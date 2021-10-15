ATHENS — Coming into the season, Canton was projected to have one of the best football teams in the Northern Tier League.
So far, the Warriors have delivered, rolling to a 7-0 record and rarely being challenged. A 21-7 win over a South Williamsport team with a wicked defense was the closest game the Warriors have had this season.
For Athens, this daunting task is one the Wildcats must undertake. The Wildcats are currently fourth in the Class AAA playoff rankings. Only the top four teams advance. There are still a couple of weeks left in the regular season, but Athens needs to finish well to move on to the post season.
The task comes down to stopping or at lease limiting Canton’s running game. Riley Parker, with 522 yards and nine TDs on 60 runs won’t make it easy. Neither will quarterback Cooper Kitchen (43-336-10), backs Hayden Ward (31-267-5); Michael Davis (21-146-3), etc.
Canton can throw a little too. Kitchen has 445 yards and six TDs through the air from 20 completions on 41 throws.
Bellows is his top target with nine catches for 276 yards and two scores. Austin Allen, Parker, Hudson Ward and Hayden Ward are also active in the passing game.
The line’s the thing. Big and physical, Canton’s front wall gives the Warriors an edge against most competition.
How Athens handles that line will tell the tale.
If the Wildcats can handle Canton up front, quarterback Mason Lister will get the time to add to his 57-of-91, 983 yard, 11 TD performance.
Karter Rude leads the receivers with 17 catches for 358 yards and four scores. JJ Babcock has 14 grabs for 213 yards and four TDs and Shayne Reid has 202 yards and three scores on 13 receptions.
Reid also leads Athens on the ground with 764 yards and eight TDs on 79 runs. Also for Athens, Caleb Nichols has 227 yards and three TDs on 23 carries; Jaden Wright has 153 yards and two TDs on 27 runs; and Lister has 121 yards and five scores on 42 carries.
Sayre at Northwest
Sayre pulled off a big upset Saturday night, topping an excellent Troy team 22-21 and will have a wave of momentum as it heads off to Northwest High School Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Two messages.
First: congratulations to the Redskins.
Second: Don’t get cocky.
Sayre raised its playoff standing enough that if the Redskins can win out they could get a home game. In orrder to do that, though, Sayre will have to put last weekend in the rear view and not look back.
Northwest may be 2-4 with wins over Columbia-Montour Vo Tech and Warrior Run, but the Rangers are better than that record would indicate.
Northwest starts with the ground game. As a team, the Rangers have handed the ball off or run the QB 204 times against just 74 passes. Jake Bobersky leads Northwest in carries with 55 for 244 yards and three TDs. Quarterback Connor Hontz has 51 carries, two TDs and leads the team in yards with 259. Adam Chonko and Landon Hufford have combined for 38 runs, 278 yards and three TDs.
When the Rangers do go to the air, Hontz (28-58-430-4) will look for Andrew Bonczewski, who has 10 catches for 205 yards and three TDs. Chonko has six receptions for 107 yards and a score with Chase Biller (6-66-1) and Hufford (4-65-1) combining for a 10-131-2 line.
In total, Northwest has 1,090 rushing yards and 489 yards through the air.
Sayre opens every play by giving the ball to Brayden Horton. The Sayre QB has hit 85 of 128 passes for 1,157 yards and eight TDs although picks remain a concern.
Where the Rangers lack balance, though, at Sayre it abounds. The Redskins have gained 1,353 yards on 213 carries. Horton leads the pack again, this time with 453 yards and 10 scores on 67 carries. David Northrup has 353 yards and seven scores on 59 runs; Zack Garrity has 244 yards and four TDs and Jake Bennett, who has seen action in just four gains, has 117 yards and two TDs.
When Brayden Horton does go to the air to move the chains, he’ll look for Josh Arnold, who has 255 yards on 25 receptions with two scores. Luke Horton has 23 catches for 379 yards and three TDs and Jackson Hubbard has 18 catches for 306 yards and two scores.
