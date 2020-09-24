Zachary Wilcox scored twice for NP-Liberty in the game and Derek Litzelman, Caiden Alexander, Taylor Nelson and Carter Grinnell had goals in the game as NP-Liberty beat Sayre boys’ soccer 6-4
Litzelman had two assists and Stettson McGovern had an assist.
Sayre got two goals from Mason Hughey and Connor Young and Alex Campbell had goals.
NP-Liberty had 15 shots and two corners and Sayre had 14 shots and four corner kicks.
McGovern had seven saves for NP-Liberty and Aiden Ennis had 11 saves for Sayre.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sullivan County 8, Montgomery 0
Bethany Beinlich had five goals, Chloe Burke had two goals and three assists and Ellie Springman had a goal in the win.
Sophie Springman had an assist for Sullivan County.
Sullivan had two corner kicks and 11 saves in net and Montgomery had three corners and nine saves in net.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
Wyalusing 15, NEB 46
GIRLS
Wyalusing 20, NEB 35
The Wyalusing boys topped NEB 15-46 on Tuesday, while the Wyalusing girls won 20-35.
For the girls Melanie Shumway of NEB won her second straight race in her first varsity year, winning in 21:59. Kayla Beebe (22:15) and Sierra Allen (22:38) of Wyalusing were second and third as Wyalusing had the second through sixth place finishers.
Maddie Patton (24:09), Carina Beebe (24:58) and Kasey Karin (26:19) rounded out the top six, with NEB’s Starla Miller (26:39), Lily Kapr (26:47), Lauryn Jones (28:19) and Megan Dewing (31:31) rounded out the top 10.
Wyalusing’s boys swept the top six spots, with Zion Laudermilch winning in 17:03, followed by Justin Hiduk (17:36) and Eleazor Laudermilch finished in 18:50.
Clayton Petlock was fourth in 19:53, followed by Travis Bahl in 21:25 and Josh Stoddard in 21:31. NEB’s Ricky Palmer (21:38) and Joey Bevacqua (21:50), Norman Strauss (21:54) and Aidan Kapr (22:36) were next.
In the junior high girls race NEB topped Wyalusing 18-37. Gracelyn Laudermilch won for NEB in 11:58, followed by teammate Lilah Hughes (12:01) and Wyalusing’s Megan King (12:42).
NEB won the boys’ junior high race 15-50. Creed Dewing of NEB won in 10:38, followed by teammates Ryan Jones (10:47) and Ayden Finch (11:22). Landon Kauffman was the first Ram in 11:25.
BOYS
Towanda 23, NP-Mansfield 34; Towanda 15, Sayre 50
GIRLS
NP-Mansfield 15, Sayre 50; Towanda 15, Sayre 50; NP-Mansfield 20, Towanda 35
Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield won in 17:50, followed by Towanda’s Jaden Wise (20:38) and Eric McGee (20:38.7) of Towanda.
Kadyn Moon of NP-Mansfield was fourth in 21:56, followed by Towanda’s Luke Taromy (21:57) and Nathan Spencer (23:18).
Sayre’s Nate Romano was seventh in 23:19, Ryan Oldirer of Towanda was next in 23:21, followed by Isaac Tice of NP-Mansfield (24:11) and Sam Taronny of Towanda (28:50).
Carrie Claypool of Sayre won in 21:29, followed by Towanda’s Eliza Fowler (24:55) and Grace Farrer of NP-Mansfield in 26:45.
Addison Farrer was fourth for NPM in 26:49, followed by teammates Ella Farrer (26:48), Brianna Wilbon (26:49) and Madalyn Farrer (26:56). Towanda’s Taylor Brennan (28:47), Madison Nonnemacher (28:52) and Jillian Packard (29:36) rounded out the top 10.
In the junior high race Jack Tavani of Towanda won in 11:32, followed by teammates Wyatt Stranger (11:39) and Jacob Carr (12:09). Marissa Wise of Towanda won the girls race in 12:05, followed by Madylin Johns of NP-Mansfield in 13:36 and Lindsey Wilson of NP-Mansfield in 13:36.8.
Boys
Athens 21, Troy 38
Girls
Troy 21, Athens 40
Athens took the top three spots with Connor Dahl winning in 17:53, followed by teammates Matt Gorsline and Kyle Anthony.
Owen Williams and Seth Seymour of Troy rounded out the top five in 19:10 each. Lance Heasle of Troy was sixthh in 19:45, followed by Jordan Lynch of Athens in 19:47. Ethan Denlinger of Athens was next in 19:57.
For the girls Lillian Depew of Troy won in 21:51, followed by Emma Bronson of Athens in 22:03 and Julia Colton of Troy in 22:51.
Sydney Taylor of Troy was fourth in 23:30, followed by Thea Bentley of Athens in 25:18. Mackenzie Bellinger of Troy was next in 25:40, followed by Rachel Kingsley of Troy in 25:42.
BOYS
South Williamsport 16, Sullivan County 44; CV 17, Sullivan County 44; South Williamsport 20, CV 35; CV 15, Wellsboro 50; Sullivan County 15, Wellsboro 50
GIRLS
Wellsboro 20, CV 40
South took the top three spots, with Port Habalar winning in 17:36. Evan Laudenslager was second in 18:02, followed by Quaid Molino in 19:18. Seth Neal of CV was fourth in 19:58, followed by South’s Ethan Kuriga.
