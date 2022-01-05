Freshmen help Black Knights pin down Trojans

TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights got pins in four of the first five bouts and then held on for a 42-36 win over visiting Troy in a Northern Tier League wrestling showdown on Tuesday evening.
On a night when Towanda captain Bryant Green got his win by forfeit, it would be the Knights’ talented freshmen class stepping up on the mat.
Freshmen Hayden Space, Rylee Sluyter, Riley Vanderpool and Mason Highley all earned wins by fall for Towanda on Tuesday.
“That is our lineup this year. Green and (Spencer) Jennings were our only two lettermen in the lineup tonight. Everyone else in the lineup were first-year starters for us,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton. “You never quite know what you’re going to get. We got off to a good start with the young guys at 20, 26, 32, 38.”
The match started at 113 where Troy’s Kanaan Renzo received a forfeit to put the Trojans up 6-0.
That would be the last lead for Troy as Shane Atwood tied things up for Towanda with a pin of Caleb Schwenk in 1:04 at 120 pounds.
The Knights took their first lead when Space scored a fall over Kenyon Slater in 57 seconds to make it 12-6 in favor of Towanda.
The Knights made it three straight falls when Sluyter — who was just about to pick up the technical fall after putting on a takedown clinic and working his tight-waist tilt — secured the pin at the 4:20 mark of his 132-pound bout.
“Good solid match out of Rylee,”Sexton said. “Rylee is a skilled wrestler. Unfortunately he’s in a rough position in that you’ve got a freshman starting at 132, so you’re going to run into a lot of tough guys. He ran into some tough people at the (Windsor) tournament, but he bounced back tonight and really got us a key fall when we needed it.”
Vanderpool then made it four in a row as he decked Peyton Bellows in just 40 seconds at 138.
With Towanda now leading 24-6, Troy’s Jacob Hinman faced off with Towanda freshman Sawyer Robinson at 145 pounds. The match would end in a defensive pin as Robinson was in control but found himself on his back during a move and the ref slapped the mat.
“(Robinson) was having a good match and then put himself in (a bad) position and ended up pinning himself. A big momentum swing there. That’s a match we needed, they got it and I think it gave them a shot,” Sexton said.
Troy 152-pound standout Jayden Renzo made it two straight pins for the Trojans when he decked freshman Jace Gunther in 3:55 to cut the Knights’ lead to 24-18.
That is when Highley took the mat for his first-ever varsity bout — and he would make a memory that will last forever.
The Towanda freshman earned a third-period fall in front of the home crowd to put the Knights up 30-18.
“He started the year and he was injured. It was a big match for him. I said to him after ‘You only get one chance to win your first varsity match and you stepped up big for us,’” Sexton said. “That was a situation where we needed to stop their momentum and it was a good solid win for him.”
Green would then accept his forfeit at 172 to make it 36-18 with four bouts remaining.
The 189-pound bout featured Troy’s normal 172-pounder, Josh Isbell, and Towanda junior Spencer Jennings. It would be Jennings in control for most of the match, including locking up a cradle twice during the bout but he was never able to finish it off.
Isbell kept fighting and eventually got a reversal late in the second and secured a win by fall to cut the Towanda lead to 36-24.
“It’s just a matter of you’ve got to be able to finish when you have the advantage. He had several situations where he could of scored more points,” Sexton said. “Give credit to Isbell, (he) kept wrestling, did not get cradled and taken over and he made something happen there with 15 seconds left in the period. That’s another thing, you’ve got to finish off periods. If you’re giving up points, give up points, get to your base and start it over in the next round.”
Troy’s Mason Woodward kept his team alive when he pinned Tim Parker at 215 pounds to make it 36-30.
With Troy needing a win at 285 pounds to give themselves a chance in the final bout of the night, Towanda’s Jared Gunther clinched the dual meet victory for the Knights with a 24-second pin to make it 42-30.
Troy’s Konner Kerr closed things out with a pin of Wyatt Stranger in 1:25 to make it a 42-36 final.
Sexton is pleased with where his young team is at as they head into the final few weeks of the regular season.
“We’re definitely getting better. The thing is aside from Bryant Green we’ve got to find other guys to step up on a consistent basis,” he said. “We’re getting wins and we’re getting wins from different parts of our lineup, which is what you want. You want to see a little more consistency out of the entire lineup. We can’t just rely on Bryant to do the work all the time. You’ve got to have other guys step up and we got a few of those tonight. I thought Shane Atwood at 120 wrestled really well for us tonight.”
The Knights will welcome in Sayre on Thursday before hosting the annual Flynn Propane Duals on Saturday.
“We’re going to see some real good teams on Saturday. We’ve got Montoursville coming up. We’ve got Horseheads coming down out of New York. We’ve got Port Allegheny coming over from District 9, they are really solid. West Scranton and Western Wayne are both having decent years down in District 2,” said Sexton.
Troy, which was without several starters in Tuesday’s dual, was once again plagued by a slow start. Just like in a 36-33 loss to Athens earlier this season where they trailed 30-6 at one point, the Trojans could not overcome the deficit on Tuesday.
“Overall this year we’re doing well. We’re getting better. We’re improving, but we’ve had a couple down dual meets where we’re not wrestling to our full capability. A lot of these kids are very capable of winning these tight matches where they are falling short,” Troy coach Brandon Spiak said.
“We’ve got some stuff to work on before postseason, but right now we’re struggling with away matches. We’re leaving stuff on the bus — attitude or something. We come out flat and we’re four or five matches in before the guys start getting excited and things go our way. We’re almost a little bit too far out at that point.”
The Trojans will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Northeast Bradford.
