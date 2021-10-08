ATHENS – North Penn-Mansfield (3-3) rolls into Athens on a two-game win streak.
Athens (4-2) is also on a two-game winning run. For both it’s the first win streak of the season.
For one, that will be over.
With the District IV Class AAA playoffs looming for both, neither can afford to take a loss.
North Penn-Mansfield comes in off wins over Towanda and Midd-West by a combined 69-21. Neither has won a game this season, so Athens will be a tougher nut to crack, to be sure.
The Panthers are a run-first team led by Kohen Lehman, who has 471 yards and seven TDs on 83 carries. Cameron Fabian is a double threat for NPM with 222 rushing yards and two TDs on 36 carries and 27 receptions for 279 yards and three more scores.
Gaven Sexauer, with 18 carries for 73 yards, will see a few touches in the run game and Sam Lawrence, with 12 catches for 115 yards and a score, will see a few targets from quarterback Karson Dominick (64-of-107) who has 578 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Athens also is a run-first team at about a 2-1 rate. Wins over Wyalusing and Hughesville — two teams that are a combined 3-9 — isn’t truly impressive, but the combined 96-6 margin is.
Shayne Reid leads the ground game for the Wildcats with 626 yards and five scores on just 63 carries. Caleb Nichols is second on the list with 176 yards and three TDs on 17 runs with quarterback Mason Lister on the list with 113 yards and four scores on 36 runs, and Kolsen Kearhley has 106 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown.
Lister has also been very efficient through the air with 783 yards on 52 receptions on 80 attempts with 10 TDs and just two picks.
Karter Rude leads the receiving crew with 341 yards and four scores on 16 catches. Lister’s other main targets are Reid, with 202 yards and three TDs on 13 receptions, and JJ Babcock who has 173 yards and three scores on 12 catches.
With Athens sixth and NPM seventh playoff standings, the urgency should be there to make this game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight, a great one to watch.
Canton at Montgomery
Undefeated Canton travels to play Montgomery tonight in an intriguing matchup between a shut-down Warriors defense and a high-powered Red Raiders offense.
Last week, Canton shut out Wellsboro 26-0. The week prior, Canton blanked Northwest Area 42-0. The Warriors defense does not allow anything easy, while a large part of their success on the offensive side of the ball can be attributed to the run game.
The Warriors possess a wealth of options in the backfield. Weston Bellows rushed for 95 yards on 11 carries against Wellsboro. Riley Parker rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries, quarterback Cooper Kitchen rushed for 59 yards on eight carries, and Michael Davis rushed 48 yards on eight carries.
So far this season Parker has 424 rushing yards on 52 attempts and eight touchdowns. Kitchen has 310 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 37 attempts, and Bellows has 276 rushing yards and one touchdown on 37 attempts.
When the Warriors do throw the ball, they usually find some success. Kitchen has thrown for 344 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.
What lacks in flashiness, makes up for in effectiveness for the Warriors. Canton wears teams down on the ground and then suffocates offenses on the other side of the ball. The leading rusher for Wellsboro was held to 15 yards. The Warriors also forced two interceptions.
Montgomery has scored at least 16 points in the six games so far this season. The Red Raiders started the season 3-0, but they are currently on a three-game losing streak, most recently losing 19-14 to Wyalusing last week.
On paper, Montgomery played well against Wyalusing. The Red Raiders had 17 first downs to the seven of the Rams. Logan Almeida was 10-for-28 for 161 yards, 101 of those yards going to Coltin Hans on six receptions. However, Almeida threw two interceptions and costly turnovers proved decisive in the loss to Wyalusing.
Montgomery turned the ball over on downs after a first-and-goal at the 1 yard line and the two interceptions came at crucial points in the fourth quarter. Montgomery showed flashes of offensive skill against Wyalusing, but the margin of error is even thinner against Canton.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight in Montgomery.
Towanda at Wellsboro
Towanda came the closest it has come all season to a win last week in a 26-19 loss to Cowanesque Valley. The Black Knights look to carry that momentum into a game on the road against Wellsboro tonight.
The Black knights trailed 20-0 in the second quarter, but then mounted an impressive comeback. Towanda quarterback Grady Flynn went 16-for-20 for 173 yards and a touchdown. Rhyan West had 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
The Towanda offense had a season-best 309 total yards. The Black Knights have improved each week on both sides of the ball. Both Flynn and West had their best games of the season and Towanda forced an interception.
