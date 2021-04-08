ATHENS — The Wildcats scored four runs in the second and four in the fifth on their way to an 8-1 win over Towanda in baseball action. It was the season opener for Towanda.
Kaden Setzer had two hits, with a double, two RBI and a run scored to lead Athens and Karter Rude had a double with two RBI and a run scored.
Ben Vough, Cameron Sullivan, Mason Lister and Kyler Setzer all had hits for the Wildcats.
Vough scored a run, Sullivan had an RBI and a run scored, Lister scored a run, Kyler Setzer scored a run, Jared Peterson scored a run and Lucas Kraft had two RBI and a run scored.
Lister struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings of one-hit ball and Rude struck out one in 2/3 of an inning of relief.
Mason Johnson and Aaron Bardell had hits for Towanda.
Octavious Chacona struck out seven in four innings of relief and Ethan Sparrow struck out two in two innings.
Sayre 20, Canton 7
Kannon VanDuzer homered for the second straight game, this one a grand slam, for Sayre as they moved to 2-0.
VanDuzer had three hits, six RBI and a run scored.
Zach Garrity had four hits, with a double, four RBI and two runs scored and David Northrup had two hits, with a double, three RBI and three runs and Zach Moore had two hits, with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
Jackson Hubbard had a double and scored two runs and Jake Burgess had three hits, an RBI and four runs scored.
Brayden Horton and Luke Horton each scored two runs and Mason Houseknecht and Josh Arnold scored runs.
Luke Horton struck out three in four innings and VanDuzer struck out two in two innings.
Cam Bellows had had a double, two RBI and a run scored for Canton.
Weston Bellows, Joel Schoonover, Hudson Ward, Hayden Ward, Brendan Matthews, Carter Route and Evan Landis all had hits for Canton.
Bellows had an RBI, Schoonover had two RBI and a run scored, while Hudson Ward scoerd a run.
Brenan Taylor scored a run, Route had two RBI and a run scored and Evan Landis scored a run and Cooper Kitchen scored a run.
Kitchen started, followed by Hudson Ward, Carter Route and Cam Bellows, the four combined to strike out five.
Wellsboro 25, Troy 3
The Hornets scored 15 runs in the first two innings on their way to the win.
Cameron Brought had three doubles and three RBI and four runs scored and Isaac Keane had three hits, with a double, three RBI and two runs and Blake Hamblin had two hits, with two RBI and two runs scored.
Darryn Callahan had a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Conner Adams had a hit and scored two runs and Kaeden Mann had two RBI and scored four runs.
Brock Hamblin scored four runs and had an RBI and Dylan Abernathy and Landon Goetsch each scored two runs, while Brody Morral scored a run.
Keane struck out four in 2 2/3 innings, Brought struck out one in 1 1/3 innings and Mann struck out one in an inning.
Morgan Madigan had a hit for Troy and Shane Austin and Evan Short had RBI, while Caleb Binford, Kory Schucker and Jake Deitrick scored runs.
Short started, and Madigan, Schucker, Lenny Reed and Shane Austin relieved, striking out six combined.
SOFTBALL
Athens 19, Towanda 9
The Wildcats moved to 5-0 on the year, as Towanda dropped their season opener.
Caydence Macik had a home run and a double for Athens, scoring twice and driving in two runs and Harley Sullivan had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.
Audrey Hatch had two hits, with a double, an RBI and three runs and Addy Repsher had a hit and scored a run.
Aliyah Butler had two hits and scored three runs and Mallory Mummert had a hit, two RBI and three runs scored.
Ashlynn VanFleet had two RBI and scored a run and Megan Collins had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, while Carlie Simpson had a hit and an RBI.
Macie Coyle had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored.
Lizzy Matera had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Towanda and Maddie Maynard had a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
Brea Overpeck scored two runs and Athena Chacona had a hit.
Shaylee Greenland had a hit and two runs scored and Saige Greenland had a run scored and an RBI, while Paige Perry scored a run.
Canton 14, Sayre 2
Canton scored in all but one inning in the win.
Emmi Ward had a home run and four hits, scoring five runs, for Canton and Sara Saar had two hits, with a double and three runs.
Keri Wesnesk i had two hits, with a double and two runs and Molly Ward had two hits and scored wo runs.
Katie Shay had two doubles and scored two runs and Jillian Shay had two his and scored a run, while Alexis Baldwin had a triple and scored a run and Jillaney Hartford had a hit.
Sayre scored both runs in the first inning.
Haley McCaig had a double for Sayre’s lone hit.
