Harrisburg, Pa. — Unlawful taking of game or wildlife. Operating a motorized vehicle on state game lands or cooperator property. Hunting without the required license.
Those were the top three game law violations in Pennsylvania last year, according to the state Game Commission’s 2020 annual report.
Overall, 6,708 citations were written during the fiscal year that ended June 30, a total that was down by 1.7% from the previous year. Of the 6,708 cases 6,038 were successfully prosecuted, according to the report, while 471 were withdrawn or dismissed and 210 were unsuccessful.
Unlawful taking of game or wildlife led state game wardens to issue 1,072 citations, while another 538 were writted for operating a motorized vehicle on state game lands or cooperator property, a 493 were doled out for hunting without the required license (493 citations).
Game Commission officials said the top 10 violations remained similar to previous years, but violations of the state’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations slipped into the top 10, with 162 citations.
Other top citations were hunting or taking game or wildlife with bait or enticement (413 citations); possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle (368); failure to properly tag big game (201); using a vehicle to hunt big game (194); possession of drugs or alcohol on state game lands (190); and failure to be properly permitted to use state game lands shooting ranges (165).
