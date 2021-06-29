The Athens Minors baseball team beat Canton 13-3 in the quarterfinals.
Athens trailed 3-1 after two innings ,but they scored 12 runs the next two innings, including eight in the fourth inning.
Shea Davidson was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored for Athens in the win.
Easton Paul and Tyler Pelchy each had triples and Evan Westerfield had a double. Paul and Westerfield both had an RBI and scored a run and Paul scored a run.
Graham Steinfelt, Jacob Saxon and Caleb Gorsline had hits for Athens.
Saxon had an RBI and scored two runs, Ryan Hicks scored a run, Gorsline and Aidan Briggs and Steinfeld scored runs.
Daniel Inman had two hits for Canton and scored a run and Kobi Hoover had a hit and a run scored, while Luke Fitch scored a run.
Gavin Sharp struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for Canton and Inman struck out four in 1 2/3 innings, while Ripp Rathbun went 1/3 of an inning.
Towanda beat Blue Ridge 17-7, Southern Tioga beat Troy 9-7 and Wellsboro beat Tunkhannock 15-3 in other quarterfinals.
Towanda will host Southern Tioga on Thursday and Athens is at Wellsboro, both games are 6 p.m.
MAJORS SOFTBALL
Tunkhannock 12,
RTL 2
After Tunkhannock was edged by RTL in pool play they bounced back in bracket play with the win.
RTL now plays Susquehanna County today and if they win they face Tunkhannock on the road Thursday. They would need to beat Tunkhannock twice to win the title.
RTL scored both runs in the opening inning in the loss.
Kyla Carpenter had an RBI double and scored a run and Josie Perris had an RBI double, while Brylee Bailey scored a run. Addison Fluck started and struck out six on the mound.
TRAVEL SOFTBALL
The Lady Nightmare 18u team brought home a second-place finish from BAGSAI in Binghamton, N.Y. over the weekend, going 3-1 on the weekend.
After a 1-1-1 stretch on Saturday they won 22-0 and then 1-0 in two games Sunday.
The team includes players from throughout the NTL, with a number of players from Northeast Bradford and Canton on the roster.
NEB’s Maisie Neuber got a win on the mound and hit a home run on Sunday.
