Towanda’s Porschia Bennett broke the school-record in the high jump as Towanda track and field opened the season against Athens.
Bennett went 5-feet, 7-inches to break the school record. Bennett was a state medalist as a freshman two years ago, before last year was lost to Covid.
The old school record was 5-feet, 5-inches, set by Meghan Morningstar at the state meet. That jump gave Morningstar the state silver medal.
The girls beat Athens 80-70 and the Athens boys won 103-47.
Mitchell Mosier of Towanda won the pole vault at 9-feet, followed by teammate Cody Griffith and Levi Kuhns of Athens.
Olivia Sparbanie of Towanda won the pole vault for the girls at 6-feet, followed by teammates Ari Strickland and Ava Gannon.
Jaden Wright of Athens won the 100 in 11.5, followed by Towanda’s John Schoonover and Ryan Lasusa of Athens.
Athens’ Emma Roe won the 100 in 12.9 followed by teammate Hannah Walker and Mikenna Schafer of Towanda.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck won the 100 hurdles in 18.7 followed by Towanda’s Carle Kelci and Destiny Henderson of Athens.
Asher Ellis of Athens won the discus at 143-feet, followed by teammate Ian Wright and Schoonover of Towanda.
Hannah Risch of Towanda won the discus at 79-feet, 11-inches, followed by Athens’ Olivia Bartlow and Emma Pernaselli.
Logan Lambert of Towanda won the 110 hurdles in 18.7 followed by Schoonover and Athens’ Carter Jones.
Athens’ Kyle Anthony won the 800 in 2:16.9 followed by teammates Connor Dahl and Justin Lynch.
Sara Bronson of Athens won the girls’ 800 in 2:41.2 followed by Cailyn Conklin of Athens and Dixie Brown of Towanda.
Mosier won the boys’ high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches, followed by Athens’ Ethan Denlinger and Brendan Jones.
Gannon was second and teammate Jocelyn Stroud third in the girls’ high jump.
Athens won the boys’ 1600 relay in 8:59.6 and for the girls Towanda won in 12:41.8.
Ellis won the shot at 48-feet, 2-inches followed by Ian Wright and Alex Perez of Towanda and for the girls Pernaselli won at 27-feet, 5 1/2-inches followed by Bartlow and Risch.
Lambert won the 300 hurdles in 47.4 followed by Schoonover and Jones and Walker won the girls’ 300 hurdles in 52.2 followed by Carle and Ryck.
Athens won the boys’ 3200 relay in 8:59.6 and Towanda won for the girls in 12:41.8.
Anthony won the 1600 in 5:06 followed by Dahl and Kaden Gorsline of Athens and for the girls Emma Bronson won the girls’ 1600 in 5:56.2 followed by Conklin and Madison Nonemacher of Towanda.
Lambert won the triple jump fo rthe boys at 36-feet, 3-inches, followed by Jones and Jarayke Worthington of Towanda.
Ryck won the girls’ triple jump at 28-feet, 11 1/2-inches, followed by Mya Thompson of Athens and Sparbanie.
In the 400 relay Athens boys won in 49.0 and the girls won for Athens in 55.2.
Ellis won the javelin in 162-feet, 2-inches followed by Towanda’s Logan Anderson and Ian Wright and Nonemacher won for the girls at 73-feet, 3-inches followed by Towanda’s Erin Barrettt and Pernaselli.
Athens’ Justin Lynch won the 400 in 59.4 followed by teammates John Ayers and Denlinger and for the girls Roe won in 1:04 followed by Bennett and Brennan Taylor of Towanda.
GIRLS: Wellsboro 76, Williamson 69.
BOYS: Williamson 85, Wellsboro 61
WELLSBORO — Charly Slusser of Williamson won the 100 in 13.73 and in the 200 Scout Abel of Williamson won for the girls in 28.98.
Kyra Daley of Williamson won the 400 in 1:06.52 and in the 800 Aislinn Hoose of Wellsboro won in 3:02.28.
Madeline Bryant of Wellsboro won the 1600 in 6:40.03 and Bryant won the 3200 in 14:52.09, while Kathryn Burnett of Wellsboro won the 100 hurdles in 19.16.
Evelyn Louca of Williamson won the 300 hurdles in 58.54 and Williamson won the 400 relay in 55.67, while Wellsboro won the 1600 relay in 5:19.20 and in the 3200 relay Wellsboro won in 12:34.45.
Slusser won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches and Ryann Slusser won the pole vault at 6-feet, 6-inches, while Charly Slusser won the long jump at 16-feet, 3-inches and Madelyn Rudy of Wellsboro won the triple jump at 27-feet, 2 3/4-inches.
Wellsboro’s Kiyah Boyce won the shot at 26-feet, 9-inches and she won the discus at 84-feet, 7-inches. Emma Coolidge of Wellsboro won the javelin at 92-feet, 8-inches.
