There really hasn’t been a single week this year where every team in the NTL was ready to be in action.
That all changes this week when the league has a full slate of games.
The first week this year North Penn-Mansfield wasn’t able to start after beginning practices late.
By week two Canton and Athens lost their game against each other, and Canton and Troy didn’t return to the field until this week.
Here’s a look at this week’s matchups.
FRIDAY, 7 P.M. STARTS
TROY (2-1)
AT WELLSBORO (2-1)
It’s been a while since the Troy football team has played in a game, and the Trojans are ready to be back tonight.
“We are very excited to have an opportunity to play,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “I think the players are hungry for some action and attitudes have been very positive.”
Wellsboro was in the same boat until they returned last week against Towanda, after they had back-to-back games scheduled against Canton and Troy, which were both postponed.
“It felt great to actually be playing on Friday night,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “Up until game time I think we were all holding our breaths until the first kick that this would actually happen.”
The Hornets were happy to be back and like the way things went last week in the win over Towanda.
“They are feeling good,” Hildebrand said. “They made a lot of improvement in areas we have been working on during our layoffs. We were also able to get healthy going into the game and stay healthy through Towanda.”
Troy knows that they face a tough test this week, made even harder by not playing the past few weeks.
“Wellsboro has a great program,” Smith said. “This is a team we always look forward to playing and have a lot of respect for what they have built over the past several years. Their kids will be well prepared and will test our team on both sides of the ball.
“After a two-week break it is important to keep it simple as to limit mistakes. That’s always a concern after an interruption in the season. We are going to play hard, do the best we can and be thankful for the opportunity.”
Wellsboro knows they face a tough opponent this week.
“Troy is a large, physical team that attempts to use their pure size and strength to wear on teams,” Hildebrand said. “They are not going to over complicate things on offense, we just need to be able to get a few stops. This year they have speed to go with much of that size. We will need to play good football and have a total team effort.”
With limited film all year long on opponents it is a lot harder for teams to prepare for games this year.
“It has been this way all year for us,” Hildebrand said. “We have very limited film, we do the best we can. For many of us coaches in the NTL we have been coaching against each other for many years now and have a good open line of communication where we talk throughout the season and help each other so we can do our best to prepare and play good football games.”
CMVT (0-4)
AT TOWANDA (0-4)
Both teams will enter the matchup looking for their first win on the year.
For Towanda, it’s a return home after back-to-back games at Athens and Wellsboro.
“The players are ready to go and it is good to be home,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said.
Towanda has shown flashes offensively this year, but they have struggled to score points.
The Black Knights know they need to finish drives and put points on the board this week.
“We need to sustain drives and be more consistent on offense,” Dawsey said.
One problem all year for the Black Knights has been falling behind and having to play catchup.
Dawsey knows it will be crucial for the Black Knights to get off to a good start this week.
“It is important that we do not let them get up on us and have to play catchup,” Dawsey said.
MONTGOMERY (2-3) AT WYALUSING (3-1)
The Rams are coming off a week off, and coach Jimmy Buchman feels like that was a help.
“The week off was a way for us to get back to fundamentals,” he said. “That was our focus, doing the little things right on offense, defense and special teams.
“We attempted at correcting mistakes we have made during our first four games.”
The Rams know they face a tough test this week.
“Montgomery is a team with some nice size up front,” Buchman said. “They play hard and run to the ball well. Their quarterback is elusive and their running back is a hard runner. They will certainly be a challenge.”
For the Rams one of the big keys is the battle on the line of the scrimmage.
“Again, we need to control the line of scrimmage,” Buchman said. “Games are won and lost in the trenches, so we have to win those battles on both sides of the ball. If we can do that, we have a much better chance of success.”
SAYRE (1-2)
AT NP-MANSFIELD (2-1)
The Redskins are coming off a bye week, while North Penn-Mansfield got back on the field last week, winning at CV.
“It was good to be back on the field playing, they enjoyed the win,” North Penn-Mansfield coach Tom Dickinson said. “Especially getting so many young kids playing time.”
For Sayre it was tough having a bye week, even though it did help in some ways.
“The players are alright,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said. “They would rather play a game than a bye week, but you can’t do anything about that.
“I think it’s beneficial with getting healthy, but I think playing a game would have been better. Some of the new guys need live snaps and that’s where games help.”
Both teams know they face tough tests this week.
“Sayre has some explosive offensive weapons,” Dickinson said. “We need to slow down their offense and contain their quarterback.”
Gorman knows that the Panthers are disciplined on the field.
“I think they are very well coached and do what they do very well,” Gorman said. “It’s going to be an interesting game.”
For Sayre the key is to not hurt themselves.
“We just have to limit mistakes,” Gorman said. “Also, we need to finish off our drives on offense and tackle better on defense.”
The keys are similar for NP-Mansfield this week.
“We need to eliminate our turnovers on offense and look to control the ball and eliminate big plays on defense,” Dickinson said. “Looking forward to our fourth game.”
SATURDAY, 7 P.M. STARTS
MUNCY (4-0)
AT CANTON (2-0)
For Canton, this is the game they have waited all year for.
A year ago Muncy edged Canton in the District 4 final, and now the Warriors are ready to try for another shot at the Indians.
“They are excited and grateful for the opportunity to get on the field Saturday and face a tough team like Muncy,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said.
For Canton, it had been a while without football, and this week has been a busy week with games Monday against Athens and now against Muncy on Saturday.
“It’s always great to play football, but two games in a week is a bonus,” Sechrist said. “We are happy to be back.”
For Canton, once they got back to playing, they were ready to go.
“They were ready to get back at it,” Sechrist said. “A little rusty to start, but once we got rolling it felt like never had a break.”
The Warriors know they face a tough test on Saturday.
“Muncy is a very good football team,” Sechrist said. “They are well coached. They are a very physical team and they block and tackle well.”
Playing two games in a week is tough. But, Canton knows it also can make them a better team.
“The challenge is the physical toll of it and staying healthy,” Sechrist said. “On the flip side is playing good teams week in and week out we will be better prepared this shortened season for the post season if we qualify.”
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT (3-0) AT ATHENS (3-1)
Athens suffered their first loss of the season on Monday, and now they go back out and face another tough test on Saturday.
“Right now, the players are focused on getting their bodies and minds ready for Saturday night,” Athens coach Jack Young said.
One challenge for Athens is adjusting to games last Monday, this Monday and now Saturday.
“The biggest factor is that our weekly routine is changed,” Young said. “Most importantly, we need to prepare for a good South Williamsport team.”
The Wildcats know South will be a tough opponent.
“South is a big, physical football team,” Young said. “They have three physical backs and are going to come right at us. They don’t throw much, but definitely throw effectively.”
For Athens, it is one of the toughest weeks any team can face, taking on two unbeaten teams in the same week.
“This is a huge challenge,” young said. “We really didn’t get things accomplished vs. Canton and the outcome shows that. We have a quick turnaround to learn from our mistakes as well as prepare for a good team coming to our place Saturday night.”
