ROME -- Another day, another game-winning shot by the Northeast Bradford Panthers as they edged NP-Mansfield 40-39 on Tuesday night.
Dan Seeley hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Panthers to the victory.
Four times in the past three weeks the Panthers have won on a last second shot, all four game-winners were by different players.
The Panthers started the year 1-4, but they have been 8-3 since that time.
On Tuesday it was a turn-around jumper by Dan Seeley with 4.4 seconds left that helped the Panthers win the game.
Previously it was Lucas Crown with the game-winner against Canton, Nick Beers with the winner against Northwest and Sam Abell with the winner against Wellsboro.
“It’s just crazy,” Seeley said of the winner. “It still hasn’t kicked in to be honest.”
Lucas Crown found Seeley in the paint and he hit the winner.
“Lucas got a great pass to me,” Seeley said. “I don’t know.”
The first thought for Seeley was to get the ball out to a shooter on the perimeter, but when that didn’t work he took the shot himself.
“My initial thought was to get Sam (Abell) in the corner for a three,” Seeley said.
Beers led the Panthers with 11 points and Ethan Finch had nine points, all on threes.
Abell and Lucas Crown each had six points and Seeley and Dan Williams had four points.
Beers had eight boards and two steals and Seeley had six rebounds. Williams had seven boards and two assists and Finch had three rebounds, while Crown had five rebounds and four assists and two steals.
Abell had three assists and four rebounds.
In the past eight games the Panthers have won six, with both losses coming to Wyalusing. Four times they won on last second shots. They also had a big win over Athens in the stretch.
“It’s been crazy,” Seeley said. “Our momentum after probably Wellsboro, when Sam hit that game winner, all these have been crazy close, and fun to play.”
Alex Stein led NP-Mansfield with 12 points and Karson Dominick had 11 points.
Curtis Craig had eight points for the Tigers and Brody Burleigh had six points, while Sam Lawrence had two points.
NEB won the JV game 42-23. Joe Stanton led NEB with 16. Elijah Kiselynk and Joe Sember had seven points each for NP-Mansfield.
Waverly 89, Tioga 47
TIOGA — The Waverly boys basketball team put on an offensive showcase, led by freshman Joe Tomasso, in a 89-47 victory over Tioga on Tuesday night.
Remminscent of Steph Curry in an empty gym, Tomasso went on a run in the second quarter
that needed to be seen in person.Tomasso scored five straight three pointers, including a half-court shot at the buzzer to end the quarter.
“It was pretty special, and I myself was a pretty good shooter back in the day so it gave me goosebumps watching and I sure wish there was fans here to watch it but I am sure there was quite a few people watching from home,” Waverly head coach Lou Judson said.
Several players caught the scoring bug from Tomasso. Brennan Traub scored 15 points, Davis
Croft scored 12, and Aidon Westbrook scored 10. Six other Wolverines scored capping off a
phenomenal team offensive performance.
“I have so many guys that can play and trying to figure out the best mix of who they can play
with has been my biggest challenge,” Judson said. In a different kind of season that we are having I am giving a lot of guys opportunities and they are making the most of it.”
South Williamsport 56, Sullivan County 27
Jalen Thomas had nine points for the Griffins and Gerhett Parrish had eight points in the loss.
Trey Higley had six points and Conner Smithkors and Alex Schweitzer each finished with two points.
Schweitzer had five steals.
Sullivan is 6-7 on the year and they host Benton on Thursday.
Athens 57, Sayre 47
J.J. Babcock led the Wildcats with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Mason Lister had 14 points, while Nalen Carling had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Troy Pritchard had nine points for Athens, Tucker Brown had six and Jonathan Smith had two points.
Lister had seven rebounds nd five steals, while Brown had eight boards and three assists.
Pritchard had two assists.
Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 17 points, Matt Lane had eight points and Connor Young and Jackson Hubbard had seven points.
Luke Horton had five points and Josh Arnold had three points.
Wyalusing 79, Towanda 41
Grayden Cobb had a season-high 25 points in the win.
Isaiah Way had 20 for the Rams and Blake Morningstar had 13 points, while Abram Bennett finished with 12 points.
Mitchell Burke finished with five points and Kashawn Cameron had four points.
Burke had four boards, three assists and three steals and Cameron had three rebounds and two assists, while Morningstar had five rebounds and two steals, while Bennett had four assists, five steals and four rebounds.
Way had five boards and two assists, with two steals and Cobb had four assists.
Kolby Hoffman had 18 points for Towanda and Elias Shrawder had six points.
Ethan Sparrow had five points for Towanda and Mason Hartmann and Dante Ottaviani had four points each, while Octavious Chacona had three points and Austin Fowler had a point.
Canton 80, Williamson 60
Isaiah Niemczyk had another big game with 23 points in the win.
Tyler Jannone finished with 17 points and Caiden Williams had 15, while Brendan Matthew had 13 points as the Warriors scored 80 or more points for the second straight game.
Carter Route had four points and Cooper Kitchen and Weston Bellows finished with three points each, while Gavin Morse had two points.
