ATHENS — There are a lot of different ways Canton coach Lyle Wesneski envisioned Tuesday night could play out.
The one ending he never saw coming, is exactly what happened.
Trailing by five points, with one match left, freshman Brenen Taylor pinned Jaden Wright in 59 seconds to help Canton to a 39-38 win as they stay unbeaten in the NTL.
Right from the start Taylor was on the attack, getting Wright on his back in the opening seconds and looking like a wrestler pushing for the fall.
“Wow, what was pretty interesting,” Wesneski said. “You figure up every way possible on paper, that’s what coaches do, we do our homework. You can figure out every way you want and it never comes out the way you think it’s going to. Someone always has to step up. I’m happy for Brenen he’s a ninth grader wrestling 52 and he’s had some tough ones lately and he just keeps working and working and I’m happy for him he’s able to come through in a key situation.
“We lost a couple matches there I didn’t think we were going to. I thought we were going to be alright with (Bailey) Ferguson and I thought (Riley) Parker would be right in it, but you know what they made freshmen mistakes, they are going to learn from it, They will come back to the room tomorrow hungry. They are both hard workers, they have razor sharp focus now on what they need to work on and what they need to improve. Cut out little mistakes and keep progressing, we’ll be alright.”
For Brenen Taylor, the way things ended is something he’ll never forget.
“Very exciting,” he said. “I was thinking go with what I know best and try and work that and I went out and did that.”
If Canton were to win the NTL, he knows how special this moment will be for him as a memory.
“Everything, pretty much,” he said of what it would mean. “We were down five at the time, a one-point victory over Athens, which is one of the top contenders in the NTL, that was pretty awesome.”
Watching from the bench, the Canton wrestlers were excited to see the freshman step up in a big spot.
“It was awesome,” Timmy Ward said. “We shouldn’t have put it all on him, some of us could have wrestled a little better. We didn’t wrestle our best tonight, but he got a big win, it was on a big stage and it was awesome.”
Ward played motivator before Taylor took the match.
“I kind of got in his face before and told him he needed to have it and I was hoping he’d go out and do it,” Ward said. “It’s awesome at his age he is able to do out there and do what he does. It starts in the mat room every day. WE grind and work hard and beat up on each other and then we go out there on the mat and let it show.”
Athens coach Shawn Bradley knows it is tough for Wright, but it was a team defeat, not one wrestler.
“Jaden’s upset, but we have 18 kids on the team,” Bradley said. “This doesn’t come down to one kid.”
The match started well for Athens as Zach Stafursky pinned Zeke Gilliland in 4:54.
Canton then reeled off 21 straight points, with Timmy Ward pinning Alex West in 5:05 at 170 and Chance Deljanovan (182) and Garrett Storch (195) getting forfeits, before Derek Atherton-Ely beat Ben Pernaselli 13-8 at 220 to make it 21-6.
For Athens, they were shorthanded due to an injury, and that led to two forfeits on the day.
“Not having Jake (Courtney) hurts a little bit,” Bradley said. “They can dodge Gavin (Bradley). If we have Jake then we’re in a better spot, but the kids that wrestled (tonight), you know what? Saturday to today is about 900 times better effort. The kids gave a great effort. It’s just the ball doesn’t always bounce your way.
“That’s two matches in a row we’ve packed it up pretty good, so that’s good. The kids get a nice atmosphere, it’s fun.”
At 285 Keegan Braund of Athens got a pin over Trevor Williams in 5:08 as Athens got within 21-12.
Canton got a pin at 106 as Isaac Landis pinned Kyler Setzer in 5:17 and the Warriors led 27-12.
Athens got the forfeit win from Bradley at 113 and at 120 Kaden Setzer pinned Bailey Ferguson in 4:06, before Athens’ Aidan Garcia won by major decision 10-2 over Austin Allen at 126 as Athens went on top 28-27.
Canton retook the lead at 132 as Hayden Ward pinned Lucas Forbes in 31 seconds to make it 33-28, but Athens got a major decision 16-5 win by Brandon Jennings over Miah Lehman at 138 to make it 33-32.
