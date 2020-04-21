Some of the first things impacted by Covid-19 was NCAA basketball and college campuses.
For Lexi Brito, it was a crazy time.
The Syracuse University cheerleader was on Spring Break, while many of her teammates were with the Orange for their ACC Tournament games.
If Syracuse made it to the Sweet 16, or the Final 4 this year, it would be a chance for Brito to cheer in some huge games.
Instead, the season was over, school was over, and now Brito is like many college students, home with her family.
“We had a few weeks of final practices and it was crazy because we had our tournament schedule out,” Brito said. “10 went to each tournament. I was supposed to go to the Sweet 16 if we made it and the Final 4. I was actually on Spring Break when I got the e-mail from athletics that the tournament was over. I know the boys were traveling for the ACC Tourney, they were really upset to come home.
“At first they were told they would be playing without fans. The friends that were from my team at the time had flown home. The athletic director talked to us and told us how sorry they were. I have a lot of friends on the lacrosse team, they were No. 1 in the country and it was shot.”
For Brito it went from the joy of Spring Break, to junior year being lost.
“I was so depressed,” she said. “I was trying to enjoy Spring Break. I’m a junior and most of my friends are seniors. I am on vacation and I get calls and e-mails and everyone is communicating the year is over. We had a lot of good things to look forward to with the tourney, the ACC Tourney, everyone is super sad.
“I’m not going to see some of my friends until who knows when. Commencement is canceled until who knows when. A lot of them have plans, jobs and stuff, so who knows if they can come back.”
One of the toughest things was just how quickly things ended.
“I am in a sorority and all my sorority sisters, the frat friends, that’s it, we didn’t get to say bye,” Brito said. “I wish I had known the last classes before Spring Break would be my last time going to class and interacting with my professors. It’s really upsetting, I didn’t know it would be my last time going to class. I knew when I left for Spring Break things were up in the air, but I didn’t see it closing. I have a job at a bar, people like going out and having fun and it’s all over. Social distancing is required so only a certain number can be on campus to get stuff and then you have to go back home.”
One of the challenges now is seeing what happens next season for the cheerleaders.
“Tryouts are usually in May, in person,” Brito said. “It’s a big part of trying out for the team, is being able to physically show your athletic abilities. To see us do cheerleading pyramids and stunting with the guys. Coach knows what skills everyone has on the team, but there is always new competition coming in.
“I think it’s hard for the freshman wanting to come in and try out. Someone like me is in a better position. I have been on the team, I know what the tryouts are like, the positives and negatives. It’s very disrupting to spring practices for new people we put in.”
And, the lack of work as a team makes it harder for even the vets to prepare for the season.
“It’s going to be difficult,” Brito said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be cheering next year. I know it’s crazy, I have been considering it and putting it up in the air and it makes me reconsider. It’s going to be 10 times harder to come back without doing anything. You can’t even have a friend to practice with if you wanted to. You can’t go to a gym. Basically you are at a cross roads. You want to get better, but you can’t right now.”
It’s just hard for college athletes to be home, not in the classroom, and not doing their routine.
“I feel lost right now,” Brito said. “I am home while my classes are online. My whole year was ripped away from me. It’s hard to not even be able to be with your teammates to hang out and study together and talk about cheers. It’s all ripped away from everyone.
“I would say it’s really hard because it feels like school is optional. Sounds weird because you are home, not in your set routine, not in my apartment, school feels optional right now when I know it’s not. It’s hard when someone is a visual learner like me to relearn how to study. Technology is no issue for us, but it’shard to understand a professor through video chatting, it can be distracting when you are on the computer in one room and could watch TV when you are supposed to be tuning into a lecture. Library has good sources, but we don’t have a library at home. Athletes have tutors, get to go there from free, we don’t have that, it’s really hard transition from having all resources to online right now. People don’t realize some people don’t have WiFi at home or good internet speed. It’s honestly a negative for some people like me, going to take 10 times more work to do the stuff online then in person because of type of person I am.”
