The Galeton boys defeated Sayre 5-1 in their soccer match on Friday.
Galeton’s Jake Cochran had three goals, Gavin Sykora had one goal and two assists, Levi Evans had an assist and Ty Stover had an assist. The teams remaining goal was from a Sayre own-goal.
Cody VanBenthuysen had the lone goal for Sayre.
Galeton led in shots with 18 while Sayre had nine. Galeton led in corner kicks with 10 while Sayre had three.
Trevor Cambell had 10 saves for Sayre while Austin Lancenese had five for Galeton.
Galeton moves on to play Williamson in the finals while Sayre faces Northern Potter in the consolation game.
Wellsboro 1, Jersey Shore 0
Wellsboro Boys Soccer won their season opener in the first overtime period at the Millville Tournment against Jershey Shore 1-0 on Friday.
Will Poirier scored the lone goal of the match for Wellsboro.
Wellsboro led shots with 16 while Jersey Shore had six. Wellsboro had five corner kicks and Jersey Shore had two. Jersey Shore had four keeper saves and Wellsboro had five.
Williamson 3, Northern Potter 0
The Williamson boy’s got a win against Northern Potter on Friday at the Galeton Tournament.
Williamson’s Sam Cummings started the scoring 20 minutes into the first half to bring the Warriors ahead. Trent Achey followed suit with an assist from Brennan Bolt to score another in the first half. Cummings scored another for Williamson in the second half to put the score 3-0.
Williamson led in shots with 18 while Northern Potter had 11. Northern Potter led in corner kicks with two while Williamson had one. Northern Potter’s Patrick Lehman had 13 saves while Williamson’s Josh Hultz had six.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Montgomery 1, Wyalusing 1 (Montgomery wins in PK 3-1)
In a soccer match tied 1-1 after regulations and overtimes, it came down to penalty kicks with the Montgomery girl’s taking the victory 3-1 over Wyalusing on Friday.
Wyalusing’s Marissa Johnson scored a goal in the first half to put Wyalusing in the lead while Montgomery responded in the second with Riley Fry scoring.
Wyalusing led in shots with 11 while Montgomery had nine. Wyalusing and Montgomery both had two corner kicks. Montgomery had nine saves and Wyalusing had seven.
Notre Dame 6, Delaware Academy 0
The Crusaders opened the season with the victory.
Ellie Mustico had a hat trick and two assists and Hope Gray had two goals in the win.
Leila Vargas had a goal and Madison Watts finished with an assist for Notre Dame.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Seton Catholic 7, Notre Dame 0
The Seton Catholic girls swept Elmira Notre Dame in tennis on Friday.
Bridget Martin topped Lucy Kaffenbarger 6-1, 6-2 in first singles.
Julianna Miller won against Maddie Wirth in second singles 6-1, 6-2.
In third singles, Peep Williams defeated Alexandra Meier 6-1, 6-0.
Nikki Crowley topped Rachel Tsang 6-0, 6-0 in fourth singles.
In first doubles, Jackie Beam and Trinity Fauci won defeated Renata Russo and Olivia Murray 6-3, 6-2.
Natalie Crowley and Valery Crowley topped Stephanie Smith and Erica Macapinlac 6-1, 6-4 in second doubles.
Kristiana Kourtelos and Emma Benson got a win against Emma Lowman and Izzy Griffin 6-1, 6-1.
Cowanesque Valley 3, Northern Potter 0
CV topped Northern Potter 3-0 in volleyball on Friday with sets ending 25-5, 25-16, 25-22.
CV’s Makayla Vargeson had 11 kills, 10 points, four aces and 12 digs while Rylie Walker had six kills and eight digs and Jessica Hummel had two kills, seven points and eight digs. CV’s Kendra Smeltz had three kills, six points and two aces while Kailey Wells had eight points and 18 assists.
