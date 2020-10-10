Hannah Ryck never imagined that she would be headed to District 4 tennis today.
The Towanda junior never imagined she would be playing this sport at all.
It wasn’t long ago that Ryck didn’t know anything about the sport.
She was a freshman soccer player for Towanda, excited about what the future held in that sport.
Then, the worst happened.
Ryck suffered a concussion in soccer, and her career in that sport was over.
It was one of the toughest things the then freshman could have happen.
As it turns out, it was also what opened the door to something great for Ryck, who this year is unbeaten for the Towanda tennis team, which just won the league title on Thursday.
“I never thought I would be playing tennis,” Ryck said. “I ended up with a really bad concussion, no more soccer, no more contact sports. I figured tennis is something new to try and ended up loving it more than I thought I would. It’s a mental game in soccer, having that mentality has helped me focus in soccer.”
LOSING THE SPORT SHE LOVED
It was a really tough time two years ago when Ryck realized a sport she spent her whole life playingw as being taken away from her.
“It was one of the toughest things I have faced so far,” Ryck said. “I loved the game of soccer, I played since I was six or seven years old.”
For Ryck, soccer was more than just a game. It is what helped her fit in when she came to Towanda.
“It was kind of what connected me was soccer,” Ryck said. “My family was originally from Sayre. But, I was a Lady Knights soccer player. We had coach (Joe) Picco coming in and we were turning things around with that soccer team.
“I remember sitting in the doctor’s office and dealing with the side effects of the concussion and being told the sport you love was being ripped away.”
There is still a lot of that soccer mindset for Ryck when she plays tennis.
“We kind of joke around because people often overlook conditioning with tennis,” Ryck said. “If I can say I bring one thing to the team as a player, it’s motivation. The let’s go, let’s get running, a little excitement under the feet. In the summer I remember training for soccer and it was just running, running and running and I haven’t lost that for sure.”
A NEW CHALLENGE
For Ryck, tennis was something completely foreign to her when she first started up after leaving soccer.
“It was a completely new animal to me when I walked in,” she said. “My one coach is a gym teacher as well. She said how about you take a racket to the gym and hit against the wall with the racket. I didn’t know there was a right way to hold a racket and apparently I held it completely wrong.
“No one in my family played tennis. It was tough, but I am so glad I chose to fill my time with tennis instead of being off for the fall season.”
The one thing that helped Ryck was having coaches who immediately welcomed her to the team, and helped her get better.
“I am so thankful for my coaches: Lucy Snyder, Sabrina Taylor and Alison Sims,” Ryck said. “Here is a new face, let’s get you going. I was welcomed as a tennis player. I think that’s how it was with all the girls. We have such a great team atmosphere. You are not in little groups and divided we are all one with Lady Knights tennis.”
A DIFFERENT ATTITUDE
There are times Ryck thinks about the fact that she only will get three years of varsity tennis, it is something though that she knows she couldn’t, and wouldn’t, change.
“I think about that a lot,” Ryck said. “I am always saying to my parents it feels like I should have one more year than I do. It was my freshman year when I was told I can’t play soccer anymore. Sophomore year I started tennis. It feels like I should be a sophomore with tennis, but I am a junior now.
“But, I’d never give up my time in soccer, it’s still in my heart.”
One positive in Ryck’s mind is that her mindset in the sport might be a bit different than others because she started it later.
“At this point, I feel like if I had gotten involved in tennis when I was younger it would be I have to win this title, I have to win that title, this has to be my record,” Ryck said. “I’m so glad I don’t feel that way. I feel like this is what I’ve done so far, I haven’t done it alone.
“My only goal is improvement, see how far I can go as a player. I am not concerned about opponents. Around the NTL I am comfortable, down in districts I am excited to see new people and see how many points I can get. My goal in the postseason is to see how much experience I can gain in the district level to put me at a starting spot for next season and to keep moving forward.”
A QUICK STUDY
When Ryck started out in tennis, she never imagined being a star player for the Black Knights.
The Black Knights star just wanted to try something new, but didn’t know what she could do as a player.
“I absolutely did not think so,” Ryck said. “For years I had seen the Lady Knights tennis team, I remember the big names like Courtney Bennett and Megan Paulish, hearing those names and knowing they are good tennis players. It just seemed like a disconnect to me.
“I always thought Wellsboro and CV had these awesome tennis teams, and Towanda to, but I never understood it. Walking into the tennis team, I put my mind to it. I might as well put my fuel and upsetness toward something great. It was just motivation and determination and doing what you’ve got to do.”
And now, Ryck finds herself competing, and beating, players who have spent their whole lives in the sport.
“It’s a very exciting feeling,” Ryck said. “There are girls within the NTL that have countless hours of experience more than I do. It is exciting to come into a match and think what can I learn from it. They say life is a game, but tennis is the game. You never stop learning, never stop improving your game.
“To go undefeated right now, you never brush off an opponent. I know heart of hearts I put my mind to winning this match, and what can I do to win it.”
SUCCESSFUL KNIGHTS
Towanda had high hopes for this tennis season, but the shortened offseason and uncertainty made preparing for the year a bit more difficult.
“It was pretty tough,” Ryck said. “I think definitely having the family like atmosphere we have made it easier. We were all there each and every day over the summer, doing what we can and improving from last season. We are very fortunate we get to play this far into the season and are keeping the positive mindset that we might get to finish it here.”
Towanda knew that they had the chance to have a special season this year.
“We had some new faces join the team which we were very excited about,” Ryck said. “Last year was a building year. My first year playing after and years and years of soccer, it was tough to switch to a totally different sport, but I fell in love with the game. It’s crazy times right now, but just to be on the cour tis awesome.
“The Lady Knights tennis team is turning things around, last year we built and built and we are successful this year.”
FUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT
After seeing the success Ryck had after switching sports, she knows that some other athletes may see that and think that could be them as well.
“I definitely think so,” Ryck said. “In the spring time we held a preseason meeting where we try and recruit new faces. Tennis starts in ninth grade, there is no youth level like there is for football. This year alone we had several girls say we played softball before. We were a cheerleader. I told them that was my story to. I had a sport, it was taken away from me and I had to find something new.
“You don’t have to have tennis as a last resort, it can be something you choose to do. Now that we are picking up the program, our results are heard over the intercom, we are heard in the announcements that we are winning, that’s always a draw.”
Ryck is excited to see what she, and the rest of the team, can do into next year.
“I am very excited,” she said. “This season I am seeing a lot of faces I saw last season. A lot of my opponents are seniors and I am excited to play some new faces and see the Towanda program grow and keep building on the solid foundation we have got.”
MEANT TO BE
Losing soccer was one of the hardest things ever for Ryck.
Looking back at it now, Ryck knows that tennis might be the perfect sport for her.
While she will likely not play college tennis, this is a sport Ryck may compete in after high school.
“I have not really thought about playing after high school,” Ryck said. “Sports in college have not really been on my radar, I consider myself a pretty academic person. Maybe intramural or club, it would be fun to put some time into the sport in college.”
The one thing the Towanda junior does know is that she is playing a sport that will be a part of her for the rest of her life.
“I was kind of joking that now in hindsight after the whole frustration, the upsetness of the concussion taking soccer away from me, in hindsight it’s so nice,” Ryck said. “I can’t imagine myself at 68 or 70 years old out running in a soccer match. But, I can envision myself playing tennis. Maybe starting up a little community league, but not putting on my shinguards and lacing up at the age of 75.”
