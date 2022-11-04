ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats will host the Montoursville Warriors in a rematch of the 2021 District IV Class AA first round game tomorrow afternoon.
Last year’s game was played in Montoursville, and the Warriors won 48-14.
Athens is the four seed this year after going 6-4 in the regular season, and Montoursville got the fifth seed with a 4-6 record.
Both teams faced common opponents in Troy and Wellsboro this season. Both lost to Troy and beat Wellsboro.
Commanding the Athens offense is quarterback Mason Lister, who led the NTL with 1,562 passing yards in the regular season. His 16 touchdown passes were tied for the second most in the league.
Lister’s favorite target has been Luke Horton, who has caught 33 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns.
Caleb Nichols, Kolsen Keathley, Xavier Watson, Matt Machmer and Josh Martin have all scored two receiving touchdowns this season.
In addition to his 281 receiving yards, Nichols has picked up 567 yards and scored nine touchdowns in the running game.
Keathley has added 296 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season.
Montoursville quarterback Bryce Eberhart has thrown for 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns this season,
Marco Pulizzi has accounted for 586 of those yards and six touchdowns.
Matt Conklin leads the Warrior rushing attack with 861 yards and six touchdowns.
Tomorrow’s game will get underway at 4 p.m. at Alumni Stadium.
Towanda at Troy
TROY — The Towanda Black Knights will take the field in their first postseason game since 2019 when they travel to take on the Troy Trojans tonight in the first round of the District IV Class AA Playoffs.
Troy went 8-2 in the regular season to earn the second seed, and seventh-seeded Towanda went 4-6.
The Trojans won the regular season matchup against Towanda by a score of 49-0.
Last week, Troy lost 28-14 to Canton and Towanda beat Wyalusing 48-13.
Tonight’s game will feature the top two rushers in the Northern Tier League.
Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool led the NTL with 1,239 rushing yards in the regular season and scored 10 touchdowns.
Troy’s Clayton Smith led the league with 18 touchdowns and was second in rushing yards with 1,163.
Along with Smith, quarterback Evan Woodward is a key factor in the Troy offense. He has run for 517 yards and nine touchdowns and thrown for 307 yards and four scores.
Kael Millard has been the go-to man in short yardage situations for Troy, and has scored four touchdowns.
Charles Oldroyd and Mason Woodward also contribute to the Trojan run game, and Justice Chimics leads the team with 168 receiving yards.
Towanda’s Grady Flynn is coming off one of the best games of his high school career in which he ran for 178 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 401 yards and seven TDs on the ground this season.
Justin Schoonover has been Flynn’s top target in the pass game with 19 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown.
Tonight’s playoff game between the NTL foes will kick off at 7 p.m. at Alparon Park.
South Williamsport at Canton
CANTON — The Canton Warriors will begin their defense of the District IV Class A title and look to start another run through the PIAA State Playoffs in their first round game against South Williamsport tomorrow afternoon.
The 9-1 Warriors are the number two seed in District IV, and South Williamsport is the third seed with a 6-3 record.
Canton rolled past the Mounties 50-0 when the teams met on Sept. 24.
Last week, the Warriors topped Troy 28-14 in the Old Shoe game and South Williamsport beat Northwest 55-6.
The Mountie defense will have a tough task in stopping Canton’s powerful run game.
Canton’s Riley Parker ran for 1,100 yards in the regular season, which was third in the NTL. His 17 touchdowns also ranks second. All of that has come on just 110 carries. He also had a 60-yard touchdown reception against Troy last week.
Joining Parker in the Canton backfield are Weston Bellows (306 yards, 4 TD), Hayden Ward (211 yards, 5 TD), Holden Ward (219 yards, 3 TD), Michael Davis (239 yards, 2 TD) and Hudson Ward (88 yards, 4 TD).
The Warriors rotate in four quarterbacks, with Austin Allen being the primary passer. He has completed 23 of 37 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
Bailey Ferguson saw a good amount of action against Troy with four attempts, and Bellows has played some snaps at quarterback in recent weeks. Holden Ward also lines up under center for Canton.
Bellows also leads the Warriors in receiving yards with 241.
Quarterback Radley Knapp commands the South Williamsport offense, and Landyn Gephart has been his top target.
The Mounties ground game has run through Amir Kemrer and Caden Harris.
Tomorrow’s game will kick off at 1 p.m. at Miller A. Moyer Field.
