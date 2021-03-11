Jeff Innocenzo has plenty of history with the Towanda Country Club.
He runs the annual TCC Invitational, and his wife is on the board of directors at the Country Club.
He knows how important it was for the course to find the right people to take over, and he feels like they found that with Joe Acla.
“Full disclosure, my wife Darlene is on the TCC Board of Directors,” he said. “I know how hard they worked to find an ownership group that could support golf for the foreseeable future. The sale was not a negotiation for land price, but a discussion about the future plans in golf. I think they found the perfect combination in Joe Acla and the ownership group, of golf course management and financial backing that will give the TCC the best chance to survive and flourish in the coming years. There is no doubt that golf worldwide does not have the commercial power it used to have. It will take an experienced hand to guide the Club to success. I think the board has found that and deserve a lot of credit for getting this done.”
While he hasn’t talked to the ownership group about the TCC Invite, he knows they are in favor of supporting the event, and he expects big things for the future of the event.
“I have not talked to Joe or the ownership group about the invitational yet,” Innocenzo said. “They simply have too many other things to take care of, but I know they are in favor of supporting the vent. It brings in so many of the area’s best golfers, as well as some old friends from all over the country (and aboard). I am proud that we managed to host a safe event last year in spite of the challenges. I am hopefully that we can continue on our tradition for the 46th Towanda Country Club Invitational on the weekend before Labor Day Aug. 27-29.”
The course has always supported high school golf, and Innocenzo knows Acla plans to include the youth even more in the future.
“I think TCC has always done a great job of supporting the local high school golf teams and I would expect that to continue,” Innocenzo said. “You hit on the key, though, to attract golfers to the sport at a younger age. I know that Joe and the ownership group were involved in youth golf, either as participants or parents of participants, and have seen the value of exposing children to this great sport early. I am looking forward to some creative approaches like teeing it forward and three hole matches to engage youngsters in golf.
“This applies to young working people as well. I remember being a young engineer and eventually a parent. Finding time for golf was not always easy. Offering membership options that are flexible and affordable will be key to assisting young people to choose golf for their recreation time.”
The biggest thing for Innocenzo is that an owner was found who wants to see TCC succeed and flourish in the future.
“The Towanda Country Club is far more than a valuable strip of land on the Golden Mile,” Innocenzo said. “As the only golf course in Bradford County, it enhances the community and elevates property values in ways that would only be measurable if it was lost. I am excited that the new owners feel the same way. Their success is Towanda’s success.”
Tim Farley is another who has been around the TCC a lot over the years.
Farley has been involved with the TCC Invite, and was the long-time Black Knights high school golf coach.
He knows this sale was crucial to keeping the course in Towanda.
“The sale was the only thing that was going to keep golf in Towanda, so it’s a great event,” Farley said. “Joe grew up on the course, has a lifetime of experience in the business, loves the place as much as anyone, and has the financial backing to be able to reinvest in the course and grow the game. The business and management model that TCC was operating under was flawed for quite some time, and the Board of Directors was smart enough to recognize that. It acted in the best interests of the members to find several good offers, of which they chose what they felt was the best — and they did a great job in that task, beginning to end.
“Looking forward to a new atmosphere, a more member and public friendly facility, and being able to see the course add to its reputation as one of the best around.”
