Game of the Week: Sayre at Montgomery

Remember the name Colby Springman. Sayre’s defense will likely be seeing a lot of him.
Springman has 58 carries in three games for the 3-0 Montgomery Red Raiders for 305 yards and four TDs. Quarterback Logan Almeida will take off and run and Devon Deem sees the ball on occasion, but when Montgomery runs, it’s likely to be Springman.
That said, this is a very balanced team. Almeida has 516 yards on 55 attempts with four TDs and three picks.
Colton Hans and Deem are Almeida’s top targets. Each has 13 receptions with Hans at 238 yards and two TDs and Deem with 189 yards and a score.
The big thing for Montgomery is a defense that has allowed 528 total yards in three games.
The Redskins (2-1) will need to be at their offensive best to get the road “W.”
That starts with Brayden Horton. The senior QB has 552 yards on 61 attempts with four TDs and two picks.
Sayre plays to its strengths — the wide receivers. Luke Horton leads the way with 13 catches for 228 yards and two scores. Jackson Hubbard has 11 catches for 146 yards and a TD and Josh Arnold stands at 12 catches, 114 yards and a score.
Dave Northrup is the lead running back with 20 carries for 142 yards, but Brayden Horton leads the ground game in carries with 23 and yards with 192.
The game will be at 7 p.m. today in Montgomery.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT AT ATHENS
South Williamsport brings a hard-running group of Mountaineers into Alumni Stadium tonight looking to even their season recored at 2-2.
The 1-2 record may not seem very good but the Mounties have lost to Canton and Wellsboro and beaten a Cowanesque Valley team that’s 2-1 on the season.
Lane Lusk and Clayton Swartout lead the offense. The pair have nearly evenly split 100 carries for 687 of the team’s 737 rushing yards and four TDs.
Landon Lorson has put the ball in the air 51 times with 21 completions for 238 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.
Grant Bachman, with 11 catches for 164 yards has been the staple in the air game and Swarthout has five receptions for 46 tards. Each has a TD.
Athens, currently 2-1, is also a run-first squad — but not as heavily so — with standout Shayne Reid leading the way. At 2-1, Athens has had a couple of games the starters didn’t have to finish so the numbers are a bit skewed.
Reid has 33 carries for 214 yards and Lister is next with 19 carries. Caleb Nichols, Kolson Keathley and others have also toted the rock.
Lister has hit 24 of 39 passes for 298 yards. JJ Babcock and Karter Rude are Lister’s most regular targets. Babcock has done well with six receptions for 80 yards and Rude has been electric 168 yards on only five receptions.
The game is 7 p.m. tonight at Athens.
MILTON AT TOWANDA
The Towanda Black Knights are 0-3 to start the season but the NTL is extremely competitive this season and the first three games proved that there are no easy matchups.
In last week’s game Towanda got shutout 35-0 against Athens. The margin of victory is an issue of concern for the Black Knights. Towanda has scored nine points and given up 133 points in three games.
Towanda quarterback Grady Flynn has completed 18 of his 36 pass attempts for 180 yards. The numbers do not jump off the page but NTL teams usually tend to rely more on the run game.
However, as a team Towanda only has 272 rushing yards in three games. On the other side of the ball, Towanda has given up at least 35 points in each of the three games.
Milton hit the ground running this season starting the year 3-0. Yet, it is hard to gauge how strong of a 3-0 team the Panthers are because the three teams Milton beat only have a combined one win this season.
Milton is a big and physically strong team. The Panthers combined for over 350 rushing yards in last weeks 35-12 victory over Holy Redeemer.
Game time is 7 p.m. tonight in Towanda.
NORTH PENN MANSFIELD AT TROY
Led by a strong defense and dangerous running attack the Troy Trojans are 2-1 to start the season.
The defense in particular stands out for the Trojans. Troy beat Central Columbia 35-7 in the most recent game and shutout Athens 12-0 the week prior.
Against Central Columbia, the Trojan defense forced three fumbles. Troy easily turned the fumbles into points thanks to the strong running back duo in the backfield.
Damien Landon rushed for 123 yards on 18 carries against Central Columbia and his running mate Clayton Smith finished with 96 yards on 12 attempts. The running game success cannot be discussed without mentioning the Troy offensive line. Led by senior captain Mason Imbt, the Trojans are built on a strong offensive and defensive line.
Troy quarterback Justice Chimics is a threat all over the field. Chimics has a receiving touchdown this season and has the ability to carry the ball himself or beat a defense through the air. Freshman Evan Woodward has also seen time under center for the Trojans.
North Penn-Mansfield faced two difficult losses playing Bald Eagle Area and Canton, however the Panthers played spoiler against Wyalusing, winning 28-18 on the road in a game that could have been a wider margin of victory. NP-M is 1-2 and has the potential to play spoiler again against Troy.
NP-M is led by sophomore quarterback Karson Dominic who has thrown for 317 total yards and one touchdown. Speedy Cameron Fabian is also an explosive weapon and can break loose on any play.
Fabian averages 6.9 yards per carry and has rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on just 25 attempts. Kohen Lehman is the lead back for the Panthers rushing for 124 yards so far this season and three touchdowns on 42 attempts.
The Troy defensive line will be tested by the running back tandem of Lehman and Fabian setting the stage for an intriguing matchup.
The game is 7 p.m. tonight in Troy.
WYALUSING AT CANTON
Wyalusing is in the midst of its toughest stretch of the season. The Rams started off the season strong beating Montrose 64-0, but a 28-18 surprise loss to North Penn-Mansfield at home, and a 42-8 loss to Muncy has shifted the momentum.
The going only gets tougher for the 1-2 Rams facing Canton, Athens, and Montgomery consecutively. The offensive talent is undeniable for the Rams but self-inflicted mistakes and inexperience at the offensive line position has made it hard to compete.
Wyalusing Blake Morningstar is off to a solid start, throwing for 468 yards and five touchdowns. However, Morningstar is 26 of 71 on passing attempts and has thrown five interceptions.
Brian Arnold has rushed for 217 yards on 42 attempts and has five touchdowns for the Rams. Nolan Oswald leads all NTL receivers with 275 yards and four touchdowns on 11 receptions.
Morningstar possesses the arm strength to make plays happen, but blocking issues have forced Morningstar to constantly roll out and make throws on the run. Morningstar can be a difference maker under the right circumstances.
Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist knows that he has to take Wyalusing’s skill players into account.
“Wyalusing is a solid team with multiple athletes that can make big plays,” Sechrist said. “We will need to contain those athletes.”
Canton is fresh off a hard fought 21-7 victory over South Williamsport in its last game and is a perfect 3-0 to start the season.
Last week, Warriors running back Riley Parker rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Teammate Hayden Ward also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Warriors quarterback Cooper Kitchen was 4 of 9 throwing the ball for 57 yards. On the season Kitchen has completed eight of his 17 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
“Cooper Kitchen is a very smart QB,” Sechrist said. “The offense we are running this year is built for him. He reads defenses very well and he has had a great start to the season.”
Parker is the biggest threat in the backfield rushing for 167 yards and four touchdowns on 27 attempts but Sechrist enjoys that everyone chips in offense.
“I like how we have distributed the ball to our athletes,” Sechrist said. “There has been no one star in a game. Everyone has been involved in our success. Also our defense has played very well.”
The game will be played at 7 p.m. tonight in Canton.