While Lehman may have lost the match, she was nearly pinned a few times and kept fighting out of it, and in the end she gave up four points instead of six, in a match that was decided by a single point.
“It was tough, I feel like I could have done a little better,” Lehman said.
While Lehman wanted a better result, she did hear the coaches, and her teammates cheering her on to avoid giving up more bonus points, and that helped her keep fighting.
“It gave me a drive to keep going, not to give up,” she said.
The other Canton wrestlers saw what those individual points by Lehman, and Austin Allen, who avoided the fall at 126, meant to the team.
“That’s huge, just going out on the mat and giving your all, you never give up,” Ward said. “That one point makes a difference.”
It’s something that Wesneski tells his team all the time, and reminded them before, and after, the match on Tuesday.
“We preach that every day,” Wesneski said. “I even preached it tonight before we came out. I am a realist and I know we aren’t going to win all 14 weights, that would be great, but we are not going to win it all. But, the ones we don’t win, you have to do your part for the team and save us every team point possible, because you never know. And Austin Allen was the same way at 126. He was battling injury, he’s coming back, he was facing the Garcia kid and he battled the whole match, he saved us two team points, and Miah, only getting majored fighting back, getting backs at the end, she saves us two team points and that’s the difference in the match. I told them in the locker room after, that’s the difference. Some nights you just have got to find a way and tonight we were able to do that.”
Karter Rude gave Athens the five point lead going into the final match as he got a pin over Parker in 2:58 at 145.
That set the stage for the dramatic moment by the Canton freshman.
“This match could have gone either way,” Ward said. “Obviously we had a bunch of freshmen step up and we had a bunch of people step up and do what they had to do on a big stage.”
Wesneski knows this is a match that people will be thinking about for a while.
“That was a fun match, back and forth,” Wesneski said. “I think the crowd got their money’s worth tonight and I know my blood pressure is high right now. I have to go home, go for a walk or something to calm down. But, it was fun, that’s what it’s all about. Good for the sport, good for wrestling, good for the crowd, it was a good crowd, and it was good.”
Athens hosts North Penn-Liberty on Thursday and Canton is at the New Oxford Tournament on Friday.
Wyalusing 59, Troy 21
The Rams won 10 of 14 weights in their NTL victory Tuesday.
Brian Arnold (170), Zachary Shaffer (195), Jackson Chilson (220), Dereck Baldwin (285), Darevin Curlee (113), Dawson Keeney (132), Nicholas Woodruff (138), Colbrin Nolan (145) and Logan Newton (152) all had falls for Wyalusing.
Owen Hadlock (126) scored a 16-1 technical fall over Troy’s Ben Randall in 2:35.
For the Trojans Seth Seymour (106), Sheldon Seymour (120) and Jacob Turner (160) all scored falls with Ed Cole (182) earning an 8-5 decision over Alex Hunsinger.
NP-Liberty 40, NEB 24
The Mountaineers won seven matches en route to their NTL victory Tuesday.
Gaven Sexauer (145), Mitchael Tice (160), Roger Learn (106), Coy Wagner (113), Braydon Garverick (120) and Patriot June (126) all had forfeits for NPL.
Kohen Lehman (170) earned a 12-4 major decision over NEB’s Kenric Ricci.
For the Panthers Dawson Brown (285) and Jordan Shumway (152) both earned falls with Caleb Tuttle (182) and Kamden Ricci (220) scored forfeits.
There were double forfeits at 195, 132 and 138.
Williamson 60, NEB 24
The Warriors notched 10 wins, either by fall or forfeit, in their NTL win Tuesday.
Josh Hultz (138), Sam Cummings (145), Troy Burrous (160), Michael Sipps (220), Ayden Sprague (106), Christian Falkler (113), Darren Clark (120), Jaisen Smith (126) and Nathaniel Welch (132) all had forfeits.
Kade Sottolano (220) scored a fall for Williamson.
Jack Shumway (152), Kenric Ricci (170) and Caleb Tuttle (182) all scored falls for NEB with Dawson Brown (285) earning a forfeit.
