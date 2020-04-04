Trevor Woodruff’s first season as the Bucknell women’s basketball coach was shaping up to be as good as anything he could have imagined.
The team had 24 wins on the year. They had won nine straight games, and were the top seed for the Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship, which they were hosting.
Then, everything changed.
First, it looked like the team would be playing without fans for the tournament, and then, the tournament was canceled. Soon after the entire postseason was canceled and the Wyalusing graduate and his team had their season end.
“It was disappointing,” Woodruff said. “Looking back it was obviously the right choice, but that doesn’t eliminate the heartbreak and disappointment, especially for two seniors that played their last game for Bucknell. You work so hard, for so long, and then with the snap of fingers it’s over. It’s hard to deal with, emotions were all over the board.
“I think how quickly we went from walking through in our game preparation to conference tournament ended, to entire season being ended,” Woodruff said of the hardest thing. The abruptness of it is really what made it difficult. Such an emotional swing. You are hyper focused on the game that was going to start in a couple hours, to a team meeting and the Patriot League is over to a few minutes later the entire season being over. You really didn’t have a long time to process it.”
One of the challenges for coaches was that just like that they were going from preparing for a game, to the team being off campus and home.
“It is just so different from normal,” Woodruff said. “We found out mid-afternoon, that night we met and had team dinner and tried to celebrate as much as we could and then the very next morning the kids were gone, literally gone for who knows how long. No spring workouts, that’s it, shut it down and go home. It’s forced us to be creative, stay connected and control the things we can in terms of development in an uncertain time.”
One of the positives during this era is how much easier it is for athletes and coaches to communicate when they aren’t in the same place.
“When I played you were still connected to the wall when you were on the phone,” Woodruff said. “That’s one of the positives of social media and the ability to connect from long distances. We have done a lot of things in zoom in terms of individual and team meetings.”
Things are a bit different for the team as gyms are closed and athletes can’t work out the same way as normal.
“We would normally be working out for several weeks in the spring before they go home, and we get them back for six weeks in the summer and that’s up in the air,” Woodruff said. “You try and motivate them the best you can and hopefully they are self motivated. It doesn’t change the fact that they can wake up every day and do something to improve themselves. Hopefully our team is mature and approach stuff the right way mentally.”
Woodruff knows that one of the keys will be having players that are self motivated during this time.
“Whoever can get the most out of this time period is going to have a leg up,” Woodruff said. “We return a good, solid core. But, if we are exactly the same when they return as when they left we won’t be a great team. If we don’t, we know we are going to get everybody’s best shot. Hopefully our student athletes are thinking of that when they are home.”
Another big challenge for coaches is recruiting, when visits and face to face meetings can’t take place.
“It is certainly different,” Woodruff said. “We have continued to recruit through the use of zoom and skype. The most difficult challenges is you can’t invite people to campus. We have a great campus to sell to perspective athletes.
“You have to control the controlables. Most are understanding at this point. Do the best we can, it’s still an unknown how this will affect everything long term.”
If you already have a good relationship with a player, that can help during this time, but athletes you just started getting interested in, this can be a bit tougher.
“I think it’s a double edged sword,” Woodruff said. “Kids you are already involved with you have the advantage. For players where the relationship is new, or hasn’t begun at all, you are behind the eight ball. We are pretty excited where we are at. We are working with high school juniors at this point, we filled our 2020 class. Student athletes and parents are concerned with how visible are they going to be if you don’t have all the tournaments in the summer.”
Having their 2020 freshman class already locked up makes things a bit easier during this time for Bucknell.
“Definitely, we have talked about that, we felt really good about our class,” Woodruff said. “Seeing how things worked out strengthens our belief, we have the right kids. It allows us to focus all our attention on 21 or 22, knowing it’s going to be a different world when we get to the other side of this. We are in a good place moving forward, we are trying to roll with the punches.”
All the changes impact not just the coaching staff, but others who work with the program as well.
“It’s forcing everybody to change,” Woodruff said. “Our strength and conditioning coach has taken inventory with each kid with what they have available at their home and has given them training guides with what they have. Specialized individual training can still go on.
“It’s (video) is part of our plan. We try and share clips of does and don’ts with individual players in our individual meetings. We show film on areas they need to improve. The video stuff, the technology in many ways is a saving grace.”
While being away from the game can be tough, Woodruff came to Bucknell from Division III Scranton, so he was used to limits on the time he could spend with the team.
“You are used to being away from the team in certain times of the year,” he said. “D3 there is very little contact certain times of the season because of rules, that’s not new to me. I’m getting my basketball fill. I’m watching video. My oldest son is about to turn nine, I spend a lot of time in the driveway with him. I’m disappointed we didn’t get to finish our season and concerned we may not get the team this summer.”
For Woodruff, spending additional time with family is one of the blessings right now.
“There are so few times during the year you really have nothing to do so you can give your full attention to your family, so this has been a really nice thing,” Woodruff said. “I think for most people after a certain amount of time you need a little separation, but this has been really great. I’m not sure how much they like having dad around all the time, but from my perspective it’s been great. I don’t want this to go on forever, but it’s been a nice couple of weeks.”
