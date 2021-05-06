ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. — The Waverly girls track and field team beat Edison 61-42 and beat SVE 63-51 during a double-dual meet at Edison. The Waverly boys beat Edison 84-47 and they fell to SVE 75-56.
In the 100 meters Waverly went 1-2-3. Kennedy Westbrook won in 13.4 followed by Abigail Knolles and Natalie Garrity.
Harper Minaker of Waverly won the 1500 in 5:40.1 and in the 4x100 relay Waverly won in 55.0 with Westbrook, Garrity, Gabby Picco and Knolles.
In the 400 meters Paige Robinson was second and Addison Westbrook was third.
In the 800 meters Minaker won in 2:47.3 and in the 200 Kennedy Westbrook won in 28.1 followed by Knolles and Robinson.
Waverly’s Knolles, Addison and Kennedy Westbrook and Picco won the 1600 relay in 4:43.2.
Picco won the high jump at 3-feet, 8-inches and Addison Westbrook took second at 3-feet, 4-inches.
In the long jump Garrity was second and Olivia Nittinger was third. Nittinger won the pole vault at 6-feet, 6-inches.
For the boys Waverly’s Skyler Denglar won the 110 hurdles in 20.3 and in the 100 Ryan Lambert was second followed by Micah Chandler.
Gavin Schillmoeller was third in the 1600 and Gadow, Nate Ryck, Lambert and Treyton Moore won the 400 relay in 47.7 and Denglar, Ryck, Alex Gadow and Sam VanDyke won the 1600 relay in 3:54.9.
In the 400 meters VanDyke won in 57.9 and Moore was third.
Denglar won the 400 hurdles in 1:11.6 and in the 200 Chandler won in 24.3 and Ryck was third.
In the 3200 Liam Wright was second in 12:30.6.
Chandler was second in the long jump for the Wolverines.
Gadow won the triple jump for the Wolverines at 37-feet, 5-inches.
Ryan Clark was second and Oscar Wililams third in the discus for Waverly.
GIRLS: Wyalusing 52, Towanda 51, Northumberland 33, NEB 14
BOYS: Wyalusing 87.5, Towanda 23.5, Northumberland 21, NEB 18
WYALUSING — The Rams boys and girls track and field teams each picked up wins in a quad meet on Tuesday.
The boys had a score of 87.5, Towanda had 23.5, Northumberland had 21 and NEB had 18. For the girls Wyalusing was at 52, followed by Towanda at 51, Northumberland at 33 and NEB at 14.
In the pole vault for the boys Mitchell Mosier of Towanda won at 9-feet, 6-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger and Cody Griffith of Towanda.
Marie Scarborough of Wyalusing won the girls’ pole vault at 7-feet, 6-inches, followed by Towanda’s Olivia Sparbanie and Priscilla Newton of Wyalusing.
Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron won the 100 in 11.2, followed by Towanda’s John Schoonover and Brian Arnold of Wyalusing.
The Rams’ Olivia Haley won the girls race in 13.0, followed by Towanda’s Porschia Bennett and Mikenna Shafer.
Hannah Ryck of Towanda won the 100 hurdles in 18.9 followed by teammate Kelci Carle.
San Seeley of NEB won the discus at 114-feet, followed by Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman and Abram Bennett.
NEB’s Paige Howell won the girls’ discus at 93-feet, 7-inches, followed by Towanda’s Hannah Risch.
In the 110 hurdles Darevin Curlee of Wyalusing won in 17.5, followed by Towanda’s Logan Lambert and NEB’s Austin Kithcart.
Justin Hiduk of Wyalusing won the 800 in 2:10 with teammate Josh Stoddard third. NEB’s Melanie Shumway won the girls race in 2:38 followed by Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown.
Grayden Cobb of Wyalusing won the boys’ high jump at 5-feet, 10-inches, followed by teammate Ethan Lewis and Kithcart and Bennett won the girls’ high jump at 5-feet, 6-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely and Madison Armitage.
