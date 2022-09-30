ATHENS — The 3-2 Athens Wildcats are set to host the 2-3 Towanda Black Knights at 7 p.m. tonight for their 2022 homecoming game.
Athens is coming off a tough loss to undefeated Troy by a score of 33-7. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats.
On the other side, Towanda just snapped a three-game slide in a trouncing of Wellsboro where the Black Knights outscored the Hornets 27-0 in the second half to pick up a 41-19 victory.
Athens is coming off one of its least effective offensive performances of the year – scoring a season-low in points with seven – and will be looking to get back on track this week.
Athens has displayed an impressive balance on offense, passing for over 717 yards and 10 touchdowns while running for 635 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The passing game has been led by senior standout Mason Lister, who is completing 60 percent of his passes on the season.
Lister has spread the ball around, with four receivers already over 100 yards on the season in Joshua Martin, Xavier Watson, Caleb Nichols, and Luke Horton.
Horton has been his number one target, collecting 15 catches for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
The run game has been paced by Caleb Nichols, who has carried the ball 60 times for 336 yards and six touchdowns, and averages 5.6 yards per carry.
Lister and Kolsen Keathley both have racked up over 100 yards on the ground, as well.
The Towanda offense on the other hand has leaned heavily on their running game this year and has picked up nearly 800 yards on five yards per carry.
Sophomore Riley Vanderpool has been the bell cow back, racking up 571 yards and three touchdowns this season.
The only other rusher topping 100 yards this year is quarterback Grady Flynn, who has 151 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Flynn has also thrown for 257 yards and one touchdown while Towanda has picked up just under 400 yards through the air in 2022.
Their top target has been Elias Shrawder, who has hauled in five catches for 68 yards, most coming in their win over Wellsboro.
Defensively, the Wildcats have allowed 17 points per game and is giving up over 30 points per loss, while holding opponents to under 14 points in their three victories.
The Wildcat defense has been led by Martin, who leads his team with 38 tackles.
Athens has forced nine turnovers on the year so far.
Towanda is allowing over 32 points per game, a number a bit misconstrued by allowing 63 points to Canton earlier in the year.
Vanderpool has been the leader on defense, racking up 37 tackles with five coming for a loss.
The Towanda defense has forced five total turnovers in the 2022 season.
The contest is set to kick off at Alumni Stadium at 7 p.m.
Canton at Wyalusing
WYALUSING – The undefeated Canton Warriors are set to travel to Wyalusing to take on the 2-3 Rams tonight for their Homecoming game.
Canton has rolled through the first five games of the 2022 season and hasn’t allowed a score in 17 quarters.
Hudson and Hayden Ward have been the anchors of Canton’s impressive defense in 2022, with Hudson amassing 45 tackles and two sacks and Hayden adding 37 tackles with three sacks.
The Canton defense has also forced eight turnovers with Weston Bellows grabbing three interceptions.
The Canton offense is currently averaging over 46 points per contest and has scored 50 or more in three games.
The Warriors run game has been unstoppable in five games, rushing for 1,238 yards already on just 164 carries and 24 touchdowns on the ground.
The run game has been spearheaded by Riley Parker, who on just 42 carries has racked up 539 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Michael Davis also has 164 yards on the ground on just 17 attempts.
The passing game has been coming along as the season progresses for the Warriors, who have 401 yards through the air with three touchdowns.
Bellows has been the top target for Canton, corralling 10 catches for 193 yards. Hayden Ward has also been big at receiver for the Warriors grabbing eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Austin Allen leads Canton’s passing game with 254 yards and has completed 14 of his 19 attempts.
The Rams currently sit with a record of 2-3 and are coming off a big win over Montgomery last week, where they leaned on their defense to capture a 26-0 victory.
Wyalusing is averaging 17 points per game on offense and has allowed over 28 points per game, but both wins have been shutouts.
In their losses, the Rams have allowed 40 or more points.
The Rams’ run game has been led by Alex Hunsinger who has 283 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
Quarterback Parker Petlock has completed 12 of 31 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns this season, along with another score on the ground.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m. at Peterson Stadium.
