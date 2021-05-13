ROME — It’s been a different player each night that has stepped up for Northeast Bradford, and on Wednesday it was Ciana Frisbie’s turn in a 7-6 win over Troy.
Frisbie led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single, moved to third on an error and scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch as the Panthers stayed unbeaten.
“Wow, what a game,” NEB coach Tilden Franklin said. “We were dealing with some adversity tonight. We never gave up and just kept fighting to the end.
“Sometimes when you just put the ball in play — good things happen. This was just an exciting and crazy game. I am very happy and proud of these girls. They are just an exciting group of girls to coach.”
For Franklin it has been a lot of players stepping up this year.
“Every game has a different player that comes through int he clutch.”
The Panthers trailed 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth on Wednesday but got two runs in the fourth to get within one.
Both teams scored in the fifth and the Trojans led 6-4 going into sixth inning.
In the sixth Julianna Susanj hit a double with one out and Alexis Corter reached on an error. Kayleigh Thoman had a two-out single that scored two runs to tie the game.
Thailey Franklin struck out 10 on the mound, going over 100 strikeouts on the season.
Thoman, Emily Susanj, Frisbie and Julianna Susanj had two hits each in the game.
Thoman had two RBI and a run scored, Emily Susanj scored a run, Frisbie scored two runs and Julianna Susanj had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Franklin had a double and scored a run and Maisie Neuber had a hit and an RBI, while Julia Brown had an RBI and Corter scored a run.
Rachel Kingsley had three hits for Troy, with a triple, two RBI and a run scored and Lindsay Steele had a home run, two hits, two RBI and a run scored.
Olivia Tate and Tyra Williams both had two hits for the Trojans. Tate had a double, and scored two runs, and Williams had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Madison Vargas and Katie Lackey both had doubles. Lackey scored a run and Vargas had an RBI, while Chloe Swain had a hit.
Steele struck out eight on the mound.
Notre Dame 5,
Waverly 0
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. — Olivia Switzer threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 as Notre Dame beat Waverly 5-0 on Wednesday.
Lawson Bigelow hit her third home run of the year, a solo shot to right field, and Payton Miller had a three-hit day, with two RBI.
Along with her strong day on the mound, Switzer had three hits and an RBI and Ava Mustico and Izzy Griffin each had two hits, with a double each. Mustico scored two runs and Griffin had an RBI.
Ana Milazzo had a hit for Notre Dame in the game.
Michaela Lauper and Hali Jenner had hits for the Wolverines. Jenner struck out five on the mound.
Wyalusing 4, Athens 0
ATHENS — Hailey Jayne was dominant on the mound as the Rams won a key NTL matchup on Wednesday.
Jayne threw a three-hit shutout in the Rams victory, striking out 13.
Jayne struck out the side in the second and third innings and struck out seven straight at one point.
Danella Cornell had a two-run home run in the third inning for all the runs Wyalusing would need.
Jenelle Johns had a hit and scored a run and Imogen Herbert and London Edwards scored runs.
Hailey Jayne, Sydney Friedlander and Haley McGroarty had hits for the Rams.
Harley Sullivan, Caydence Macik and Mallory Mummert had hits for the Wildcats.
Wellsboro 11, Sayre 0
Rylie Boyce struck out six in a six-hitter on the mound.
Maddi Bordas had three hits, with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored and Kerrah Clymer had three hits, with two doubles and three runs scored.
Jessa Lohr, Olivia Crocco, Boyce and Emma Coolidge had two hits each. Lohr had an RBI and Coolidge had two RBI and two runs scored.
Chelsie English had a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Olivia Servatius had a hit and an RBI and Abbye Cavanaugh had a hit,a n RBI and a run scored.
Meghan Flynn had two hits for Sayre and Brelin VanDuzer, Marissa Garrison and Madison Smith had hits, while Alyssa Rawlings had a double.