It’s the fourth time this year that Bennett has gone at least 5-feet, 6-inches. Before this year the school record for the Black Knights was 5-feet, 5-inches.
In the 1600 relay for the boys Wyalusing won at 3:53 and for the girls the Rams won in 4:35.
Palfreyman won the shot for the boys at 37-feet, 10 1/2-inches, followed by Seeley and Jared Gunther of Towanda. Throwers only had one throw for the boys before the meet was called due to a thunderstorm. For the girls Marissa Johnson of Wyalusing was second, followed by NEB’s Emma Neuber.
Curlee won the 300 hurdles for the boys in 45.4 followed by Kithcart and Lambert. For the girls Ryck won in 57.4 followed by Carle.
Wyalusing won the 3200 relay for the boys in 9:50 and for the girls the Rams won in 12:57.
Hiduk won the 1600 in 4:48 and for the girls Sierra Allen of Wyalusing was third.
Nolan Oswald won the triple jump for the boys at 38-feet, 10-inches, followed by Lambert and Ryck won for the girls at 29-feet, 7 1/2-inches, followed by Newton and Sparbanie.
Wyalusing won the 400 relay in 45.3 for the boys and for the girls the Rams won in 53.9.
Justin Schoonover of Towanda was second in the 400 followed by Travis Bahl of Wyalusing. Bennett won the 400 for the girls in 1:02 followed by Shumway and Kassandra Kerin of Wyalusing.
Cameron won the 200 for the boys in 23.4 followed by Arnold and Bennett won for the girls in 27.6 followed by Haley.
In the 3200 Brody Fuhrey of Wyalusing was second and for the girls Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe was second followed by Kayla Beebe.
Cameron won the long jump at 20-feet, 10-inches, and Mosier and Oswald took the next two spots. For the girls Layla Botts of Wyalusing was second followed by Sparbanie.
In the boys’ javelin Dan Wililams of NEB won at 128-feet, 1-inch, followed by Bennett and for the girls Erin Barrett of Towanda was second and Johnson was third.
GIRLS: Athens 1-8, NP-Mansfield 39
BOYS: Athens 112, NP-Mansfield 33
For the girls in the 3200 relay NP-Mansfield won in 14:35.23 and in the 100 hurdles Emily Henderson of Athens won in 18.30 followed by NPM’s Ella Swingle and Shelby Morris.
Emma Roe of Athens won the 100 in 13.11 followed by teammate Hannah Walker and Tessa Mitchell of NPM.
Emma Bronson of Athens won the 1600 in 5:58.98 followed by Addison Farrer and Grace Farrer of NPM.
Athens’ Henderson, Mya Thompson, Cassy Friend and Walker won the 400 relay in 55.62 and in the 400 Roe won in 1:07.31 followed by Thompson and Sophia Domenech of NPM.
Walker won the 300 hurdles in 51.34 followed by Henderson and in the 800 Bronson won in 2:40.60 followed by Ella Farrer and Addison Farrer.
Roe won the 200 in 28.32 followed by Walker and Friend and in the 3200 Bronson won in 13:21.81 followed by Madalyn Farrer of NPM.
Abbie Panek, Henderson, Leah Liechty and Roe won the 1600 relay in 4:53.71 and Liechty won the high jump at 4-feet, 6-inches, followed by Darby Stetter of NPM and Morris.
Liechty won the pole vault at 5-feet, 6-inches, followed by teammates Emily King and Morris.
Thompson won the long jump at 15-feet, 4-inches, followed by Friend and Panek and Thompson won the triple jump at 31-feet, 7-inches, followed by Stetter.
Emma Pernaselli of Athens won the discus at 77-feet, 10-inches, followed by NP-Mansfield’s Tierney Patterson and Athens’ Meltem VanHelden.
Patterson won the javelin at 85-feet, 2-inches, followed by Pernaselli and Rachel Jelliff of Athens.