CV’s Nathaniel Welch (20:27), Glenn Barnes (20:28) and Arch Ackley (20:30) took the next three spots followed by Wellsboro’s Aidan Fletcher (20:56) and Gabe Guignard (21:00) and Sullivan’s Tyler Immel (22:02).
For the girls Wellsboro’s Havah Simcox won in 24:36 followed by CV’s McKenna Cary (24:54), Wellsboro’s Maddie Bryand (25:16), Julia DeCamp (25:27) and Aislinn Hoose (25:55). CV’s Ali Bieser was sixth in 26:13, followed by Wellsboro’s Maddie Gage (26:53), Emily Mooris (28:51), Teagan Jones of CV (28:50) and Maddy Callahan of Wellsboro (28:50.47).
In the middle school race Sullivan girls beat South 22-33, while the Sullivan boys beat all three teams 15-50.
Logan Harris of South won the boys race in 10:39, with Tucker Blasi of Sullivan second in 10:39.83, followed by CV’s Nathaniel Boyer in 11:33 and Joseph Busch of Wellsboro in 11:42.
Elyse Knoebel of South won the girls race in 13:20 as South took the top three spots. Adriana Krause of Sullivan was fourth in 14:06, followed by teammate Alana Olson in 15:26.
GOLF
The Towanda golf team finished second at a match at Eagles Mere.
Sugar Valley won at 387, Towanda shot 408, followed by Montgomery and Benton.
Garrett Chapman led Towanda with a season best 89. and Ryan Elliot shot 94, while Will Pitcher shot 95 and Anthony Intorcia shot 130.
TENNIS
Towanda 4, NP-Liberty 1
The Black Knights moved to 5-1 on the year with the road win.
Hannah Ryck stayed unbeaten at first singles with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Aubrey Griess. Hannah Risch won at second singles over KT Nealen 6-2, 6-1, with Mackenna Maynard winning at third singles 6-2, 6-2 over NPL’s Daina Dawes.
Emma Eglesia and Marissa Greiss of NP-Liberty won at first doubles 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 over Emma Walter and Ava Gannon and Juliana Varner and Jocelyn Stroud of Towanda won at second doubles 7-5, 6-1 over Angeline Benitez and Martina Bradford of NP-Liberty.
VOLLEYBALL
NEB 3, Troy 2
19-25, 20-25, 25-11, 25-22, 15-10
The Panthers rallied from two games down to get the win on Tuesday night.
Julianna Susanj had 23 points, seven aces and 11 digs for NEB and Lauryn Schultz had 10 points, three aces and 21 digs. Kylie Lewis and Emily Susanj each had 22 digs and Susanj had 15 kills, while Chloe Baker had eight kills.
Vanessa Thomas had nine points and seven assists, with a block, five digs and five kills for Troy and Sierra Yaggie had 12 points, 18 assists, 16 digs and three kills.
Allee Dubrow had nine points, 30 digs and two kills and Delainey Braund had three points, two blocks, and eight kills.
Macy Vroman had two points, two blocks and a kill and Meredith Cole had six points and eight kills and 15 digs while Diana Samuels had two points.
Annie Rosanelli had four kills and eight digs and Tailynn Stahle had a kill and Kathryn Ensminger had four digs.
NEB won the JV match 25-16, 28-26.
Lauren Lewis and Adrian Chobot had seven points and five aces each and Thailey Franklin had seven points and three aces.
Troy got two kills from Madison Vargas, with seven points and seven digs and Jalayna Young had three kills and a point.
Lindsey Alexander had a kill and Rahchel Jackson had a kill and seven points, with two digs.
Taleka Stahle had a point and Tyra Williams had two points and three digs, while Sarah Zimmerman had a point and three digs.
Alyssa Jackson had a dig and Lydia Lewis had three digs.
Athens 3, Sayre 0
Kayleigh Miller had 17 assists and Ally Martin had seven aces, while Kylee Jayne and Leah Liechty had five kills and Taylor Field had six digs.
Allly Martin had four kills, seven aces and two digs and Kim Wheeler had an ace.
Witherow had six aces and three digs and Gia Perry had a dig and an ace.
Taylor Walker had four kills, two digs and an ace and Jayne had an ace.
Field had four aces and Liechty had a dig, while Miller had two aces and a dig.
“Serving was awesome tonight,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Girls are playing as a team, meaning they are supporting each other no matter if they are on the bench or on the floor or sitting out in ad doorway, they are all rooting for each other.
“Ran some great offense tonight and saw some great plays. Kylie Jayne was on fire with her hits and Kayleigh Miller ran the floor exceptionally tonight. Jenny Ryan was out sick. Grayce Witherow stepped in big time. I am just inspired by how this team stays relentless and focused. Way to go Cats.”
CV 3, Williamson 0
Makayla Vargeson had 13 kills, including the 500th of her career, in the CV win.
Vargeson added 13 points and six digs and Rylie Walker had seven kills, 10 points and 16 assists and Jess Hummel had six kills and 10 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.