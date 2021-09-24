MUNCY — Sayre continues a rugged four-game stretch with a second game on the road. The opponent this time is Muncy, the state’s second-ranked Class A team.
Muncy has its big run game working to perfection so far. After stepping up in class and falling to Northern Lehigh, the Indians have been on a roll, mowing down CMVT, Wyalusing and Cowanesque Valley by a combined margin of 142-29 (total PF 163, total PA 69).
That’s not exactly a “Murderers’ Row,’ but CV did take down a then-depleted Sayre team. That’s the Redskins’ lone loss, though Sayre has handled Towanda and CMVT with ease in addition to beating Montgomery by a relatively paltry three TDs (PF-PA 164-65).
Offensively, the three-time District IV Class A champion Indians are led by backs Austin Johnson (53-496-8) and Ty Nixon (55-369-5). That’s 13 combined TDs and 865 yards. Quarterback Branson Eyer’s also one of if not the most efficient quarterback(s) in the district, hitting 22 of 36 passes for 465 yards and six TDs without a pick. Branson’s cousin (sound familiar, Sayre fans?) Ross Eyer and Chase Crawley are his favorite targets.
Defensively, the Indians have feasted on turnovers and love to get after the quarterback and have held two teams under 100 total yards.
Sayre’s attack is very different.
The Redskins rely a lot more on the passing game behind quarterback Brayden Horton, who has hit 54 of 77 passes for 731 yards with four TDs and two interceptions.
His top targets are Josh Arnold (15-170-1), cousin Luke Horton (14-269-1) and Jackson Hubbard (13-211-1).
David Northrup leads the ground game, but the QB will take his share of carries. Zack Garrity and, if he’s back, Jake Bennett will keep the Indians’ defense honest.
Defensively, the Redskins have swarmed well to the ball but will be tested by Muncy’s stout run game.
This game should provide an interesting contrast in styles and will be well worth the price of admission.
Wellsboro at Troy
Led by a stout defense and a “thunder and lightning” running back tandem, Troy has strung together three straight games in the build up to a tough matchup against Wellsboro.
In the past three games against North Penn-Mansfield, Central Columbia, and Athens, the Trojans have only given up a combined seven points. Troy only allowed 92 total yards in a 35-0 week four victory over North Penn-Mansfield.
“Our defense has played very well the last 4 weeks,” Troy head coach Jim Smith said. “They are playing fast, causing turnovers and fortunately have not given up too many big plays. They have given up very little at this point and that is exciting. It’s tough to win if you don’t score.”
Clayton Smith carried the offensive workload for Troy against NP-M rushing for 213 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
“Clayton had a breakout game last week. It’s good for confidence for a young player. (Damien) Landon is a dominant back that works at the heart of the defense,” Smith said. “Linebackers must commit quickly to him. That has opened up some opportunities for Clay, who is speedy and gives us big play potential. They are a good thunder and lightning type combination who compliment each other well.”
One weak spot that Wellsboro can pounce on is Troy’s penalty issues. In the game against NP-M Troy was penalized 11 times for 103 yards.
“Penalties can be a result of many things, we were certainly plagued with them a week ago,” Smith said. “Most of the time it’s a result of intense emotions from the players, and everybody else involved. Younger guys certainly can be more apt to have those emotions get away from them.”
Wellsboro, a small football team, makes up for the small roster size with an impressive quarterback and a tough-willed defense.
The Hornets defeated South Williamsport 17-7 in their last time out. South Willamsport shutout Athens 7-0 in Week 4 proving the pedigree of Wellsboro. In its only other game of the season Wellsboro fell to Montoursville 42-21.
In the game against South Willamsport, the Wellsboro defense had three goal-line stands.
In just two games Wellsboro quarterback Isaac Keane has gone 17 for 34 in the air for 298 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
“Wellsboro has a great program. They always have tough players who are physical. They have great coaches, and community backing,” Smith said. “We always look forward to the Hornets as you know it’s going to be a four quarter test. We won’t get away with playing sloppy. Our players will be prepared and so will Wellsboro. Let’s pack Alparon Park. It’s going to be a good one.”
Wyalusing at Athens
ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats have been riding a rollercoaster this season. Win a game, lose a game. Repeat.
Athens (2-2) is hosting 1-3 Wyalusing tonight in a game both teams need in order to build a little momentum.
Wyalusing had a field day against Montrose. Then again, the only teams that haven’t feasted on the Meteors are the two teams (Riverside and Old Forge) they’ve forfeited to. In the three games played so far this season, beginning with a 64-0 loss to Wyalusing, Montrose has no points scored and has given up 139 points (46.3 points per game).