Pernaselli won the shot at 28-feet, 11 1/4-inches, followed by Patterson and Ara Furry of NPM.
For the boys in the 3200 relay Brendan Jones, Sander Bertsch, Nate Prickitt and Ethan Denlinger won in 11:02.10.
Levi Kuhns of Athens won the 110 hurdles in 18.43 followed by teammate Carter Jones.
Jaden Wright of Athens won the 100 in 11.56 followed by teammates John Ayers and Joseph Toscano.
Noah Shedden of NPM won the 1600 in 4:44.03 followed by Athens’ Kyle Anthony and Connor Dahl.
Kuhns, Ryan Thompson, Toscano and Jaden Wright won the 400 relay in 47.57 and in the 400 Ryan Lasusa of Athens won in 54.19 followed by teammates Justin Lynch and Ayers.
Kuhns won the 300 hurdles followed by teammates Brendan Jones and Carter Jones.
Anthony won the 800 in 2:10.16 followed by Lynch and Prickitt and in the 200 Jaden Wright won in 24.37 followed by Toscano and Daniel Lawrence of NPM.
Shedden won the 3200 in 10:32.19 followed by Athens’ Matt Gorsline and Dahl.
Lynch, Anthony, Ayers and Lasusa won the 1600 relay in 3:49.58 and Caiden Alexander of NPM won the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches, followed by Denlinger and NPM’s Jackson Brion.
Denlinger won the pole vault at 7-feet and Jaden Wright won the long jump at 18-feet, 4 1/2-inches, followed by Brion and Kuhns.
Alexander won the triple jump at 36-feet, 9-inches, followed by teammate Zack Wilcox and Brendan Jones and Asher Ellis of Athens won the discus at 142-feet, 8-inches, followed by Athens’ Ian Wright and Daniel Bates of NPM.
Ellis won the javelin at 151-feet, 5-inches, followed by Brody Burleigh and Gaven Sexauer of NPM.
Ellis won the shot at 45-feet, 6 1/4-inches, followed by Ian Wright and Athens’ Lucas Aquilio.
GIRLS: Troy 82, Williamson 68
BOYS: Williamson 97, Troy 53
In the 400 relay Williamson’s Scout Abel, Kyra Daley, Chelsea Hungerford and Charly Slusser won for the girls in 55.3 and in the 1600 relay Julia Colton, Elizabeth Geer, Molly Davison and Bailey Johnson of Troy won in 4:51. Troy’s Sydney Taylor, Lilly DePew, Natalie Williams and Colton won the 3200 relay in 13:03.
Slusser won the 100 in 13.9 followed by Troy’s Anneliese Getola and Abel and in the 200 Abel won in 28.3 followed by Getola and Grace Sherman of Troy.
Daley won the 400 in 1:07.8 followed by Johnson and Rachele Ainey of Troy.
Colton won the 800 in 2:51 followed by Depew and Hailey Warner of Williamson and Taylor won the 1600 in 6:20 followed by Warner and Depew.
Taylor won the 3200 in 14:13 followed by Depew and Gabriella Losinger of Williamson.
Getola won the 100 hurdles in 19.0 followed by Kirsten Crain of Wililamson and Hungerford and in the 300 hurdles Geer won in 55.0 followed by Hungerford and Evelyn Louca of Williamson.
Addie Schmitt of Williamson won the discus at 77-feet, 8-inches, followed by Williamson’s Kara Watterson and Morgan Harkness of Troy.
Hope Houseknecht won the shot for Troy at 25-feet, 11 1/2-inches, followed by Harkness and Schmitt and Slusser won the long jump at 14-feet, 10-inches, followed by Troy’s Olivia Call and Ainey.
Geer won the triple jump at 28-feet, 2 3/4-inches, followed by Watterson and Williamson’s Chloe Spencer.
Slusser won the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches followed by Call and Daley.
