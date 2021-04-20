ELKLAND — The Northeast Bradford softball team stayed unbeaten with an 8-0 win over Williamson on Tuesday in NTL softball action.
Thailey Franklin was dominant on the mound for the Panthers, tossing a one hitter and striking out eight.
After a Williamson hitter reached on an error, and a single by Mikenna Buchanan in the first inning, Franklin didn’t allow another Warriors base runner the rest of the game, setting down Williamson in order the 2nd through seventh innings.
Franklin also had two hits at the plate, with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI.
Emily Susanj had a pair of doubles, two RBI and Malina Ramires scored two runs.
Ciana Frisbie had three hits, with a triple and two RBI.
Alexis Corter had two hits, with a double and Briana Allis scored a run.
Maisie Neuber scored two runs.
Sullivan County 26, Neumann 7, 4 innings
the Griffins scored 13 runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open.
Mallory Dickinson, Lorena Marquardt, Kaelyn Wettlaufer and Carly Rupert all had three hits in the win.
Marquardt had a double, four RBI and a run scored and Dickinson scored three rns.
Wettlaufer had two RBI and four runs scored and Rupert had five RBI and three runs scored.
Brooke Jordan, Chloe Burke and Ava Dunham all had two hits in the game.
Burke had a triple, two RBI and three runs scored and Dunham had an RBI and two runs scored, while Jordan had two RBI and two runs scored.
Paige Burke and Kyler Burke each had hits for Sullivan County, with Paige scoring three runs and driving in two, while Kyler scored a run.
Samantha Albright and Justice Cott each scored runs and Peyton Pretti had an RBI and two runs scoerd in the win.
Marquardt struck out five in three innings and Jordan struck out one in one inning.
Wellsboro 16, Coudersport 6
The Hornets scored four runs in each the first and second innings, and scored in every inning of the win.
Kerrah Clymer had another home run for Wellsboro, driving in three and scoring two runs. She’s hit three home runs in the past week.
Alyssa Bisbing had a hit and scored a run and Jessa Lohr had a hit and a run scored, with three RBI.
Jena Boyce had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored and Chelsie English had three RBI and two runs scored.
Rylie Boyce had a double and a run scored and Emma Coolidge had an RBI and two runs scored.
Abbye Cavanaugh had an RBI and Carolyn Warner scored a run, while Jordyn Abernathy had a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Warrior Run 9, Towanda 6
The Black Knights dropped a non-league matchup on Tuesday.
Towanda scored two runs in the first and second innings to lead 4-0.
But, Warrior Run got three runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Brea Overpeck hit a home run for Towanda in the loss. She had two hits and a run scored, driving in a run.
Shaye Ackley had three hits in the game, with a double and two runs scored.
Maddie Maynard had a pair of hits with a run scored in the game.
Lizzy Matera, Jocelyn Bennett, Shaylee Greenland and Saige Greenland all had hits for Towanda in the game.
Matera had a double and an RBI and Maynard, Shaylee Greenland and Saige Greenland scored in the game.
Maynard worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and Shaylee Greenland struck out three in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
