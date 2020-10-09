It’s a light Friday night with just a pair of NTL games, a week before Canton and Troy will rejoin the NTL mix next weekend.
TOWANDA (0-3) AT WELLSBORO (1-1), 7 P.M.
The Black Knights had their game last week pushed back to Monday, and now they will have two games this week after falling to Athens in that Monday game.
“I think we are feeling pretty well and healthy at this time in our short season,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said.
For the second straight week Wellsboro lost a game after Troy followed Canton in shutting down games after Covid cases.
“They are hungry and anxious to see another team,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “At this point they are anxious to compete.
“I think we need to eliminate mistakes, and come out strong early. We have to start fast and get back into game mode.”
Despite the loss Monday the Black Knights found some success on offense, scoring their first two touchdowns of the season.
“I was pleased with our offense and it’s improvement these past few weeks,” Dawsey said. “Anytime you lose a key player (Mason Johnson in week one) the psychological impact can be tough for a team to handle.
“Mitchell Mosier has done a good job in trying to be a better player at the quarterback position. He has been very coachable and has made no excuses about anything but has committed himself to be better.”
The Black Knights know they face a tough test this week.
“Wellsboro is a good football team,” Dawsey said. “We are looking to improve in all aspects to be competitive this week.”
Wellsboro knows they have to be ready for Towanda.
“They have some big guys on both sides of the ball up front,” Hildebrand said. “They are well coached, but young in some skill spots. Due to a lack of games this year we have limited film on opponents.”
Zach Singer, Will Kibler and Connor Adams are all players for the Hornets that have stood out to coach Hildebrand early this season.
NP-MANSFIELD (1-1)
AT COWANESQUE VALLEY (0-4), 7 P.M.
After a week off, the Panthers return to action with a road game.
“Any game we play is a bonus,” North Penn-Mansfield coach Tom Dickinson said. “They are always excited to play, especially after a week off.”
Last week the Indians added a game against Brockway, and suffered another injury, to a team that was already shorthanded.
“We didn’t have the week off,” CV coach Mike Schmitt said. “We played Brockway and unfortunately didn’t get healthy, we actually had another injury.”
For the Panthers the key is to just keep working hard to improve.
“We look to continue to get better each day in practice,” Dickinson said.
While the Indians are winless, NP-Mansfield knows they are still a tough test.
“CV has many more games than us and each week they continue to improve,” Dickinson said. “We need to be ready to play.”
CV knows they face a tough test this week.
“NP-Mansfield is well coached, and full of seniors,” Schmitt said.
The Indians know they just have to do the little things right each week.
“We are having to simplify and return to some basics,” Schmitt said. “For us, we are looking to align correctly and set our edges on defense. Offensively we just need to be consistent. We have really good moments on offense, and really bad stretches. We need to be consistent.”
There are a few players who are standing out to Schmitt right now.
“Colton Gerhart is a first-year player and is starting to settle in as a major contributor,” Schmitt said. “Cody Flemming is really progressing as a physical runner. Elliott Good is beginning to develop not only as a runner but as a slot receiver.”