Call won the pole vault at 8-feet, followed by Johnson and Ryann Slusser.
Schmitt won the javelin at 89-feet, 9-inches, followed by Abel and Kaylee Sargent of Williamson.
For the boys Wyatt Hodlofski, Isais Watkins, Colin Loveland and Shammar Wolslagle won the 400 relay in 51.7, and in the 1600 Duncan Kerr, Jacob Schmitt, Elias Kaufman and Elliott Good won in 3:52 and Jacob Hinman, Owen Williams, Seth Seymour and Brayden Spalding won the 3200 relay in 10:10 for Troy.
Ridge Spencer of Troy won the 100 in 11.7 followed by Good and Loveland.
Mason Kelsey won the 200 for Williamson in 25.3 followed by teammates Kaufman and Skylar Hughes and in the 400 Kaufman won in 58.0 followed by Hodlofski and Troy’s Blake Shedden.
Seth Neal of Williamson won the 800 in 2:10 followed by teammate Kristian Mizdail and Williams and Owen Cummings of Williamson won the 1600 in 4:53 followed by teammates Neal and Mizdail.
Cummings won the 3200 in 11:35.7 followed by Mizdail and Williams.
Dustin Hagin of Troy won the 110 hurdles in 17.0 followed by Kerr and Austin Smith of Troy.
Hagin won the 300 hurdles in 43.7 followed by Kerr and Jacob Schmitt.
Everett Dominick of Williamson won the discus at 100-feet, 7-inches, followed by Troy’s Hunter Kulago and Tyler VanDelinder of Williamson.
Aspyn Dennis of Williamson won the shot at 32-feet, 6-inches, followed by teammates Devan Tracy and Trentan Madison.
Neal won the long jump at 18-feet, 3-inches, followed by Kelsey and Spencer. Loveland won the triple jump at 36-feet, followed by Jacob Schmitt and Hodlofski.
Blake Shedden won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches, followed by Kaufman and Dominick and Seymour won the pole vault at 9-feet, 6-inches, followed by Good and Gavin Cloos of Williamson.
Kelsey won the javelin at 113-feet, 11-inches, followed by Jacob Schmitt and Trentan Madison of Williamson.
TENNIS
Montoursville 5, Towanda 0
Towanda’s Jaden Wise fell 6-1, 6-0 to Andrew Stapp at first singles while Dacion Yrigollen fell to Jared Matlack 6-0, 6-0 at seconds singles, while Rein Alderfer fell 6-1, 6-3 to Tyler Gilbert at third singles.
Luke Tama and Ethan Dillman fell 6-2, 6-3 to Didi Alexander and Greyson Simms at first doubles, while Towanda’s Ryan O’Connor and Aidan Hennessy fell to Aidan Morrow and Kaleb Watts 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.
BOYS’ GOLF
Waverly 196, Notre Dame 205
The Wolverines won their second straight to go to 2-1 on the year.
Aidan Westbrook and Jack Knight each shot 47 for Waverly in the match.
Liam Traub shot a 48 and Davis Croft rounded out the scoring four with a 54.
Hunter Elston shot 59 and Declan Murphy had a round of 68.
Nate Murray earned medalist honors for Notre Dame with a 45 and Jackson Potter shot 46.
Jacob Steed shot a 55 and Cody Gonzalez shot a 59. Dylan O’Tode shot a 63 and Kathryn Gough had a round of 65.
Waverly is at Odessa-Montour on Thursday.
LACROSSE
Notre Dame 19, Dryden 1
Austin Jerzak had three goals and four assists for the Crusaders, who are unbeaten this year, and Owen Spring had four goals and an assist.
Shane Maloney had four goals and an assist and Charlie Preheim had three goals.
Kellan Murphy and Will Preheim each had a goal and two assists and Sean Franzese and Luca Campanelli all had goals.
Grant Crossley had five saves for Notre Dame.
