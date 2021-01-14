CANTON — The Canton wrestling team picked up a 40-22 win over Athens on Tuesday in the openers for both teams.
A year ago the teams had a classic battle and finished 1-2 in the league.
Miah Lehman started things in dramatic fashion for Canton.
Down in the third period Lehman fought back and pinned Joshua Courtney in 5:22 at 120 pounds.
Athens got a win at 126 as Mason Vanderpool won by major decision 10-2 over Brayden Wesneski.
At 132 Canton’s Bailey Ferguson got a big 5-2 win over Jacob Courtney to put Canton up 9-4.
Athens tied things at 138 as Kaden Setzer won by technical fall 26-11 in 5:10.
Three straight wins by Canton freshmen and sophomores helped the Warriors put the match away.
Freshman Hudson Ward won by technical fall 24-8 in 5:17 over Lucas Forbes at 145 for his first varsity win and state qualifier Hayden Ward won by technical fall 15-0 in 5:10 over Chis Bathgate at 152.
Canton’s Riley Parker won 3-0 over Karter Rude at 160 to put Canton up 22-9.
Athens got a 10-2 win from Zach Stafursky over Brenen Taylor at 172, before Derek Atherton-Ely of Canton pinned Josiah Stringham in 23 seconds at 189.
Canton’s Gage Pepper followed with a pin in 1:58 over Colin Rosh at 215 as Canton extended the lead to 34-12.
Athens’ Joshua Nittinger won by injury default at 285 over Conner Davis of Canton.
Canton’s Cohen Landis got a forfeit at 106 and Athens’ Gavin Bradley won a 10-1 major decision over Isaac Landis of Canton at 113 in a matchup of state ranked wrestlers.
Towanda 66, NEB 9
Alex Perez had a pin for Towanda.
NEB’s Jack Shumway had a 13-12 win over Evan Johnson in matches wrestled at 152 pounds.
Towanda’s Alex Perez pinned Kamden Ricci of NEB in 1:30 at 285.
Towanda’s Clay Watkins (215), Dalton Lunn (106), John Parker (113), Mykee Nowell (120), Joseph Vanderpool (132), Dillon Gallagher (138), Garrett Chapman (145), Zayne McPeak (160), Brandon Lantz (172) and Spencer Jennings (189) all got forfeits.
NEB got a forfeit from Tristen Dunn at 126.
“That is the highlight from tonight,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “Just the fact that we were back wrestling was tremendous. Obviously have a long way to go in terms of conditioning, but it was really nice to be out there tonight.”
Towanda is at Warrior Run on Thursday.
Williamson 54, Sayre 18
The Redskins were perfect in matches wrestled, but with just three wrestlers, they fell to Williamson on Tuesday.
Bobby Benjamin had a pin in 3:14 over Aidric Passerallo for Sayre at 145 and freshman Kaidon Bennett got a pin in 1:22 over Cody Fleming at 160.
Glen Romberger got the final win for Sayre at 189 as he pinned Ian Bump in 1:41.
Williamson got forfeits from Wyatt Dochax (106), Chelsea Hungerford (113), Carter Gontanz (120), Ayden Sprauge (126), Christian Falker (132), Joel Hultz (152), Jacob Peffer (172), Mikey Sipps (220) and Kade Sottolano (285).
BOWLING
GIRLS: Waverly 4, Tioga 0
BOYS: Tioga 3, Waverly 1
For the girls Victoria Houseknecht shot 193-214-193-600 for Waverly and Rachel Houseknecht shot 206-184-199-589.
Haley Kittle shot 210-152-184-546 and Shantilly Decker shot 137-167-177-481, while Serenity Clark shot 82-95-78-255.
Tioga was led Destini Sweet at 146-138-115-399 and BobbiJo Tarbox shot 122-127-113-362, while Jamie Card shot 127-119-112-358 and Cassie Birney had a 118-111-94-323, while Breana Wittig shot 60-82-67-209 and Sara Burrowes shot 71-64-68-203.
Waverly shot 828-812-831-2471 and Tioga shot 584-577-502-1663.
For the boys Tioga shot 845-977-1076-2898 while Waverly shot 949-907-944-2800.
Tioga got a 212-183-195-590 from Dylan Slater and Frank Chapman shot 128-202-240-570, while Kolton Pond shot 148-225-190-563, while Nick Slater shot 142-175-238-555 and Rocco Farielli shot 196-153-199-548 and Gage Cain shot 147-192-204-543.
Waverly got a 245-225-238-708 from Zach Vanderpool and Ashton Pritchard shot 193-161-194-548, while Matt Mauersberg shot 201-187-126-514 and Derek Johnson had a 154-186-167-507.
Cody Blackwell shot 156-130-179-465 and Richard Stevens shot 136-148-166-450.
Extra bowlers for Waverly were Tristan Campbell (209-146-108-463), Ethan Roberts (180-211-195-586), Thomas Morley (176-179-170-425), Landyn Gunderson (182-154-143-479), Jase Sindoni (60-111-87-278), Dom Wood (202-163-116-481) and Mason Peterson (97-90-98-285).
Extra bowlers for Tioga were Alex Creller (98-100-74-272), Reed Cook (108-122-230) and Levi Card (141).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Canton 68, Sayre 58
CANTON — The Warriors edged Sayre 68-58.
Isaiah Niemeczyk led the Warriors with a double-double scoring 19 points and adding 19 rebounds in the victory.
Cooper Kitchen had 13 points and Tyler Jannone had 12 for Canton in the win.
Caiden Williams had 10 points for Canton and Cameron Bellows finished with six points.
Weston Bellows and Conner Foust had three points each and Gavin Morse finished with two points.
Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 18 points, including five threes, and Matt Lane had 13 points, while Zach Moore finished with 11 points.
Connor Young had eight points and Luke Horton and Jackson Hubbard each finished with four points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Jersey Shore 45, Troy 19
Hannah Zimmerman had nine points for Troy in the game.
Sydney Taylor and Rachel Kingsley each finished with four points for Troy and Katie Lackey had two points.
Jersey Shore won the JV game 23-22. Lackey had 12 points for Troy in the game.
Troy is at Wyalusing on Thursday.
Canton 34, CV 24
Aislyn Williams had 12 points for the Warriors in the win.
Emmi Tymeson had six points in the game and Molly Ward and Reagan Kelley each had five points, while Courtney Weiskopff had four points.
Carolyn Thoren had two points for Canton.
Abby Ackley led CV with nine points.
Logan Hamilton had eight points for CV and Renee Abbot, Ruby Sherman and Mackenzie Surine each had two points and Jana Quick had a point.
NEB 56, Williamson 27
Kayleigh Thoman had 13 in the win, Lauryn Jones and Maisie Neuber each had 12 points and Alena Beebe had 10 points.
Emma Neuber had five points and Lani Thomas and Julia Brown had two points each.
Thoman had five steals in the game and Jones had seven steals and two rebounds.
Maisie Neuber had three rebounds and a blocked shot and Beebe had a block, a steal and a rebound.
Emma Neuber had two blocked shots and a rebound and Thomas had a rebound, while Brown had two steals and two rebounds.
Kate O’Connor had eight rebounds and two blocked shots, while Anna Towner had two rebounds.
