hits, with a double, three RBI and three runs scored and Maddie Millard had three hits, with a double, three RBI and three runs scored.
Keyana Thomas had a double and scored three runs and Ruby Sherman had two hits, with a double and a run scored.
Vargason and Surine combined on a no-hitter, striking out two in the game.
Muncy 17, Sullivan County 0
Mallory Dickinson, Samantha Albright, Jaeden Patson and Lorena Marquardt had hits for the Griffins in the loss.
Marquardt struck out four on the mound for the Griffins and Brooke Jordan struck out two for Sullivan County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.