For the boys Jack Poirier won the 100 in 11.83 and he won the 200 in 24.16, while Michael Lewis of Williamson won the 400 in 57.48 and Seth Neal of Williamson won the 800 in 2:13.20.
Williamson’s Owen Cummings won the 1600 in 4:44.56 and he won the 3200 in 10:43.22. Jadyn Mead of Williamson won the 110 hurdles in 25.96, while teammate Duncan Kerr won the 300 hurdles in 45.03.
Wellsboro won the 400 relay in 46.79 and Williamson won the 1600 relay in 3:56.52, while WEllsboro won the 3200 relay in 10:13.91.
Elias Kaufman of Williamson won the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches and Elliott Good of CV won the pole vault at 8-feet, 6-inches, while Poirier won the long jump at 18-feet, 5 3/4-inches and Sam Rudy of Wellsboro won the triple jump at 37-feet, 9 1/4-inches.
Wellsboro’s Justice Harlan won the shot at 34-feet, 8-inches and Watson Feil of Wellsboro won the discus at 87-feet, 3-inches, while Harlan won the javelin at 114-feet, 2-inches.
BOYS: Canton 83, NP-Mansfield 55, NEB 33
GIRLS: Canton 76.5, NP-Mansfield 60.5, NEB 17
NP-Mansfield girls won the 3200 relay in 12:27.7 and in the boys’ 3200 relay NP-Mansfield won in 10:34.2.
Ella Swingle of NP-Mansfield won the 100 hurdles for the girls in 21.6 and in the 110 hurdles Austin Kithcart of NEB won in 20.8 and Dylan Smith of Canton was second.
Laci Neimczyk of Canton won the 100 for the girls in 14.0 followed by teammate Megan Eagleberger and Tessa Mitchell of NP-Mansfield.
Connor Foust of Canton won the boys’ 100 in 12.0 followed by Mason Shultz off Canton and Jackson Brion of NP-Mansfield.
In the 1600 Camille McRoberts of Canton won in 6:07.5 followed by NP-Mansfield’s Addison Farrer and Kali Wesneski of Canton.
Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield won the boys’ 1600 in 4:57.1 and Joey Bevacqua of NEB was next followed by NP-Mansfield’s Michael Harman.
Canton’s Zaia Huffman, Eagleberger, Aubrey Skwarlo and Morgan May won the girls’ 400 relay in 1:00.9 and NP-Mansfield won the boys’ 400 relay in 50.4.
Niemczyk won the girls’ 400 in 1:06.4 followed by NP-Mansfield’s Shaniya Sparrow and Natalie Kapichok of Canton.
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk won the boys’ 400 in 56.3 followed by NP-Mansfield’s Caiden Alexander and Jett Harold.
Ella Swingle of NP-Mansfield won the girls’ 300 hurdles in 1:02.8 and Zack Wilcox of NP-Mansfield won the boys race in 56.3 followed by Smith.
McRoberts won the 800 for the girls in 2:42.7, followed by Addison Farrer and Ella Farrer and Shedden won the boys’ 800 in 2:15.7 followed by Canton’s Hunter Ostrander and Michael Skipper.
Laci Niemczyk won the girls’ 200 in 29.9 followed by Sparrow and Eagleberger and Foust won the boys’ 200 in 25.4 followed by NP-Mansfield’s Daniel Lawrence and Kithcart.
McRoberts won the 3200 in 14:13.3 followed by Grace Farrer and Madalyn Farrer of NP-Mansfield. Shedden won the boys race in 11:03.5 followed by Canton’s Hunter Huffman.
McRoberts, Kapichok, Niemczyk and Wesneski won the girls’ 1600 in 4:46.4 and Foust, Niemczyk, Ostrander and Will Gowin won the boys race in 3:57.2
NEB’s Paige Howell won the discus at 83-feet, 1-inch followed by teammate Emma Neuber and Tierney Patterson of NP-Mansfield and Reagan Kelley of Canton won the shot at 30-feet, 4-inches followed by NP-Mansfield’s Patterson and Neuber.
Kapichok won the long jump at 9-feet, 4 1/4-inches and Darby Stetter won the triple jump for the girls at 26-feet, 7 3/4-inches, followed by Canton’s Kaydee Larcom and Kapichok.
Stetter won the high jump at 4-feet, 4-inches and Theresa Beers of Canton won the pole vault at 6-feet.
Howell won the javelin at 85-feet, 10-inches, followed by Patterson and Neuber and Daniel Seeley of NEB won the discus at 119-feet, 2-inches, followed by Caiden Williams and NP-Mansfield’s Daniel Bates.
Seeley won the shot at 41-feet, 3 3/4-inches followed by Williams and Derek Atherton-Ely of Canton.
