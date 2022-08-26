Canton Parker Preview

Canton’s Riley Parker runs in a touchdown during the District 4 final against Muncy last season.

 Review File Photo

NEW CASTLE — The Canton Warriors made the trip to Altoona in December for the PIAA Class A semifinals for what would be their final game of the 2021 season.

To open up 2022, the Warriors will travel back to western PA — this time even further — to face Union Area out of New Castle.