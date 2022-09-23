TROY — The Athens Wildcats and Troy Trojans will square off in what is perhaps the most important matchup for both teams so far this season.
Troy enters tonight’s game with a 4-0 record, while Athens is 3-1 and riding a three-game win streak.
In last season’s contest, the Trojans beat Athens 12-0.
The two teams have one common opponent thus far in Wyalusing, and both teams won that matchup.
Tonight’s matchup will feature some of the premiere players in the NTL.
Athens quarterback Mason Lister is second in the league with 612 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Troy running back Clayton Smith leads the NTL in rushing yards with 553 and has scored eight touchdowns.
The Trojan defense, which has been stellar so far this season, will face a tough task in stopping the Athens passing attack.
Luke Horton leads the Wildcats with 189 yards and four touchdowns — both second in the league — and also leads the NTL with 12 receptions.
Xavier Watson has 140 receiving yards and two scores on nine receptions, and Caleb Nichols has added 124 yards and two scores.
Nichols is also the lead back for the Wildcats, with 279 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
He is supported in the backfield by Kolsen Keathley, who has one TD and 103 yards on 13 carries.
Lister has added 89 yards and two scores on the ground.
Joining Smith in the Troy backfield are Charles Oldroyd, who has run for 209 yards and a touchdown, and Kael Millard with 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Troy quarterback Evan Woodward is another important part of the ground game with 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Through the air, Woodward has completed six of 12 passes for 61 yards and one touchdown, a 21-yarder to Cameron Harwick.
Justice Chimics leads the Trojans with three receptions and 40 yards.
Kickoff for tonight’s pivotal game is set for 7 p.m. at Alparon Park.
Wellsboro at Towanda
TOWANDA – The Towanda Black Knights will host the winless Wellsboro Hornets on Friday as they look to capture their second win of the 2022 season.
Towanda has been in a slump over the past three weeks, and after picking up a win in Week One, has dropped three-straight contests.
In those games, they were outscored 129-19.
The passing game has seen its struggles, with Grady Flynn tossing seven interceptions and the Black Knights’ passing offense only gaining 272 yards on the season with one touchdown.
Despite not finding success through the air, Towanda has run the ball efficiently throughout the season amassing 562 yards and averaging just under five yards per touch while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
The backfield has been led by a solid sophomore campaign by Riley Vanderpool, who has accounted for over 400 yards and three touchdowns and is averaging over 100 yards per game.
After the offense struggled against the brick wall known as the Canton defense last week – only picking up 118 yards and turning the ball over three times – they will look to right the ship against Wellsboro which has yet to pick up a win in 2022.
Towanda also boasts a strong pass rush, amassing 17 sacks on the year which could pay dividends against a Wellsboro offensive front that has struggled at the point of attack.
Wellsboro has had a murderer’s row to start the year, with their losses coming against Montoursville, Muncy, Canton, and most recently Athens, but have struggled on both sides of the ball in those games.
On offense, the normally potent run game for the Hornets has had some tough games, averaging under 70 yards per game on a clip of 2.9 yards per attempt.
To make matters worse, in their contest against Athens last week, one of their top ball-carriers and defensive players Joe Brown suffered an injury that might make things even tougher on the Hornets.
Their passing game has had moments in 2022, with Conner Adams passing for 455 yards and four touchdowns, and will most likely be leaned upon more heavily with the possibility of no Brown in the backfield.
Wellsboro has allowed 785 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in their four games, which bodes well for a Towanda team who will look to lean on their run game at home.
The only common opponent for the two teams this season is Canton, who blew both teams out, topping Towanda 63-0 and beating Wellsboro 35-0.
Kickoff of tonight’s game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Towanda’s Endless Mountains Sports Complex
Wyalusing at Montgomery
MONTGOMERY — The Wyalusing Rams will travel south to take on the Montgomery Red Raiders tonight.
Both teams enter the game with a 1-3 record.
Last week, the Rams fell 44-12 to Troy and Montgomery lost 56-15 against Muncy.
The Rams won last year’s matchup between the two teams, 19-14.
Wyalusing’s win came against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, and the Red Raiders beat Cowanesque Valley.
Alex Hunsinger has carried much of the workload for the Wyalusing offense with 66 carriers for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
Ayden Hunsinger has also contributed to the Rams’ rushing attack, and Joey Gonsauls is another threat in both the run game and on special teams.
Liam Franklin is Wyalusing’s leading receiver. He has seven receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown so far this season.
Wyalusing quarterback Parker Petlock has completed eight of 19 passes for 130 yards with one interception since taking over as the starter.
Tonight’s game will kick off at 7 p.m.
South Williamsport at Canton
CANTON — The Canton Warriors will look to continue their dominance when they host South Williamsport tomorrow afternoon.
The Warriors won last year’s matchup against the Mounties by a score of 21-7. It was the closest game of the regular season for Canton.
Canton goes into tomorrow’s game with a 4-0 record, while South is 3-1 with three straight wins.
Canton’s Riley Parker leads the NTL with nine touchdowns so far this season, and is second in rushing yards with 458. He is averaging 13.5 yards per carry.
Michael Davis has added 164 rushing yards and one touchdown for the Warriors, who have had eight different offensive players find the end zone.
Hayden Ward, Hudson Ward and Ben Fitch have all scored twice on the ground, while Austin Allen, Bailey Ferguson and Weston Bellows all have one touchdown.
Hayden Ward also has two receiving touchdowns in the first four weeks, and Bellows leads the team with 102 receiving yards on seven catches.
The Canton defense has shut out each of its last three opponents.
Hudson Ward leads the NTL with 45 tackles, and Brenen Taylor has scored three defensive touchdowns.
That could cause problems for the Mountie offense, which runs through quarterback Radley Knapp.
Knapp has completed 16 of 18 passes for 349 yards and six touchdowns, and Landyn Gephart has caught three of those on seven catches for 138 yards.
South’s run game will be one of the toughest Canton has faced far this season.
Amir Kemrer has run for 453 yards and six touchdowns, and is complemented by Caden Harris with 402 yards and five scores.
Tomorrow’s game will kick off at 1 p.m. at Miller A. Moyer Field.
