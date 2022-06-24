Carantouan Greenway, in conjunction with New York State’s Free Fishing Weekend, will hold a youth fishing derby on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at its Wildwood Reserve property. The derby is open to anglers ages 5 to 11; registration will take place at the dam and there will be random drawings for registered participants every hour from 9-noon. Carantouan Greenway board member Dakota Relyea will be the event’s major facilitator, assisted by Sue Williams. Directions to the Wildwood Reserve can be found at the organization’s website ( carantouangreenway.org). For further information call (607) 565-2636.