Last week’s 19-point performance is the most scored for the Black Knights and 26 points is the least amount conceded.
Despite the positives, Towanda faces a tough test in Wellsboro. The Hornets lost 26-0 last time out to Canton, in a scoreline that looks much worse on paper.
Wellsboro limited Canton to 12 points in three quarters which is no easy feat and put together several promising drives against the seemingly impenetrable Canton defense.
Isaac Keane was 13 of 23 for 100 yards and two interceptions. The lead rusher only had 15 yards for the Hornets. The Wellsboro offense against the Towanda defense will be a matchup to keep an eye on.
The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Wyalusing at Cowanesque Valley
Wyalusing snapped a four-game losing streak last week, and the team feels rejuvenated heading into a matchup on the road against Cowanesque Valley tonight.
Rams head coach Henry Laboranti believes that the team started a new season after defeating Montgomery 19-14 last week on the school’s homecoming night.
Quarterback Blake Morningstar arguably had his best game this season for the Rams going 8 for 23 for 204 yards and added two rushing touchdowns. Jacob Bruyn did it all rushing for 44 yards and a touchdown on two attempts. Bruyn also had 154 yards receiving on three receptions.
Morningstar has 125 completions on the season with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Wyalusing faced a gauntlet schedule the first few weeks of the season, and dealt with missing some key players, but Laboranti believes that this is a turning point and the start of a playoff run for the Rams.
Cowanesque Valley is on a two-game win streak, fresh off a 26-19 victory against Towanda. The Indians scored 20 straight points and were cruising to victory, but Towanda came back and made it a game.
The Indians defense allowed 309 yards on offense, setting the stage for a possible shootout with Wyalusing. The Rams held Montgomery in check but have been subject to giving up large plays this season.
Cowanesque Valley quarterback Jacob Schmitt is 79 of 148 this season for 1,020 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Indians running back Tim Freeman has 628 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 103 attempts.
The Indians offense against the Rams defense will be the most intriguing matchup heading into the game tonight.
The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Troy at Sayre
Bringing in one of the best teams in the state in your class for homecoming is not the usual practice, but that is what Sayre has done with Troy paying the Redskins a visit at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Playoff implications abound.
Troy is second to Southern Columbia in the current District IV Class AA playoff standings and is well set to be home through the district semis – if the Trojans can win out.
Sayre sits in fifth and needs to pull off an upset or two — with Troy and South Williamsport (a possible first-round playoff opponent at the home of the team that wins that game) on the docket along with an Athens team that will need a win at the end of the year.
Offensively, Troy likes to run the ball. How run-heavy are the Trojans? Troy averages five passes a game and has a total of 123 passing yards.
Clayton Smith, Damien Landon and QB Justice Chimics are Troy’s main weapons. Smith has 730 rushing yards and seven scores on 107 carries. Landon has 122 runs for 574 yards and four TDs, and Chimics has 40 carries for 351 yards and five TDs.
Gavin Cohick and Jeff Roy have combined for eight of Troy’s 15 completions for 74 yards and a score.
Troy has allowed two TDs this season and Sayre will need to execute at a high level to put points on the board. Troy is allowing 113 rushing yards and 68 passing yards a game.
Sayre runs the ball a little more than it passes, but the yardage dispersal is closer with 1,218 rushing yards and 998 yards through the air.
Brayden Horton is the key to Sayre’s offense with 398 rushing yards and nine scores to go along with his 998 passing yards and six TDs against four interceptions.
The Redskins have three of the top 20 receivers in District IV in Josh Arnold, Luke Horton and Jackson Hubbard. Arnold s a possession receiver with 191 yards and a score on 19 receptions. Luke Horton has 302 yards and two TDs on 17 receptions and Hubbard has 301 yards and two scores on 17 catches.
In addition to Brayden Horton, Sayre’s running game revolves around David Northrup, who has 319 yards and seven TDs on 51 carries, Zack Garrity with 210 yards and four scores on 33 runs and now that he’s back, Jake Bennett, who has 17 carries for 105 yards and two TDs.
Northrup, Garrity, Glen Romberger and Cayden Firestine lead the defense and will need to be on their game to give the offense the opportunity to score enough to win.