Isaiah Niemczyk won the long jump for Canton at 18-feet, 5 1/2-inches, followed by Foust and Jackson Brion of NPM. Williams won the triple jump at 37-feet, 8-inches, followed by Isaiah Niemczyk and Hunter Ostrander of Canton.
Williams won the high jump at 5-feet, 8-inches, followed by Kithcart and Ostrander won the pole vault at 6-feet.
Dan Williams of NEB won the javelin at 136-feet, 9-inches, followed by Atherton-Ely and Gaven Sexauer of NPM.
SOFTBALL
Wellsboro 5, Athens 4
WELLSBORO — Wellsboro’s Kerrah Clymer hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Jordyn Abernathy had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh as Wellsboro edged Athens 5-4.
After Athens scored three runs in the top of the sixth they led 4-1 entering the bottom of the inning.
Abernathy drew a walk and Clymer homered to make it a 4-3 game.
In the seventh Maddie Bordas doubled to lead off the inning. Rylie Boyce tied the game on a fielder’s choice and after a bunt sacrifice, Abernathy hit the game-winning walk-off single.
Abernathy had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Clymer had the home run and scored two runs.
Emma Coolidge had a double and Bordas had the double and scored a run, while Boyce scored a run and had an RBI.
Harley Sullivan led off the game with a home run for Athens and she had two hits and scored two runs with an RBI.
Audrey Hatch had two hits and scored a run for Athens and Caydence Macik had a hit and two RBI, with a run scored.
Aliyah Butler had a double and an RBI.
“Our defense played their best game of the year,” Athens coach Mickey Farrell said. “Our 6 through nine hitters were 0-for-12. Wellsboro’s defense was even better than ours and I flat out got out coached. This loss is on me, not my kids. WE played hard with a lot of heart and desire, it just wasn’t meant to be. Hats off to them, they deserved the win. We will be better next time.”
Millville 13, Sullivan County 3
The Griffins got two hits each from Sam Albright and Jaeden Patson in the loss.
Patson had an RBI.
Kaelyn Wettlaufer had a double and scored a run and Mallroy Dickinson had a hit and scored a run, while Carly Rupert had a hit and an RBI.
Peyton Pretti had a hit and scored a run and Chloe Burke had a hit and an RBI.
Kyler Burke and Lorena Marquart had hits as every Sullivan player had a hit in the loss.
NP-Liberty 16, Galeton 3
NP-Liberty moved to 3-3 on the year with the win.
McKenzi Tice got the win in relief, her first varsity win, striking out five. Jenna McMullen started and went three innings.
Kiersten Mitstifer was 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBI and Haley Ridge had two hits and an RBI.
Tice had two RBI and Megan Spohn had three doubles and two RBI, while Peyton Chapel had two hits, with a double and an RBI.
Alexi Kshir was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Hannah Grinnell had an RBI.
NEB 9, Canton 1
Thailey Franklin threw a four-hitter, striking out seven in the NEB win.
Julia Brown, Juliana Susanj and Maisie Neuber all had two hits for NEB in the win. All three had doubles and Neuber had an RBI and scored a run, Brown scored a run and Susanj had an RBI and a run scored.
Mikayla Post had a hit and two RBI and Emily Susanj had a hit, while Kayleigh Thoman had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Ciara Frisbie had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored and Melanie Shumway, Malina Ramirez and Alexis Corter scored runs.
Emmi Ward, Keri Wesneski, Allyson Butcher and Jillian Shay had hits for Canton. Butcher had ad ouble and an RBI and Wesneski scored the Canton run.
Shay struck out two on the mound.
BASEBALL
Towanda 2, NP-Mansfield 1
WYSOX — The Black Knights scored in the second and extended the lead in the fifth.
NP-Mansfield got a run back in the sixth, but Towanda held on for the win.
Ethan Sparrow threw five innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven in the win.
Octavious Chacona struck out one in two innings of two-hit relief.
Garrett Chapman had a double and an RBI and Benjamin Haven Fee had a hit and an RBI, while Will Pitcher had a hit and Alex Bowman scored a run.
Blaise Deitrick, Noah Spencer and Coleman Jeliff had hits in the game. Spencer scored the run and Deitrick had the RBI.
Deitrick struck out nine on the mound.
Sayre 18, Williamson 3
SAYRE — After shutting Williamson down in the top of the first, Sayre plated five in the bottom of the inning. The host Redskins then added another 10 in the second frame to put the game out of reach on the way to a three-inning 18-3 Northern Tier League win Tuesday.
Kannon VanDuzer stayed hot, clubbing a grand slam home rum. It was his second slam and fourth home run of the season. VanDuzer also had a two-run double to account for six of Sayre’s 16 RBI in the game and has 20 RBI for the season.
