Galeton swept NoPo in volleyball action Monday.
The Tigers won the games in straight sets: 25-9, 25-18, 25-16.
Cara Parsell had eight digs, three aces and a kill for Galeton while Makenna Shuemaker added seven digs, four aces, three kills and eight assists.
Alli Macensky had six kills, three blocks and an assist; Lauren Sauley had four digs, three aces and 11 assists; Taylor Novinger had a dig and an ace: Alexis Johnson had three digs, two aces, 14 kills and an assist; Maddie Sauley had a dig, six aces and one kill and Tressa Succowich had a dig, three kills and two assists.
