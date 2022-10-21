Game of the Week: Jersey Shore at Canton

Canton’s Austin Allen looks for a receiver as a defender closes in during last week’s game against Athens.

 Review Photo/Matt Patton

CANTON — Tonight’s battle in Canton will feature the 8-0 Warriors against the 8-0 Jersey Shore Bulldogs in what will be the toughest matchup of the season for both teams.

Canton is coming off of a 21-0 win over Athens, and Jersey Shore beat Montoursville 58-0 last Friday.