Pennsylvania Game Commission Northeast Region Director Daniel Figured announced
the Northeast Region will host two state game lands wildlife habitat vehicular tours to highlight habitat enhancements, infrastructure improvements and hunting opportunities.
“These tours showcase what Game Commission wildlife habitat crews, as well as volunteers from several conservation organizations, have accomplished for wildlife on public land,” said Figured. “Habitat improvements have immediate and long-term benefits for both game and nongame species.”
All tours are free and will be held rain or shine.
Luzerne and Wyoming counties:
Sunday, Oct. 4, on State Game Lands 57, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Game Commission personnel will be on hand to explain points of interest, including wildlife habitat-improvement projects. Four-wheel-drive vehicles with high clearance are required for this 30-mile, self-guided driving tour and it will take about three hours to complete.
The tour will pass habitat-improvement projects completed by the State Game Lands 57 wildlife habitat crew with help from the National Wild Turkey Federation, Whitetails Unlimited, and Ducks Unlimited. Representatives from the Game Commission and conservation organizations will be on hand to explain the projects and answer questions.
The route will start at the game lands parking area on Mountain Springs Road just off of State Route 487. Each vehicle will be provided with a map and brief explanation of wildlife habitat management programs being carried out on this magnificent tract of public hunting land.
Bradford County:
Sunday, Oct. 11, on State Game Lands 12, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
This tour will highlight habitat enhancements, infrastructure improvements and hunting
opportunities. The tour will showcase what Game Commission wildlife habitat crews, as well as dedicated volunteers from several conservation organizations, have accomplished on public land.
The 28-mile, self-guided, circular driving tour through State Game Lands 12 will take about two hours to complete. State Game Lands 12 consists of nearly 24,480 acres in Bradford County. The route will start at the game lands parking lot on top of Wheelerville Mountain on State Route 154, just south of Canton. Vehicles with good ground clearance are recommended.
The route travels east to the Barclay Cemetery, then down the hill to Laquin before
turning west onto the railroad grade to Wheelerville. The tour ends at the intersection with state Route 154 in Wheelerville. From there, those on the tour can travel north on state Route 154 to Canton, or south to Shunk in Sullivan County. The tour goes by Sunfish Pond County Park, so a picnic lunch may be the order of the day!
Those taking the tour will find the local history of the mountain and the Game
Commission’s refuge system intriguing. A pocket guide with historical information and
photographs will be provided to each vehicle at the start of the tour.
