Game of the Week: Athens at Wellsboro

Athens quarterback Mason Lister rolls out during last week’s game at Wyalusing.

 Review Photo/Matt Patton

WELLSBORO — The Athens Wildcats will look to continue their win streak tonight when they head to Wellsboro to take on the Hornets.

Athens comes in with a 2-1 record, while Wellsboro has dropped its first three games of the season — although those three losses were to strong teams in Montoursville, Muncy and Canton.