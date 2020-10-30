TURBOTVILLE – About 15 hours before she collapsed after crossing the finish line at the District 4 Cross Country Championships on Thursday morning, Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway didn’t think she’d even be running in the race.
The school district switched to fully remote learning and suspended all extracurricular activities on Tuesday after three positive COVID-19 cases within the district. Shumway was then informed at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday the district had changed its mind and would allow athletic teams to compete.
So the freshman took advantage of the second chance to run. Shumway finished third in the Class A race at Warrior Run High School on Thursday, earning a spot at next week’s PIAA meet in Hershey. Shumway will be joined in Hershey by the Wyalusing girls team, which won the Class A team title, outscoring second-place Southern Columbia, 38-51.
“I was very glad we were just able to be here,” Shumway said. “Even if I didn’t do that well, I was just very glad that I was able to have this experience at districts.”
The team was told Tuesday it wouldn’t be able to compete at the district meet. Shumway, leaving nothing to chance, trained like she would run Thursday anyway. She didn’t want to be unprepared should the situation change.
Wednesday night the school board met and decided to allow sports teams to continue to play despite the move to remote learning. The change didn’t come soon enough to save the boys soccer team from having to forfeit its District 4 playoff game against East Juniata, but it did give the cross country team a chance to run and the volleyball team a chance to participate in the district tournament.
While she wasn’t able to keep pace with eventual race-winner Kennedy Marsh of Montgomery, Shumway stayed among the lead pack for the entirety of the race. She was in second place after one mile. She was shoulder-to-shoulder with eventual runner-up Kate Moncavage of Southern Columbia the two-mile mark. And she just edged out Southern Columbia freshman Annabell Reck at the finish line to take third place.
The final surge to the finish line caused Shumway to collapse after crossing the finish line. But she quickly regained her footing to bask in the glory of qualifying for her first state tournament despite the frosty morning air and unsure footing from a day of rain.
“It was pretty difficult with the rain and how cold it is. It made it that much more difficult,” Shumway said. “I was scared for what the outcome would be. I normally don’t run in the rain. I don’t like the rain. It was hard, but I think I did OK.”
Shumway made sure to keep track of her place throughout the race to make sure she was in a state-qualifying spot. With Marsh out in front of the pack, it left just four other spots to advance to states. And it was a dogfight between a handful of runners to earn them.
Returning district champion Caroline Fletcher of Mount Carmel eventually finished sixth and earned the final state-qualifying spot.
“I didn’t want to let myself get into a position where I didn’t make it,” Shumway said. “But (Thursday) was all about having fun and being together as a team because this is our last meet together. I didn’t really think too much about states beforehand. But definitely throughout the race I was thinking about much I wanted to go to states.”
Wyalusing had just one runner place in the Top 5 of the race with senior Catherine Brown taking fifth in the thrilling finish to the race. But the Rams bunched their runners together to pull head of Southern Columbia and take the team title.
Sophomore Kayla Beebe finished seventh (21:49), senior Sierra Allen finished 10th (22:10), senior Carina Beebe was 13th (22:59) and junior Madison Patton was 18th (23:31).
Even though Southern Columbia had the second, fourth and ninth-place finishers, its next two finishers were 27th and 28th, giving Wyalusing an opening for its second consecutive district team title.
“The girls race I was probably a little more nervous than I needed to be,” Wyalusing coach Jim Schools said. “I was really pleased with our effort. Our goal was to have our first three score under 20 points and then have the fourth and fifth runners in the Top 20. We thought if we could score less than 50, then we’d be in pretty good shape to try and win it.”
Troy finished third in the team race with 57 points, and Towanda was fourth. Sayre’s Carrie Claypool finished eighth, just one second behind Fletcher for the final spot at states. Troy’s Julia Colton took 11th in 22:28, and Trojans teammate Lillian Depew was 14th in 23:12. Cowanesque Valley’s McKenna Cary was 15th in 23:13.
In the Class AA race, Athens’ Emma Bronson was the area’s top finisher, taking 20th in 21:03