The teams have four common opponents. Sayre was 2-2 and Northwetst 1-3 against Cowanesque Valley, CMVT, Montgomery and Muncy. Sayre is 2-2 against those four teams. The Redskins also have a slightly better average yardage gained against those four teams, 325-232.
Both teams need this one. Northwest sits in the eighth and final playoff spot but its hold on that position is tenuous at best. Sayre is currently fourth but South Williamsport is nipping at the Redskins’ heels for that last home playoff game.
This should be a very good game.
Troy at Towanda
This week’s matchup between the Towanda Black Knights and Troy Trojans features one team looking for its first win of the season while the other is looking to bounce back from a surprising loss.
The host Black Knights, who were forced to miss last week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols, head into tonight’s showdown with a 0-6 record and face one of the best team’s in the Northern Tier League.
On the other side of the ball, the Trojans (5-2) dropped a 22-21 game to a strong Sayre Redskins team and are looking to get that bad taste out of their mouths.
That could be bad news for the Black Knights.
The Trojans, who had been on a five-game win streak prior to last week’s loss, will without a doubt look to establish the line of scrimmage and pound the ball with their impressive rushing attack tonight.
Leading the way for the Trojans offense this season has been running backs Clayton Smith (112 yards and a score last week) and Damian Landon (73 yards). However, Smith is reportedly going to miss some time due to an injury sustained during last week’s loss.
Also look for quarterback Justice Chimics to make some noise with his legs tonight.
Just two weeks ago, this Troy offense racked up 562 rushing yards and didn’t attempt a pass in a blowout win over Loyalsock. In that game, Smith ran for 276 yards and three scores; Chimics put up 147 and two TDs and Landon had 131 yards.
When Chimics goes to the air, Gavin Cohick will be one of his top targets. The two hooked up on a 60-yard score in last week’s game.
But it all starts up front, and on both sides of the ball that starts with two-way All-State lineman Mason Imbt. He leads a strong contingent of linemen for the Trojans team and should cause plenty of problems for the Knights.
The Black Knights are coming off their best performance, a 26-19 loss to a strong Cowanesque Valley team two weeks ago.
Leading the way for the Knights is senior running back Rhyan West, who ran for 110 yards and a score in the CV game.
Towanda QB Grady Flynn also had a strong game against the Indians, throwing for 173 yards and a score on 16 of 20 passing. His top targets have been Riley Vanderpool, Justin Schoonover, Mason Hartman and Elias Schrawder.
Tonight’s NTL contest will kick off at 7 p.m.
Wellsboro at Wyalusing
This matchup features two teams who are currently in the District 4 Class AA playoffs, but neither has been able to consistently get in the win column.
Wyalusing sits at 2-5 after last week’s shutout loss to Cowanesque Valley. The previous week the Rams earned a nice win over Montgomery, but that was preceeded by four straight losses.
Leading the way for the Rams is quarterback Blake Morningstar, who has thrown for nearly 600 yards and six touchdowns this season. He had a big game in Wyalusing’s win over Montgomery two weeks ago, throwing for 204 yards and rushing for two scores.
Nolan Oswald is his top target as he has hauled in 23 passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns this season.
When the Rams go to the ground, they will lean on Brian Arnold as well as Ayden Hunsinger and Morningstar can also make some noise with his legs.
Wellsboro sits at 1-3 on the season after missing two games due to COVID-19 issues, including having last week’s game against Towanda canceled.
In their most recent games, the Hornets dropped a 21-0 decision to Troy and fell 26-0 to NTL powerhouse Canton. Their only win of the season came in Week 2 against South Williamsport.
Isaac Keane leads the Wellsboro offense from the QB spot. He has thrown for 576 yards and six scores on 39 of 86 passing so far this season.
When he goes to the air, Keane will look for Ryan Sweet, Darryn Callahan as well as Joe Brown and Dylan Abernathy.
Callahan leads the rushing attack for the Hornets, who will also give the ball to Conner Adams and Brown. Keane can also move the sticks with his legs.
Tonight’s game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