Jillian Shay threw a one hitter for Canton striking out four.
Wellsboro 15, Troy 8
The Hornets scored seven runs in the first two innings of the win.
Jena Boyce had four hits, with four runs scored and two RBI for Wellsboro and Emma Coolidge had three hits, with a double, four RBI and two runs scored.
Kerrah Clymer had three hits and scored a run and Jordyn Abernathy had three hits, an RBI and two runs.
Jessa Lohr had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored and Rylie Boyce had a triple, two RBI and two run scored.
Olivia Servatius had a double and an RBI. Madaline Bordas scored two runs.
Clymer struck out nine for Wellsboro on the mound.
Taylor Williams had four hits,with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored for Troy and Rachel Kingsley ahd three hits and three RBI. Kingsley had two doubles in the game.
Lindsey Seele had a home run, a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Arian Wilcox had two hits, with a double and Caitlyn Knapp had a hit and Olivia Tate had a hit and scored two runs.
Steele struck out eight on the mound.
CMVT 13, Sullivan County 2
The Griffins got two hits each from Jaeden Patson, Mallory Dickinson and Samantha Albright in the loss and Peyton Pretti had a hit. Patson had a triple.
Patson and Pretti scored runs and Albright and Lorena Marquardt drove in runs.
Marquardt struck out two on the mound and Rupert Carly struck out three in relief.
TRACK AND FIELD
GIRLS: Williamson 79, Canton 58
BOYS: Williamson 100, Canton 45
The NTL track and field season kicked off on Tuesday.
In the 400 meter relay Williamson won for the girls and in the girls’ 1600 relay Canton’s Camille McRoberts, Laci Niemczyk, Kali Wesneski and Natalie Kapichok won in 4:45.
Heidi Halbfoerster, Marissa Hess, Wesneski and Kaydee Larcom won the 3200 relay in 13:42.
In the 100 meters Charlie Slusser won in 13.4 for Williamson followed by teammaets Kyra Daley and Scout Abel.
In the 200 free Abel won in 28.5 followed by Daly and Slusser.
Niemczyk won the 400 in 1:07.7, followed by Halboerster and Larcom and McRoberts won the 800 in 2:47.2, followed by Wesneski and Hailey Warner of Williamson.
McRoberts won the 1600 in 6:09.5 followed by Williamson’s Chloe Spencer and Warner.
Warner won the 3200 in 16:08.5.
In the 100 hurdles Chelsea Hungerford won in 17.7, followed by teammates Kirsten Crain and Evelyn Louca.
Hungerford won the 300 hurdles in 53.4 followed by Louca and Crain.
Addie Schmitt won the discus at 66-feet, 5-inches for Williamson followed by Canton’s Lauren Gleckner and Reagan Kelley.
Kelley won the shot at 31-feet, 4-inches followed by Schmitt and Gleckner.
In the long jump Slusser won at 15-feet, 3/4-inches, followed by Larcom and Warner.
Kapichok won the triple jump at 23-feet, 3 1/4-inches followed by Williamson’s Haley Patterson.
Slusser won the high jump at 5-fet, 4-inches and Ryann Slusser won the pole vault at 5-feet, while Kelley won the javelin at 79-feet, 2-inches, followed by Gleckner and Schmitt.
For the boys in the 400 relay Williamson won at 50.6.
Everett Dominick, Michael Lewis, Duncan Kerr and Jacob Schmitt of Williamson won the 1600 relay in 3:58.3 and Williamson won the 3200 relay in 9:59.6.
Williamson’s Elliott Good won the 100 in 11.6, followed by teammate Mason Kelsey and Connor Foust of Canton.
Kelsey won the 200 in 24.7, followed by Foust and Elias Kaufman of Williamson.
Lewis won the 400 in 57.30 followed by Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk and Ducan Kerr of Williamson.
Nathaniel Welch of Williamson won the 800 in 2:16.7, followed by Williamson’s Owen Cummings and Hunter Ostrander of Canton.
In the 1600 Cummings won in 4:44.6, followed by CV’s Seth Neal and Welch.
Neal won the 3200 in 11:15.1, followed by Canton’s Michael Skipper and Welch.
Kerr won the 110 hurdles in 21.9 and the 300 hurdles in 47.6, followed by teammates Travis Madison and Schmitt.
Caiden Williams of Canton won the discus at 104-feet, 11-inches and teammates Anthony Asbury and Derek Atherton-Ely took the next two spots.
Williams won the shot at 37-feet, 6-inches followed by Atherton-Ely and Aspyn Dennis of Williamson.
