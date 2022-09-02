TROY — Troy Trojans will look to keep building on last week’s big win over Bald Eagle when they take on Heartland Conference II opponent Montoursville.
The Warriors are coming off of a 21-14 comeback win over Wellsboro in Week One.
Bryce Eberhart commands the Montoursville offense, which ran the ball 29 times and passed 16 times in last week’s win.
Eberhart completed nine of 16 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Marco Polizzi was responsible for both scores and 149 yards on seven receptions.
Troy did an excellent job at stopping the pass against Bald Eagle, as the Trojans picked off four passes and returned two of them for touchdowns.
The Trojans did allow 188 passing yards and one receiving touchdown in the game, but held Bald Eagle QB Carson Nagle to a 56 percent completion rate, and also sacked Nagle twice.
While defending the run, Troy did just as well, holding Bald Eagle to 74 rushing yards on 27 attempts.
Montoursville ran the ball for 117 yards and a score on 29 attempts against Wellsboro, with Matt Conklin leading the way with 63 yards on 10 carries.
The Warrior defense was stout against the Hornets, giving up just 28 rushing yards and one touchdown on 35 attempts, and 110 pass yards with one touchdown allowed and one pick.
Troy boasts a strong ground game that is sure to challenge Montoursville tonight.
The Trojans ran for 226 yards in week one, including a 112-yard performance by Charles Oldroyd, highlighted by a 98-yard touchdown run.
Clayton Smith got the bulk of the carries with 14, and rushed for 73 yards in the game.
It was a solid performance, but Troy coach Jim Smith is looking for more from the backfield tonight.
“We expect (Montoursville) to be fast and pursue the ball well, so we’re going to need more production than we had last week to get out of there with a win,” Smith said.
Troy lost three fumbles last week, which could prove costly against a team like the Warriors, which showed against Wellsboro that they cannot be counted out when trailing.
“We’re really focused on not turning the ball over, not making too many mistakes,” Smith said. “We did make some mistakes last week, which was disappointing in our offensive game. So we’ve just been focusing on us and what we do on offense, not so much on Montoursville.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game between the two 1-0 teams is set for 7:30 p.m. at Alparon Park.
Milton at Towanda
The Towanda Black Knights (1-0) are hosting the Milton Black Panthers (1-0) in a non-league showdown on Friday with both teams looking to stay unbeaten through the early weeks of the 2022 season.
Towanda came out of the gates on fire to start the year, and used a 28-0 surge in the first half to bury NP-Mansfield in Week One and walk away with a 34-13 victory.
In the win, Towanda got production from all over the roster, with the running game completely overwhelming Mansfield as they churned out 385 yards on 46 carries with five touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Grady Flynn contributed with both his arm and legs in the win and came up with 66 passing yards and 81 rushing yards with three touchdowns.
The other star on offense for the Black Knights was sophomore running back Riley Vanderpool, who completely torched the Mansfield defense, turning 30 carries into 279 yards and two touchdowns and averaging over nine yards per attempt.
The defense was also stingy for the Black Knights during the victory.
The Towanda unit allowed only 13 points, all in the third quarter.
The Knights held Mansfield to under 200 total yards of offense, with only 69 rushing yards allowed on 20 carries (under four yards per rush) and 112 yards of passing on the day.
They also were able to get a solid push up front and dropped Mansfield players for a loss on six separate occasions.
The Black Knight defense was led by a stalwart performance from Jodey Sullivan, who racked up 10 total tackles with two coming for a loss.
Vanderpool mirrored his stellar offensive day with a strong day defensively, as well and racked up six tackles with one for a loss.
Aiden Miller, Tristan Conklin, and Sawyer Robinson would also contribute tackles for loss during the Black Knight’s win.
Towanda will have a tall task in Week Two as they host the Milton Black Panthers, who beat South Williamsport 28-0 in their first game of the season.
Milton is coming off a 303-yard rushing performance that saw both running back Xzavier Minium and quarterback Cale Bastian top the century mark in the shutout win.
They would get out to a 21-0 lead at the half, where they never looked back as they used their physical and bruising offensive and defensive line play to punish South Williamsport.
Towanda will need to win at the point of attack on Friday as they face a team who will look to pound the ball on the ground and set the tone up front.
The game will kick off in Towanda at the Endless Mountain Sports Complex at 7 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Wyalusing
Friday night’s cross-state showdown between Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Wyalusing will have some interesting storylines to watch.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor is returning to 11-man football after spending the last few years in 8-man football in New York. The Eagles put together an incredible 8-man season a year ago, going undefeated and ending the season ranked No. 1 in the state.
Now, the Eagles will look to continue that success, but at the 11-man level — and this will be their first real game back in the “big leagues.”
Head coach Mike Chaffee has plenty of holes to fill from a year ago but he also brings back some talented athletes.
Leading the way will be running back Pavel Jofre, who replaces All-State player Devin Beach in the Eagles’ backfield.
SVEC will have Jacek Teribury at starting quarterback. He will be a threat in the passing game as well as tucking the ball and running himself.
Hunter Harmon will be Teribury’s top target in the passing game, while Cameron Smith will help Jofre in the backfield.
The host Rams come into this week’s contest with a bad taste in their mouths after dropping a 43-16 game to Nativity BVM in Week One.
The Rams’ new Wing-T offense struggled to get off the ground last week and they will look for a bounce back performance this week.
Cade McMicken runs the show at quarterback with Ayden Hunsinger and Alex Hunsinger behind him in the backfield.
Wyalusing’s offense was held to under 200 total yards a week ago, but this is a brand new offensive scheme for the Rams and they will look to take a step forward against SVEC tonight.
Cowanesque Valley at Athens
The Athens Wildcats will look to bounce back tonight when they host Cowanesque Valley for an NTL clash at Alumni Stadium.
It was a tough start for the Wildcats as they dropped a 33-14 decision to Executive Education Academy, a charter school out of Allentown, last Friday.
The Wildcat offense struggled to get going against EEA as they were held to under 60 yards on the ground, while senior QB Mason Lister was under constant pressure and struggled to get the passing game going.
Lister would finish 4 of 19 for 93 yards with one score and three interceptions, while senior running back Caleb Nichols was held to just 39 yards on the ground. The two standouts did connect on a 70-yard passing touchdown but that would be the lone highlight for the Wildcats.
Look for the Wildcats to turn the page this week against CV. Lister will look to seniors Luke Horton and Matt Machmer, junior Josh Martin and sophomores Kolsen Keathley and Xavier Watson in the passing game.
Nichols will be counted on as the lead running back as the Wildcats seek a rebound from a rough start.
The Indians dropped their season opener by a score of 51-19 to Northwest Area last Friday evening.
In that contest, one bright spot was Fletcher Good, who ran the ball 11 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
The Indians only threw the ball seven times, with Graham Hess completing three passes for 79 yards and one touchdown. Good caught two of those passes for 75 yards and one score.
Ean Bump and Tim Freeman led the CV defense with 11 tackles each in the loss.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Alumni Stadium.