Other than that, the news out of Ram Country hasn’t been good. Wyalusing has scored 46 points and allowed 125. That’s an average of 15 PPG for and 42 PPG against.
Back Brian Arnold leads the offense. He has 253 yards rushung with five TDs on 53 runs. QB Blake Morningstar has been up and down. He has hit 32 of 82 passes for 501 yards with five TDs but six picks. When he does connect it’ll likely be with Nolan Oswald (16-329-3).
Athens’ offense starts with tailback Shayne Reid and QB Mason Lister.
Lister has hit on 27 of 49 passes for 313 yards with four TDs and two interceptions. Karter Rude has been his best target and “home run hitter” with JJ Babcock, Reid, Matt Machmer, Chris Bathgate and Kolsen Keathley in the mix.
That said, the Wildcats have been “offensively challenged” at times, suffering shutouts in both of their losses.
The Wildcats have been very good on defense, holding Troy to 12 points and South Williamsport to seven, both in losses, and have allowed just 25 points (6.2 per game) so far this season.
Towanda at North Penn-Mansfield
Towanda showed signs of life in a 42-8 loss to Milton last time out, but is still in search of its first win of the season traveling to play North Penn-Mansfield.
“North Penn is always sound fundamentally in all phases of the game,” Towanda head coach Craig Dawsey said. “Coach Dickinson and his staff have always had a well prepared football team for many, many years.”
North Penn-Mansfield lost 35-0 to Troy in its last game and the Panthers are currently in the midst of an offensive drought. In the game prior, the Panthers lost 50-7 to Bald Eagle Area. North Penn-Mansfield is 1-3 on the season, the lone victory being a 28-18 win over Wyalusing.
North Penn-Mansfield quarterback Karson Dominick has been forced to throw the ball in part because the Panthers often trail in games. Even in the Wyalusing win, the Panthers trailed in the third quarter. Dominick is 46 of 75 for 337 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.
The Panthers have succeeded most when the run game has flourished. The backfield duo of Cameron Fabian and Kohen Lehman have rushed for a combined five touchdowns and 335 yards. Fabian is the speed and Lehman is the power back combining for a potent one-two punch.
Mistakes plagued Towanda in the loss to Milton. A fumble, blocked field goal for a touchdown, and a pick-six marred what otherwise could have been an impressive showing against a strong Milton side.
The Black Knights have only scored one touchdown over the past three games but quarterback Grady Flynn completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 117 yards against Milton and Elias Shrawder broke out, catching six passes for 88 yards.
“We need to focus on finishing drives to score,” Dawsey said. “We have been focusing on staying focused. Grady is a tremendous competitor who has matured and has become a very good person and quarterback for us. His preparation has been good since the summer time.”
The matchup to watch will most likely be the quarterback matchup between Flynn and Dominic. Both teams are similar in makeup and results so far pointing towards the superior offense being a difference maker.
The Panthers host Towanda tonight at 7 p.m.
Northwest Area at Canton
Led by quarterback Cooper Kitchen, the Canton Warriors are 4-0 start to the season and the offensive output jumps off the page.
“Cooper Kitchen has started the year off on fire,” Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist said. “He is focused on making the most of his senior season. He is very comfortable under center and runs the option very well. Sometimes his fakes to the running backs are so good that I don’t even know he has the ball until he is halfway to the end zone.”
Kitchen only threw four times in the 55-20 win against Wyalusing in Week 4 but completed two of the passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Kitchen rushed the ball four times for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Riley Parker also only rushed four times but made the most of his work load scoring twice and pounded 43 yards.
Canton scored 42 points in the first quarter and the remaining 13 in the second quarter against Wyalusing.
“We came out fast and played really well, scoring 55 points in a quarter and half,” Sechrist said.
“I was impressed with the fast start we had. That is something we struggled with in the past.”
Northwest Area lost 15-14 in its last time out against Cowanesque Valley on the road. The Rangers are 1-2, picking up a 61-6 victory over Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech in Week 1.
The Rangers are a run first team. Quarterback Carter Hontz is 12 of 24 through the air this season throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions. Jake Bobersky is the focal point of the run game. Bobersky has rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
A wild card player to keep an eye on is Rangers’ running back Adam Chonko. On just seven carries, Chonko has 130 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“Northwest Area is a solid football team,” Sechrist said. “This will be our first ever game against them. So there are a lot of unknowns about this match up.”
Canton has passed every test so far this season, but an unknown entity in Northwest Area may provide an intriguing matchup for the Warriors.