Kelsey won the long jump for Williamson at 18-feet, 6 1/2-inches, followed by Neal and Niemczyk.
Williams won the triple jump at 38-feet, 1 1/2-inches, followed by Niemczyk and Kerr.
Kaufman won the high jump at 5-feet, 6-inches, followed by Good and Dominick.
Madison won the pole vault at 8-feet, followed by teammate Gavin Cloos.
Atherton-Ely won the javelin at 127-feet, 2-inches, followed by Canton’s Curtis Lammy and Kelsey.
GIRLS: Wellsboro 94, NP-Mansfield 46
BOYS: Wellsboro 80, NP-Mansfield 54
The Lady Hornets swept the 100m with Junior Hannah Morey winning in 14.53 followed by Kate DeCamp (14.71) and Sienna Cushing (14.85). Morey (30.42) also won the 200m. Senior Madelyn Rudy won the 400m in 1:22.87.
Wellsboro swept the 100m hurdles with senior Kathryn Burnett (19.00), sophomore Ella Posada (20.33), and freshman Hannalee Cleveland (21.38) taking 1st-3rd. Posada also won the 300m hurdles in 1:00.41. Junior Sara Abadi (4-ft, 4) and freshman Olivia Chilson (4-ft, 2) took 1st and 2nd in the high jump, freshman Hannah Nuss (4-ft, 6) won the pole vault, Chilson (13-ft, 1) and Rudy (13-ft) took the top two spots in the long jump, and Rudy (27-ft, 1) and senior Alina Pietrzyk (27-ft, 0.25) finished top two in the triple jump.
Wellsboro won the 4x100m (58.13) and was 2nd in the 4x400m (5:25.64) and in the 4x800m (12:53.92).
Freshman Grace Harlan won the shot (28-ft). Kiyah Boyce (79-ft, 11) and Isobel Anderegg (60-ft, 7) were top two in the discus, and Pietrzyk (80-ft, 8) won the javelin.
In the boys race Jack Poirier (11.66) and Joseph Grab (11.67) were the top two in the 100m, Poirier (23.91) and Dillion Boyce (25.97) took the top two spots in the 200m. Junior Owen Richardson won the 800m in 2:26.66 and Anthony Dunkel (59.95) won the 300m hurdles.
Wellsboro swept all three relays, winning the 4x100m in 47.05, the 4x400m in 4:22.04, and the 4x800m in 10:27.41.
Senior Anthony Romania (8-ft, 6) won the pole vault, Poirier (19-ft) and sophomore Aden Tom (14-ft, 9.5) went 1-2 in the long jump.
Junior Justice Harlan won the shot put with a throw of 38-ft, 2 inches.
TENNIS
Towanda 5, CV 2
The Black Knights opened the season with a win.
Jaden Wise won at first singles for Towanda 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 and at second singles Dacian Yrigollen won 6-2, 6-3 over CAden Stone.
Luke Tavani won 6-0, 6-3 over Ben Doran at third singles and Ethan Dillman won 6-2, 6-2 over Maverick Graves at fourth singles.
Towanda got a forfeit win at fifth singles.
Ackley and Stone won at first doubles 6-2, 6-3 over Grady Dibble and Rein Alderfer and at second doubles Doran and Graves won 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 over Ryan O’Connor and Aiden Hennessy.
Galeton 5, NP-Liberty 0
Reilly Strike won at first singles 6-3, 6-3 over River Hickslee and at second singles Braiden Cinino won 6-3, 6-2 over Allen Weed.
Micah Batson won 6-1, 6-2 over Ian Beck at third singles.
In doubles Galeton won both by forfeit, but two matches were played as exhibitions with John Martin and Kenneth Johnson beat Dylon Eveland and Beck 7-6, 7-6 and Stike and Batson won 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 over Weed and Hickslee.
BOYS’ SOCCER
SVEC 2, Waverly 0
The Wolverines got out shot 9-2 and SVEC had 11 corners to none for Waverly. Cameron McIsaac had seven saves in net for the Wolverines.
“We gave up an early goal and it kinda took the wind out of our sails, but we were able to regroup for the second half and hold them scoreless,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “We just had a really hard time putting an attack together tonight, we spent too much time with the ball at our feet, and some of the calls caused some frustration for the boys but it is what it is, and I feel like we did the best we could with the hand we were dealt. The boys worked really hard like they always do to create opportunities for us, When we were able to get the ball through we were able to get some good opportunities and I’m proud of their effort and looking forward playing them again at home on Saturday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.