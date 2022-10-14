Athens at Canton

Canton wide receiver Weston Bellows pulls in a reception against Towanda earlier this season.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

CANTON — The undefeated Canton Warriors will face one of their toughest opponents so far this season when they host the 5-2 Athens Wildcats tonight.

Both teams are coming off blowout wins last Friday. Athens beat North Penn-Mansfield 55-0 and Canton rolled to a 73-6 win over Montgomery.