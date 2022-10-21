Game of the Week: Jersey Shore at Canton

CANTON — Tonight’s battle in Canton will feature the 8-0 Warriors against the 8-0 Jersey Shore Bulldogs in what will be the toughest matchup of the season for both teams.
Canton is coming off of a 21-0 win over Athens, and Jersey Shore beat Montoursville 58-0 last Friday.
The Bulldogs have scored an average of 61 points per game, while allowing just eight points per game.
The Warriors have dominated opponents in a similar fashion all season, scoring 47 points per game and allowing five.
Quarterback Brady Jordan commands the Jersey Shore offense, which averages 444 yards per game.
Jordan has thrown for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding another 515 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
His top target is Cooper Peacock, who has 19 receptions for 331 yards and five touchdowns.
Similar to Canton, the Bulldogs have depth in the backfield.
Their ground attack is led by Hadyn Packer, who has run for 715 yards and 19 touchdowns on 74 carries.
Elijah Jordan has added 396 yards and seven touchdowns, and Tate Sechrist has run for 324 yards and six scores.
The Canton offense is led by running back Riley Parker, who has torched opposing defenses for 951 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
Accompanying Parker in the Canton backfield are Weston Bellows (251 yards, 4 TD), Hudson Ward (86 yards, 4 TD), Hayden Ward (119 yards, 3 TD), Holden Ward (215 yards, 3 TD) and Michael Davis (236 yards, 2 TD).
Bellows leads Canton in receiving yards with 241, and has one receiving touchdown. Hayden Ward has two touchdowns through the air with 98 yards.
Tonight’s game will be a true test as both teams prepare for the District IV playoffs.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Loyalsock at Troy
TROY — The undefeated Troy Trojans football team will face their biggest challenge of the 2022 season tonight when they host the 7-1 Loyalsock Lancers in a battle of contrasting styles.
Troy has deployed an offensive attack that predominantly relies on running the football and controlling the clock.
Loyalsock is a balanced team that makes their living on big plays with their high-octane offense.
The Trojans have rushed the ball for nearly 2,500 yards this season on a staggering 312 carries — and have been led by Clayton Smith with 1,110 yards and quarterback Evan Woodward who has just over 400 yards.
Troy also has a stable of other backs that have contributed to their success, with eight other runners contributing over 10 carries this season.
Loyalsock is predominantly a one-back backfield — led by standout Davion Hill, who has amassed just over 1,000 yards this season ,while quarterback Tyler Gee has also added 331 yards.
Loyalsock has gained a total of 1,620 yards on the ground this year.
Loyalsock has also tossed for over 1,500 yards, with Gee completing 62% of his passes for 1,484 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Troy passing game hasn’t been called upon much this season, but in spots has been able to do some damage.
Troy’s Evan Woodward has tossed for 262 yards and four touchdowns and the Trojans have accumulated 373 passing yards as a team this season.
Both teams have scored in bunches this year — with Troy posting just over 38 points per game and Loyalsock scoring just under 30 points per game.
Defensively, both teams have been stout.
Loyalsock is allowing just 10.5 points per game with two shutouts, and Troy allowing eight points per game with one shutout.
The Troy defense has been paced by Korey Schucker who has 52 tackles. Jackson Taylor with 51 tackles, and Mason Woodward with 48 tackles.
Troy also has 21 total sacks and has forced 24 turnovers.
The two teams share just one common opponent in Wyalusing where both squads took down the Rams by lopsided margins — with Loyalsock winning 47-0 and Troy winning 44-12.
Loyalsock has forced 15 turnovers and recorded eight sacks on the season.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Alparon Park.
Central Columbia at Athens
ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats will look to bounce back from last week’s loss to powerhouse Canton when they welcome in the struggling Central Columbia Blue Jays tonight.
The Wildcats, who sit at 5-3 on the year, will look to close out their regular season strong against Central Columbia. Athens currently doesn’t have a Week 10 game due to Sayre canceling its varsity season.
Leading the way for the Wildcats is senior QB Mason Lister, who has thrown for 1,260 yards and 14 touchdowns on 91 of 146 passing.
His top target has been senior Luke Horton with the two standouts hooking up on 27 passes for 400 yards and seven scores. Lister will also look to Xavier Watson (14 catches, 226 yards, 2 TDs), Josh Martin (19-218-2), Caleb Nichols (8-202-2) and Matt Machmer (16-167).
Nichols leads the Wildcat rushing attack with 503 yards and eight scores on 96 carries.
Another explosive weapon on the ground is sophomore Kolsen Keathley, who has run the ball 21 times for 275 yards — and impressive 13.1 yards per carry average — and five scores.
Martin leads the Athens defense with 71 tackles, including five for loss. Senior linebacker Brandon Jennings has racked up 69 tackles and one sack and Machmer has 52 tackles and two interceptions.
Also for the Athens D, Glenn Romberger has 49 tackles (4 for loss) and has blocked two punts; Keathley has made 45 tackles (3 for loss) with two interceptions and one fumble recovery; and Josh Nittinger has made 43 stops, including six in the backfield.
Central Columbia has played a pair of quarterbacks this season, but senior Greyson Shaud seems to be their current starter. Overall, he has completed 43 of 90 passes for 472 yards and three touchdowns, but he has tossed eight interceptions.
Shaud is also the Blue Jays’ main weapon in the ground game, as he has carried the ball 97 times for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
Freshman Talon Piatt has carried the ball 52 times for 146 yards and senior Gage Chipeleski had gained 45 yards on the year and scored once. As a team, Central Columbia has only rushed for 567 yards.
Central Columbia has only scored 77 points on the season, while giving up 273 to the opposition.
The Blue Jays are currently on a three-game losing streak and will look to snap that with an upset inside Alumni Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight in Athens.
North Penn-Mansfield at Wyalusing
WYALUSING — The 2-6 Wyalusing Rams will welcome in the 1-7 North Penn-Mansfield Panthers for a game tonight.
Last week, Wyalusing fell 57-0 to Loyalsock in a shortened game, and NP-M lost 49-21 to West Perry.
NP-M’s one win came against Cowanesque Valley, while Wyalusinghas won over Montgomery and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.
The teams have faced common opponents in Athens, Canton and Troy, all of which were losses.
NP-M quarterback Carson Dominick has thrown for 908 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions, plus another three scores on the ground so far this year.
His top targets have been Sam Lawrence and Alex Davis, who both have 20 catches for 245 yards. Lawrence has scored two touchdowns and Davis has one.
Kohen Lehman is the Panthers’ workhorse back with 109 carries for 587 yards and four touchdowns, along with another 162 yards and a score in the passing game.
Wyalusing quarterback Parker Petlock has thrown for 282 yards and three scores.
Liam Franklin has been on the receiving end of all three of those touchdowns
Petlock will hand the ball off to Alex Hunsinger — who has 341 rushing yards and four touchdowns — as well as Ayden Hunsinger and Joey Gonsauls.
Towanda at Tunkhannock
TUNKHANNOCK — Towanda will make the trip to take on District II opponent Tunkhannock tonight.
The Black Knights enter the game with a 2-6 record and have lost three games in a row.
The Tigers are 1-7 and have lost six straight.
Sophomore running back Riley Vanderpool has been the main source of offense for Towanda this season. He has racked up 805 yards and six touchdowns on 164 carries.
Quarterback Grady Flynn has passed for 424 yards and one touchdown, and has added 168 yards and three scores on the ground.
The Towanda offense will look to find its footing again after failing to score in each of its last three games.
Tonight’s game between the Black Knights and Tigers will kick off at 7 p.m.