Jake Burgess, Jackson Hubbard and starting pitcher Zach Moore, who got the win, had two hits, two runs and two RBI each. Mason Houseknecht had Sayre’s other hit.
Also for Sayre, Luke Horthon walked twice and scored three runs; Brayden Horton had two runs and an RBI; Kegan Hayford matched Zach Garrity with a run and an RBI; and Oakley Gorman scored a run.
Moore went two innings on the mound, logging six outs while allowing just one hit in 22 pitches. Houseknecht allowed to walks and three unearned runs in 2/3 of an inning and Josh Arnold walked two but got the final out.
Canton 8, NEB 4
Carter Route had two doubles, two RBI and scored two runs in the Canton win.
Cam Bellows had two hits, an RBI and scored a run and Evan Landis had two hits and scored a run.
Cooper Kitchen, Joel Schoonover, Hudson Ward, Hayden Ward and Brendan Matthews had hits for Canton.
Kitchen and Schoonover had RBI and Hudson Ward and Hayden Ward scored runs, while Matthews scored two runs.
Weston Bellows struck out two in two innings, and Connor Baillie, Schoonover and Kitchen pitched in relief. Baillie struck out five in three non-hit innings of relief.
Nick Beers and Andrew Beers had hits for NEB and Nick Beers scored two runs, while Collin Allis and Clay Wiggins scored runs and Wiggins and Jacob Crown had RBI.
Collin Allis, Wiggins, Josh Stanton and Nicholas Rose combined to strike out three for NEB.
Wellsboro 11, Athens 1
Wellsboro broke open a 2-1 game with four runs in the third, then added runs in the fourth and sixth and three in the fifth in the win.
Cameron Brought had three hits for Wellsboro, scoring two runs.
Darryn Callahan, Conner Adams and Kaeden Mann all had two hits, Mann a double.
Adams scored two runs, Callahan had three RBI and scored a run and Mann had an RBI and scored two runs.
Dylabn Abernathy had a hit, three RBI and a run scored and Brock Hamblin and Brody Morral each scored runs.
Zach Rowland pitched the complete game, allowing four hits, striking out seven.
Karter Rude had a double for Athens, and Cameron Sullivan, Jaren Glisson and Kaden Setzer had hits. Glisson scored a run.
Mason Lister struck out five in four innings and Lucas Kraft pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief.
TENNIS
Wellsboro 5, CV 0
WELLSBORO — Will Poirier won 6-0, 6-1 over Arch Ackley at first singles for Wellsboro and Zach Singer won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles over Caydon Stone.
Connor Pierce won at third singles 6-1, 7-5 over Brett Meise and Gavin Gardner and Jacob Abadi won 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles over Ben Doran and Maverick Graves.
Owen Richardson and Dustin Benedict got a forfeit win at doubles for Wellsboro.
Towanda 5, Galeton 0
Jaden Wise won 6-2, 6-1 over Reilly Strike at first singles, while Dacion Yrigollen won 7-5, 6-4 over Braiden Cimino at second singles.
Rein Alderfer won 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 over Micah Batson at third singles.
Luke Tavani and Ethan Dillman won 6-4, 1-6, 10-4 over John Martin and Matthew Smith at firs doubles and Ryan O’Connor and Aidan Hennesy won 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) over Kenneth Johnson and Jeremiah Lubera at second doubles.
SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga 49, Waverly 45
Lourden Benjamin, Dalaney Vascoe, Willow Sharpsteen and Sophia DeSisti won the 200 medley relay for Waverly in 2:12.56.
In the 200 free Sharpsteen won in 2:25.87 and Mara Callear was second in 2:30.81.
Benjamin won the 200 IM in 2:37.06 and Elizabeth Robinson was second in 3:08.73.
DeSisti was second in the 50 free in 28.90 and in the 100 fly Sharpsteen won in 1:13.24 while Robinson took third in 1:36.12.
Vascoe took third in the 100 free in 1:06.12 and in the 500 free Callear was second in 6:39.88.
Benjamin won the 100 back in 1:10.94 and Vascoe won the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.33.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Notre Dame 2, Waverly 1
Tyler Simpson and Justin McCarthy had goals for Notre Dame in the win.
Brennan Traub had the Waverly goal off a Charlie Larabee assist as ND scored in both halfs in the win.
Waverly had 13 shots and six corners and Notre Dame had four shots and two corners.
Cody Gonzales had 11 saves for ND and Cameron McIsaac had two saves for Waverly.
“ Frustrating to say the least,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “This is the second game in 2 weeks that we’ve completely dominated possession and shots on goal and come away with a loss, I really have never seen a team work so hard and come up on the wrong side of the scoreboard so much. The boys never disappoint me with their effort! Kudos to the ND boys on being able to capitalize on the opportunities they were given.”
