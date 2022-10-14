CANTON — The undefeated Canton Warriors will face one of their toughest opponents so far this season when they host the 5-2 Athens Wildcats tonight.
Both teams are coming off blowout wins last Friday. Athens beat North Penn-Mansfield 55-0 and Canton rolled to a 73-6 win over Montgomery.
The Wildcats and Warriors have faced common opponents in NP-M, Wellsboro, Wyalusing and Towanda so far this year, in which they have gone a combined 8-0.
Athens’ losses have come to Executive Education Academy in Week 1 and Troy in Week 5.
The Athens offense faces a difficult challenge against a Canton defense that has not allowed more than 18 points in a game this season.
That occurred in Week 1 against Union, and since then, the Warriors have let up just 19 points in six games.
Quarterback Mason Lister leads the Wildcat offense.
So far this season, he has completed 76 of 125 attempts for 1,196 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding 138 yards and two scores on the ground.
Lister’s top target this season has been Luke Horton, who has 20 receptions for 380 yards and seven touchdowns.
Caleb Nichols, Josh Martin and Xavier Watson have all added two TD receptions.
Nichols spearheads the Athens run game. He has rushed for 479 yards and eight touchdowns on 82 carries.
He is complemented by Kolsen Keathley, who had 258 yards and five scores on 18 carries.
The Athens defense will be going up against one of the top rushing attacks in the state.
Riley Parker leads the Warriors offense with 792 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, all on just 53 carries.
He is joined in the backfield by Weston Bellows (136 yards, 3 TD), Hudson Ward (86 yards, 4 TD), Hayden Ward (106 yards, 3 TD), Holden Ward (191 yards, 3 TD) and Michael Davis (234 yards, 2 TD).
Bellows leads the Warriors with 241 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 receptions, and Hayden Ward has caught eight passes for 98 yards and a score.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Canton is set for 7 p.m.
Towanda at Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE — The Towanda Black Knights will look to end their two-game slide when they travel to take on the Hughesville Spartans tonight.
Towanda is coming off a 49-0 loss to Troy last week while Hughesville is also coming off a loss to Mount Carmel, 46-20.
Towanda is 2-5 on the season with wins against Wellsboro and NP-Mansfield while Hughesville has picked up three wins over Warrior Run, Montgomery, and Midd-West.
Hughesville is also on a two-game slide and sits with a 3-4 record.
Towanda’s offense has relied heavily on the run game and has over 1,000 yards rushing.
They are paced by Riley Vanderpool, who has accumulated 746 yards and six touchdowns on 5.3 yards per attempt.
Their passing game has been led by Grady Flynn, who has completed 38% of his passes for 339 yards, one touchdown, and has tossed 11 interceptions.
The top pass catcher has been Justin Schoonover — who has 11 catches for 142 yards and a score.
Hughesville also has leaned on their run game, compiling over 850 yards rushing this season, paced by Angelo Ferrigno with 245 yards and two scores.
Luke Kaiser is the leading passer with 427 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season.
Towanda is scoring just over 13 points per game — but hasn’t scored a point in two weeks.
They allow just over 34 points per contest on defense.
The defense has 24 tackles for loss on the season and is led by Vanderpool, who has 49 tackles.
Towanda has also forced nine total turnovers, while Hughesville has forced 24.
Hughesville has scored just over 20 points per game while allowing nearly the same amount of points at just over 20 per contest.
The two teams share no common opponents this season.
The game is set to kick off in Hughesville at 7 p.m.
Wyalusing at Loyalsock
LOYALSOCK — The 2-5 Wyalusing Rams will travel south to take on the Loyalsock Lancers in a non-league contest tonight.
Loyalsock, which competes in the Heartland Conference, is 6-1 this season with its only loss coming to undefeated Danville.
The Rams are coming off of a 41-6 loss to Wellsboro, and Loyalsock won 41-7 over Lewisburg last week.
Quarterback Parker Petlock is at the helm of the Wyalusing offense. He has thrown for 282 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.
Alex Hunsinger leads the Rams run game with 341 yards and four touchdowns on 102 carries. He is joined in the backfield by Ayden Hunsinger and Joey Gonsauls.
Liam Franklin is Wyalusing’s leading receiver with 232 yards and three touchdowns on 13 receptions.
The Loyalsock offense is led by Tyler Gee, who has racked up over 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions this season.
On the ground, Davion Hill has rushed for 954 yards and nine touchdowns, and has eclipsed 100 yards in six of seven games.
Tonight’s game will kick off at 7 p.m.
Troy at Northwest
SHICKSHINNY – Troy puts its 7-0 record on the line tomorrow night when the Trojans travel to take on Northwest (5-2).
Troy brings a robust running game that has amassed 2,035 yards in the first seven games. The Trojans don’t put the ball in the air much. Then again, when you average 290 yards a game on the ground, why would you?
Clayton Smith leads the Trojans’ ground assault with 901 yards and 15 TDs on 95 carries. Evan Woodward (31-344-6) can do damage as can Kael Millard, Charles Oldroyd, and Mason Smith.
Four different players have put the ball in the air for Troy, but Woodward has the most attempts with 24, completing 13 for 188 yards, three TDs, and two interceptions.
Northwest is a much more balanced team offensively with 1,311 yards on the ground and 1,237 through the air.
Carter Hontz is the trigger man in the passing game with 63 completions on 130 passes for 1,189 tards, 15 TDs, and six picks. Derek Dietz — who has 15 catches for 451 yards and seven touchdowns — is his top target. Andrew Bonczewski, with 18 catches for 288 yards and three scores, Adam Chonko (19-232-2), and Tom Bierly (8-171-1) can also be dangerous.
Hontz leads the ground game with 462 yards and 11 TDs on 71 carries, and Jake Bobersky (61-406-8) is his main running mate.
Troy is allowing 185 yards per game. Junior Jackson Taylor leads Troy with 45 tackles but gets plenty of help from Kory Schucker (44 tackles), Mason Woodward (39), Jed Feldmeier (32), and Evan Woodward. The squad has 15 sacks spread among eight players and 22 tackles for loss.
Nick Stevens keys the Ranger’s “D” with 65 tackles. Matt Sorber has 49 tackles, and Cole Hudack has 48 tackles, with Hunter Ginter (37) and Bobersky (35) next in line. As a team, Northwest has seven picks by seven players and 20 sacks, with Dietz and Bobersky leading the way. The Rangers also boast a stunning 65 tackles for loss led by Stevens with 12.
In all, this should be an entertaining game and well worth the trip.
Game time is 7 p.m.
