The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be providing a family-friendly educational
program on wild turkey at the Northeast Region Office in Dallas on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:00 p.m.
Game Commission Wild Turkey Biologist Mary Jo Casalena will take participants on a short walk along an easy trail, interpreting wild turkey sign, discussing the life of turkeys and their management. The walk will take place on the office grounds.
This program will be held outdoors rain or shine. Participants will be required to follow all PA state mandated COVID 19 safety protocols in place on the date of program.
The Game Commission Northeast Region Office is located at 3917 Memorial Hwy. in Dallas. The office phone number is (570) 675-1143. No reservations are required.
