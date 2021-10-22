WELLSBORO — Just like cross-town rival Sayre, the Athens Wildcats are vying for a home playoff game as they travel to Wellsboro tonight.
The Wildcats and Hornets both lost to Troy and Canton, while Wellsboro beat South Williamsport — a matchup that Athens lost.
Wellsboro has had some games postponed this year, and currently sits at 3-3. The Hornets have won two straight games.
Athens, meanwhile, is 5-3 and looking to rebound from a 34-10 loss to Canton, which snapped a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats.
In their six games this season, Wellsboro has run the ball 187 times and attempted 107 passes.
Quarterback Isaac Keane has completed 44 of those attempts for 673 yards and seven touchdowns, and has thrown four interceptions.
Keane has also run the ball 53 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Darryn Callahan receives a bulk of the carries among the Wellsboro running backs, with 53. He has gained 190 yards and scored once.
Conner Adams has 30 carries for 186 yards and one touchdown.
Wide receiver Ryan Sweet is Keane’s top target this season. He has 10 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
Dylan Abernathy has hauled in seven catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while Adams has 84 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches.
Callahan also has nine receptions for 73 yards, and Joe Brown has nine catches for 64 yards.
Quarterback Mason Lister leads the offense for the Wildcats.
So far this season, Lister has completed 71 of 111 attempts for 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.
JJ Babcock and Karter Rude each have four touchdown receptions.
Rude leads the Wildcats in receptions and receiving yards with 24 and 438, respectively. Babcock has 14 catches for 213 yards.
Running back Shayne Reid is also a passing threat, with 16 catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Reid has broken 100 yards on the ground five times this season, running the ball 91 times for 853 yards and eight touchdowns.
Lister has added 93 yards and five touchdowns on the ground on 52 attempts.
Caleb Nichols has added 257 yards and three touchdowns on 28 attempts, while Jaden Wright has two touchdowns and 153 yards on 27 carries.
Tonight’s game kicks off at 7 p.m.
Canton at Hanover Area
Canton shows no signs of slowing down this season. The Warriors are 8-0, fresh off a 34-10 victory over Athens last friday. The Warriors turn their attention to Hanover Area on the road tonight at 7 p.m.
The formula is quite simple for the Warriors. Run the ball, run it again, and then force multiple turnovers. Canton played true to its identity against the Wildcats, forcing three fumbles, a safety and an interception.
Canton finished with 408 total yards on offense, and as you can probably guess all of the yards were on the ground. Riley Parker was the main culprit, rushing for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 13 attempts. Parker has 715 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 72 attempts this season averaging an astonishing 9.9 yards per carry.
Canton quarterback Cooper Kitchen creates just as much damage on the ground so far rushing for 410 yards and 10 touchdowns on 50 attempts.
The game against Athens may be an early indicator for the upcoming matchup against Hanover Area. On Aug. 27 the Hawkeyes lost to Athens 44-6. Hanover Area is 2-5 this season coming in with momentum after beating Holy Redeemer 46-38 on Oct. 8.
Hanover Area’s Christain Torres has completed 35 of his 92 pass attempts for 517 yards, five touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The lead back Jeremy Vega has 418 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 92 attempts. Jake Zola leads the Hawkeyes receivers with 196 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions.
Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist noted that turnovers and penalties hurt the team against Athens, and Hanover Area may be able to capitalize on that, however competing with Canton for a full game has proven to be a nearly impossible task for every opponent so far this season.
Tunkhannock at Towanda
Still in search of its first win of the season, Towanda hosts Tunkhannock tonight.
The Black Knights lost 30-6 last week against Troy. Towanda played well on defense for a majority of the game against Troy only trailing 16-6 in the third quarter. The Black Knights also forced five fumbles, recovering three.
Troy has one of the strongest defenses in the NTL, and that was put on full display against Towanda. The Trojans held Towanda to 52 total yards.
Towanda quarterback Grady Flynn has completed 54 of 105 passing attempts this season for 550 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. Towanda lead rusher Rhyan West has 395 yards and two touchdowns on 88 attempts.
Towanda head coach Craig Dawsey is pleased with the progress of his team and the Black Knights have proven to fight hard each time out.
Tunkhannock is 2-6 this season, losing 52-21 last time out against Scranton Prep. The Tigers struggled on defense, allowing 227 passing yards and 321 rushing yards. On offense, Tunkhannock only finished with 70 rushing yards.
