Game of the Week: Athens at Wellsboro

WELLSBORO — The Athens Wildcats will look to continue their win streak tonight when they head to Wellsboro to take on the Hornets.
Athens comes in with a 2-1 record, while Wellsboro has dropped its first three games of the season — although those three losses were to strong teams in Montoursville, Muncy and Canton.
The Wildcats, who fell to Executive Education Academy out of Allentown in Week 1, are coming off back-to-back wins over Cowanesque Valley (48-0) and Wyalusing (55-7).
On offense, the Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Mason Lister. The four-year starter has gone 22-of-44 through the air for 395 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions through the first three weeks.
Lister’s top targets are Luke Horton, who has caught six passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and Xavier Watson, who enters tonight’s game with five catches for 99 yards and 3 TDs.
Running back Caleb Nichols, who has also caught two passes for 100 yards and scored on both, leads the rushing attack with 29 carries for 239 yards and three scores.
For Wellsboro, quarterback Conner Adams has completed 28 of 52 passes for 328 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
His top targets are Jack Poirier (8-152-2) and Joe Brown (13-129-0).
The Hornets have struggled to run the ball so far this year. Ryder Bowen leads the rushing attack with 28 carries for just 74 yards. Adams has 55 yards on the ground and Brown has run for 40 yards.
The Athens defense has given up an average of 193.7 yards per contest, while Wellsboro’s D has allowed 308 yards per game.
Wellsboro’s biggest issue on defense has been stopping the run as the Hornets have been gashed for 653 yards on the ground.
Athens has run for 481 yards so far and could look to exploit that advantage tonight with Nichols and Kolsen Keathley.
Defensively, the Wildcats will look to contain the Hornets passing game, something they couldn’t do last year in a lopsided loss in Wellsboro.
Kickoff tonight is set for 7 p.m.
Canton at Towanda
TOWANDA — The Canton Warriors (3-0) have shut out each of their last two opponents, but the Towanda Black Knights (1-2) will try to change that when the two teams battle tonight.
The game will feature two of the top three rushers in the NTL.
Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool leads the league in rushing yards with 359 and has scored three touchdowns so far this year.
Canton’s Riley Parker leads the league with seven rushing touchdowns and is third in rushing yards with 328.
Last week, the Warriors beat Wellsboro 35-0 and Towanda lost 45-12 to Northwest.
Parker ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns against the Hornets on just six carries.
Quarterbacks Austin Allen and Bailey Ferguson have both completed six of eight passing attempts this season. Allen has passed for 104 yards and Ferguson has thrown for 50 yards and one touchdown.
Allen has also scored one rushing touchdown, a 21-yard scamper against Wellsboro.
Alongside Parker, Michael Davis has run for 143 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries, and Hayden Ward has picked up 80 yards and a score on 10 attempts.
Ward has also contributed 69 yards and a touchdown through the air.
The Warrior defense has been stellar this season and allowed just 118 total yards against Wellsboro.
Canton’s special teams also got in on the scoring action last week when Parker blocked a punt that Brenen Taylor jumped on in the end zone for a touchdown.
While Vanderpool has received much of the load for the Towanda offense, the Black Knights have also turned to the passing game a good amount this season.
Quarterback Grady Flynn has completed 17 passes for 186 yards.
Elias Shrawder leads Towanda in receptions with five for 45 yards, Justin Schoonover has caught three passes for 51 yards and Quintin Woodburn has added four catches for 35 yards.
Zachery Parker has one catch for 79 yards and a score that came from a pass by Rylee Sluyter against Northwest.
The Warriors held Wellsboro to 77 passing yards in Week Three, almost half of which came when the game was well out of reach.
Each team has played North Penn-Mansfield this season, and both teams won that matchup handedly.
Canton topped the Panthers 53-0 and Towanda won 34-13.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m. at Endless Mountains Athletic Complex.