Jake Schmitt had a career-high 26 points to lead Williamson and Kristian Mizdail had 17 points.
Everett Dominick had eight points and Devin O’Dell had four points, while Tristan Parker had three points and Wesley Carelton had two points.
Wellsboro 68, Bucktail 31
Cameron Brought and Ryan Sweet each had a career-high 21 points to lead the Hornets to a win.
Hayes Campbell had 14 points and Drew Manning finished with 12 points.
Manning had 10 rebounds and five assists and Sweet had 15 rebounds and four steals.
Brought had 13 rebounds and Campbell had 12 rebounds and three assists.
GIRLS
Athens 47, Wyalusing 27
ATHENS — Earlier this year the Rams defeated the Wildcats at Wyalusing.
On Tuesday the Wildcats returned the favor on their home court.
Caydence Macik and Kayleigh Miller had 17 points each for Athens.
Karlee Bartlow and Hannah Blackman had four points each for Athens, Megan Collins had three and Rachel Stephens had two points.
Macik had a double-double adding 12 rebounds and five steals and Collins had seven assists, while Stephens, Bartlow and Blackman all had four boards.
Olivia Leichliter led Wyalusing with 12 points.
Catherine Brown had five points, Madison Putnam had four, Layla Botts and Callie Bennett each had three points.
Waverly 84, Tioga 31
WAVERLY, N.Y. — Addison Westbrook had a career-high 23 points as an eighth grader, and Sidney Tomasso had 21 points in the win.
Tomasso has scored 20 or more points in every game this year.
Gabby Picco had 17 points for Waverly and Kennedy Westbrook had 11 points.
Lourden Benjamin and Peyton Shaw had five points each, while Paige Robinson had two points.
Eve Wood had 11 points for Tioga and Olivia Ayres had eight points, while Renee Howey had six points.
Ari Manwaring had four points and Julia Bellis had two points.
Sullivan County 34, South Wililamsport 30
Sophia Springman had 10 points to lead the Griffins to the win.
Bethany Beinlich had six points and Sam Albright, Kassidy Beinlich and Stella Harney had five points each in the game.
Olivia Harney finished with three points.
Springman had five boards and three steals and Kassidy Beinlich had five steals, three assists and three boards.
Harney had three boards, a steal and an assist.
NP-Liberty 40, Canton 39
Eva Rice had 13 points to lead NP-Liberty to the win.
Ryann Upham had eight points in the win and Sidney Landis had six points.
Elizabeth Ritchie, Kiersten Mitstifer and Lydia Paulhamus had three points each for NP-Liberty and Bridgette Russell and Darby Stetter both had two points.
Emmie Tymeson had 12 points for Canton and Aislyn Williams had 11 points for the Warriors.
Molly Ward had seven points, Reagan Kelley had five points and Courtney Weiskopff had four points.
Notre Dame 57, Edison 30
Senior co-captain Maddy Watts had 25 points to lead the Crusaders in the win.
Kahlia Rivera had 13 points and co-captain Ellie Mustico had 11 points.
Shannon Maloney had six points for the Crusaders and Lawson Bigalow had two points.
Payton Littlefield led Edison with 17 points.
NTL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Athens girls and boys each picked up a win on Tuesday.
The girls had 96 points, with Towanda at 37 and Wellsboro at 13.
Athens boys won with 78, followed by Towanda at 43 and Wellsboro at 12.
Athens Taylar Fisher, Taegan Williams, Allison Thoman and Raven McCarthy-Gardner won the 200 medley relay in 2:11.81 for the boys Joey Toscano, Mason Henderson, Asher Ellis and Lucas Aquilio won for Athens in 2:09.21.
Wiliams won the girls 200 free in 2:06.92 and Chris DeForest won for the Athens boys in 1:59.12. In the 200 IM Fisher won for Athens in 2:31.56 and Hayne Webster of Wellsboro won for the boys in 2:24.20.
Juliana Varner of Towanda won the 50 free in 28.08 and Henderson won for the boys in 26.20.
In the diving McCarthy-Gardner of Athens won at 168.20 and Joey Donovan won for the boys at 163.60.
Williams won the 100 free in 59.47 and DeForest won for the boys in 53.37.
Emily Marshall won the 500 free in 6:49.22 for Athens and Ethan Denlinger of Athens won the boys race in 5:42.76.
Williams, Thoman, Fisher and McCarthy-Gardner won the 200 free relay in 1:58.03 and Henderson, Denlinger, Toscano and DeForest won for the boys in 1:44.09.
Fisher won the 100 back for the girls in 1:10.08 and Webster won for the boys in 1:07.70.
McCarthy-Gardner won for the girls in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.86 and Henderson won for the boys in 1:21.39.
Zoie Lamphere, Ava Gannon, Varner and Abby Locke won the 400 free relay for Towanda in 4:31.15 and Denlinger, Zac Gowin, DeForest and Toscano won the 400 free relay for the boys in 4:09.06.
