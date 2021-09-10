The Canton Warriors are off to a red-hot start in 2021 and they will look to keep it going on the road at South Williamsport tonight.
The Warriors’ defense has allowed just seven points this season — and that score came in the fourth quarter when Canton was already up 48-0 on North Penn-Mansfield in Week 1.
In total, the Warriors have outscored their opponents 100-7 through two weeks.
“I’m happy with where we’re at after two games,” said Canton coach Tyler Sechrist. “I’ve been stressing to them to just keep getting better each week. We’re going to face a little tougher opponent this week so it will be a good test to see where we’re really at.”
A balanced rushing attack is leading the way for Canton. Quarterback Cooper Kitchen is the top rusher with 12 carries for 104 yards and five touchdowns. Riley Parker has ran the ball 13 times for 101 yards and two scores.
Weston Bellows had 95 yards on eight carries, while Hudson Ward has 93 yards and one score and Michael Davis is at 84 yards and two TDs this year.
When the Warriors do go to the air, and it has been rare so far this year, Kitchen has been able to make some noise. The Canton QB has gone 4 of 8 for 100 yards and two scores with no inteceptions.
“We’re not going to get away from that. We’ve got a bunch of running backs who can all run the ball and it helps to keep them fresh and it helps (as) teams (are) not to be able to key on just one guy. It’s been really nice to be able to do that,” Sechrist said.
South Williamsport, which is 1-1 after falling to Wellsboro last week, will lean on running back Clayton Swarthout. The Mountaineers’ leading rusher went for 157 yards and a score on just six carries last week.
The Mountaineers will also look to Lane Lusk to eat up some yardage on the ground. Quarterback Landon Lorson went 3 of 14 for 49 yards in last week’s loss.
South Williamsport opened the 2021 season with a 41-0 victory over Cowanesque Valley.
“(We’re going to see) a regular South Williamsport team. Physical, downhill running team. They’ve got some good size on the line and in their backfield. A good quarterback and defensively they’re solid,” Sechrist said.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA
AT TROY
The Troy Trojans got on the board last week when they picked up a hard-fought 12-0 win over rival Athens in an old-fashioned, NTL slugfest.
Now, the Trojans (1-1) will look to make it two in a row when they host Central Columbia tonight at Alparon Park.
The Trojans are led by their strong offensive and defensive lines — including returning Daily & Sunday Review All RegionPlayer of the Year Mason Imbt.
Imbt is a load to handle along the defensive line and helped lead the Trojans to the shutout last week in Athens.
Offensively, Damian Landon will be counted on to lead the way for Troy. Last week, Landon ran for 96 yards in the win over the Wildcats.
The Trojans will also look to speedster Clayton Smith, who ran for 95 yards on 16 carries last week.
Justice Chimics, who started at quarterback for the Trojans last week, ran for one score and caught another TD from Smith on a halfback pass.
Freshman QB Evan Woodward came into the game and was able to move the ball for the Trojans. It remains to be seen if it will be a two-QB system tonight.
The Blue Jays of Central Columbia are coming off a 28-0 loss to Mifflinburg last week.
In last week’s loss, Greyson Shaud led the way on the ground with six carries for 38 yards. Nathan Smith carried the ball eight times for just 28 yards.
As a team Central only gained 73 yards on the ground and just six yards through the air in the loss.
ATHENS AT TOWANDA
Towanda’s rough start could continue with a good Athens team coming to town tonight.
Athens rolled over Hanover before finding Troy to be too tough a nut to crack. Athens managed just 87 yards on the ground and 163 total yards after racking up over 300 the week before. Troy, on the other hand ran for 249 yards against the Wildcats.
Again: Run the ball and stop the run is usually a successful formula at this level.
Towanda is not Troy. The Black Knights gave up over 400 yards to a healthy Sayre team in Week 1 and fell hard, 52-0, to Canton in Week 2.
Grady Flynn quarterbacks the Knights and has hit 11 of 23 passes for 148 yards with two interceptions.
Rhyan West leads the rushers for Towanda with 64 yards n 25 carries through the first two games of the season. Riley Vanderpool and Flynn are also options in the run game. Eilas Shrawder leads Towanda receivers with two receptions for 52 yards. Quintin Woodburn has one catch for 42 yards and ascore
Athens comes in smarting from being blanked by Troy. The Wildcats moved the ball a little but couldn’t take advantage of those gains.
Mason Lister is the trigger man for Athens and has hit 18 of 32 passes for 213 yards, three TDs and one pick. JJ Babcock has five receptions for 59 yards and a score, Reid has six catches for 46 yards and a score and Kolson Keathley has four catches for 26 yards.
Shayne Reid leads the ground game for Athens with 102 yards and a score. Caleb Nichols and Lister have also run effectively.
CMVT AT SAYRE
Sayre and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech have been butting heads since the before Rams joined the Northern Tier League several years ago.
So far, the Redskins have had the better of the matchup, winning eight of the 10 games between the two since 2011.
And CMVT’s been having a hard time of it so far in 2021. After falling to Northwest 61-6 in the opener, CMVT dropped a 58-0 decision to Muncy.
The Rams gave up 429 yards to Northwest with a lot of those through the air and 270 yards in a balanced offensive effort by Muncy that went mercy-rule at halftime.
Toby Zajac leads CMVT on the ground with 40 carries for 100 yards and Mason Haught has 16 carries for 81 yards.
Caden Long is under center. He’s 5-20 for 39 yards with no TDs and four picks. Tommy Bond, Haught and Zajac are his top targets.
For Sayre, it comes down to being able to play. The Redskins were missing several starters last weekend and it cost them.
Brayden Horton leads the offense with 36 completions on 44 passes for 426 yards two TDs and two picks.
David Northrup has 13 carries for 104 yards and two scores and the QB has 16 runs for 100 yards and one score.
When Brayden Horton looks to pass, he’ll be looking primarily for Luke Horton (11-198), Jackson Hubbard (9-114) and Josh Arnold (8-56).
Defensively, Sayre is allowing fewer than 200 yards a game.