The Tigers have lost three of the four previous games by five points or fewer. The 2-6 record may prove to be a tad deceiving for the Black Knights.
Ty Konen leads all Tigers rushers and receivers. On the ground Konen has 424 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 102 attempts, and through the air Konen has 14 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns.
Ben Chilson has had an impressive season as the signal caller for the Tigers. Chilson is 81 of 135 for 994 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions. On the ground, Chilson has contributed three touchdowns and 165 yards on 61 attempts.
The Black Knights will have their hands full stopping the talented Tiger receiving core. Michael Sickler has 233 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions. Garret Yuhas has 18 receptions for 244 yards, and Colin Madden has 13 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Keep an eye on the matchup between the Towanda secondary and the Tigers receivers. The pressure is on for the Towanda offense to try and keep pace with what has been a consistent Tunkhannock scoring attack.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Wyalusing at Troy
After a surprising 22-21 loss to Sayre two weeks ago, Troy turned things back around rolling over Towanda 30-6 last week. Troy hosts Wyalusing tonight in a final tune-up game for the Trojans before facing Canton in rivalry week next Friday.
Wyalusing turned the ball over five times in a 24-6 loss to Wellsboro last week. The Rams are beat up on both sides of the ball and limping down the final stretch of the season. Wyalusing failed to move the ball on offense against the Hornets and the defense has been prone to giving up big plays this season.
Troy does not have a flashy offense, but the Trojans thrive in making any game a slug fest and if you are not ready for the opening bell it has been a long night for many opponents in the NTL this season.
Damien Landon rushed for 190 yards and one touchdown last time out against Towanda. In total, Troy rushed 57 times for 333 yards and four touchdowns.
The Troy defense causes fits for most opposition. The Trojans held Towanda to 57 total yards on offense and forced two interceptions.
Troy quarterback Justice Chimics is a threat on the ground. Chimics rushed eight times for 41 yards and a touchdown against Towanda. Chimics only attempted five passes against the Black Knights.
Wyalusing quarterback Blake Morningstar likes to push the ball downfield, however he may not be given that creative freedom against one of the best defensive lines in the league. On the season, Morningstar has completed 41 of his 125 pass attempts for six touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The Rams are up against it on both sides of the ball and will be tested in endurance for the full game. The matchup to watch will be Mornigstar against Troy’s stout defense.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
South Williamsport at Sayre
Sayre and South Williamsport are both fighting to secure a home game in the District IV Class AA Playoffs, and Friday night’s matchup at the Lockhart Street Bowl will go a long way in determining that.
Both teams lost their previous games, as South fell to Muncy on Oct. 8, and Sayre lost to Northwest Area last week.
The two teams have had common opponents in Cowanesque Valley, Columbia-Montour Vo Tech, Montgomery and Muncy.
South is 3-1 in those matchups, with the loss coming to Muncy. Sayre is 2-2 with losses to Muncy and CV.
Sayre faces a tall task in stopping the Mounties run game, anchored by workhorse back Lane Lusk, who has 188 carries for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns.
Behind Lusk in the running attack is Clayton Swarthout, who has 78 carries for 568 yards and five scores.
Quarterback Landon Lorson is also a rushing threat. He has scored five touchdowns on 40 attempts and rushed for 136.
When Lorson drops back to pass, his main target is Grant Bachman.
Bachman has hauled in 18 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns.
Swarthout has seven receptions for 87 yards and two scores.
Lorson has attempted 75 passes this season, completing 33 of them with two interceptions and five touchdowns.
The Sayre offense runs through quarterback Brayden Horton, who leads the team in rushing yards and touchdowns, with 463 and 10, respectively. He has racked up those numbers on 67 attempts.
In the passing game, Horton is 85 of 128 for 1,167 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
David Northrup is Sayre’s lead back. He has rushed for 353 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 carries.
Zack Garrity contributes to the run game, as well, scoring four times on 41 carries with 244 yards.
Sayre’s top receiving threats are Luke Horton and Josh Arnold.
Luke Horton has 23 receptions for 379 yards and two touchdowns, while Arnold has caught 25 passes for 255 yards and two scores.
Jackson Hubbard is another solid target, with 18 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
Ball security will be vital for Sayre, as it faces a South team with 18 takeaways in seven games this season.
Kickoff in this must-win game for both teams is at 7 p.m. tonight.
